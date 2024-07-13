Date: July 11, 2024

To, To, The General Manager, The Manager, Department of Corporate Services, Listing Department, BSE Ltd. National Stock Exchange of India Limited P.J. Towers, Dalal Street, Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Fort, Mumbai- 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051

Ref: BSE Scrip Code: 532946 and NSE Symbol: BANG

Sub: Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report under Regulation 76 of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Dear Sir/ Madam,

With reference to the Regulation 76 of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, as amended, please find enclosed Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 issued by M/s. Kothari H. & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For Bang Overseas Limited