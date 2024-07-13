Bang Overseas : Share Capital Audit Report - Quarter ended 30.06.2024
July 13, 2024 at 02:44 am EDT
Share
Date: July 11, 2024
To,
To,
The General Manager,
The Manager,
Department of Corporate Services,
Listing Department,
BSE Ltd.
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
P.J. Towers, Dalal Street,
Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Fort, Mumbai- 400 001
Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051
Ref: BSE Scrip Code: 532946 and NSE Symbol: BANG
Sub: Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report under Regulation 76 of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Dear Sir/ Madam,
With reference to the Regulation 76 of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, as amended, please find enclosed Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 issued by M/s. Kothari H. & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries.
Bang Overseas Limited published this content on
13 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
13 July 2024 06:43:01 UTC.
Bang Overseas Limited is an India-based company, which is involved in the business manufacturing and trading of textile and textile products. The Company is engaged in the apparel, textile and retail market. It is focused on the men's wear section, and it also deals in providing rare services, such as concept development, designing, manufacturing, logistics and marketing. The Companyâs products are available in a range of colors, sizes, designs and patterns. It offers customized products based on customer specifications. The Companyâs brands include Thomas Scott, Italian Gold, Hammersmith, Bang & Scott, Bang Europa and FCC. The Company has manufacturing units in Bangalore, Karnataka; Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, and Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Vedanta Creations Ltd. and Bang HK Ltd.