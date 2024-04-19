General information about company
Scrip code
532946
NSE Symbol
BANG
MSEI Symbol
NOTLISTED
ISIN
INE863I01016
Name of the company
BANG OVERSEAS LIMITED
Whether company is SME
No
Class of Security
Equity Shares
Type of report
Quarterly
Quarter Ended / Half year ended/Date of Report (For Prelisting / Allotment)
31-03-2024
Date of allotment / extinguishment (in case Capital Restructuring selected) / Listing Date
Shareholding pattern filed under
Regulation 31 (1) (b)
Whether the listed entity is Public Sector Undertaking (PSU)?
No
Declaration
Sr.
Particular
Yes/No
Promoter and Promoter
Public
Non Promoter- Non
No.
Group
shareholder
Public
1
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares?
No
No
No
No
2
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities ?
No
No
No
No
3
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Warrants ?
No
No
No
No
4
Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository
No
No
No
No
receipts are issued?
5
Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in?
No
No
No
No
6
Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise
No
No
encumbered?
7
Whether company has equity shares with differential voting rights?
No
No
No
No
8
Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial owner?
No
Table VI - Statement showing foreign ownership limits
Particular
Approved limits (%)
Limits utilized (%)
As on shareholding date
100
0.39
As on the end of previous 1st quarter
100
0.35
As on the end of previous 2nd quarter
100
0.39
As on the end of previous 3rd quarter
100
0.54
As on the end of previous 4th quarter
100
0.57
Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities
No. Of
Shareholding as a % of
Number of Voting Rights held in each class
No. of fully
Partly
No. Of shares
Total nos.
of securities (IX)
Category of
Nos. Of
total no. of shares
Category
paid up
paid-up
underlying
shares held
(I)
shareholder
shareholders
equity shares
equity
Depository
(VII) = (IV)+
(calculated as per
No of Voting (XIV) Rights
Total as a
(II)
(III)
held (IV)
shares
Receipts (VI)
(V)+ (VI)
SCRR, 1957) (VIII) As
% of
Class eg:
Class
held (V)
a % of (A+B+C2)
X
eg:y
Total
(A+B+C)
Promoter &
(A)
Promoter
29
9896384
9896384
72.98
9896384
9896384
72.98
Group
(B)
Public
6504
3663616
3663616
27.02
3663616
3663616
27.02
Non
(C)
Promoter-
Non Public
Shares
(C1)
underlying
DRs
Shares held
(C2)
by Employee
Trusts
Total
6533
13560000
13560000
100
13560000
13560000
100
Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities
Shareholding ,
Number of
Shares
No. Of
as a %
Number of
pledged or
assuming full
No. Of
Shares
Locked in
otherwise
Sub-categorization of shares
No. of
conversion of
Shares
Underlying
shares (XII)
encumbered
Number of
Shares
convertible
Category of
Underlying
Outstanding
(XIII)
equity shares
Category
Underlying
securities ( as a
shareholder
Outstanding
convertible
held in
(I)
(II)
convertible
Outstanding
securities
percentage of
As a
As a %
dematerialized
securities
Warrants
and No. Of
diluted share
% of
form (XIV)
(X)
(Xi)
Warrants
capital) (XI)=
No.
total
No.
of total
Sub-
Sub-
Sub-
(Xi) (a)
(VII)+(X) As a
(a)
Shares
(a)
Shares
category
category
category
held
(i)
(ii)
(iii)
% of
held
(A+B+C2)
(b)
(b)
Promoter &
(A)
Promoter
72.98
9832784
Group
(B)
Public
27.02
3605353
0
0
0
Non
(C)
Promoter-
Non Public
Shares
(C1)
underlying
DRs
Shares held
(C2)
by
Employee
Trusts
Total
100
13438137
0
0
0
Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group
No. Of
Shareholding as a
Number of Voting Rights held in each
No. of fully
Total nos.
class of securities (IX)
Partly
No. Of shares
% of total no. of
Category & Name of
Nos. Of
paid up
shares held
No of Voting (XIV) Rights
Total as
Sr.
shareholders
equity
paid-up
underlying
(VII) =
shares (calculated
the Shareholders (I)
equity
Depository
as per SCRR,
a % of
(III)
shares held
(IV)+(V)+
shares
Receipts (VI)
1957) (VIII) As a
Class eg:
Class
Total
(IV)
held (V)
(VI)
% of (A+B+C2)
Total
Voting
X
eg:y
rights
A
Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group
(1)
Indian
(a)
Individuals/Hindu
28
9854604
9854604
72.67
9854604
9854604
72.67
undivided Family
(d)
Any Other (specify)
1
41780
41780
0.31
41780
41780
0.31
Sub-Total (A)(1)
29
9896384
9896384
72.98
9896384
9896384
72.98
(2)
Foreign
Total
Shareholding of
Promoter and
29
9896384
9896384
72.98
9896384
9896384
72.98
Promoter Group
(A)=(A)(1)+(A)
(2)
B
Table III - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder
(1)
Institutions (Domestic)
(2)
Institutions (Foreign)
(d)
Foreign Portfolio
1
64
64
0
64
64
0
Investors Category I
Sub-Total (B)(2)
1
64
64
0
64
64
0
(3)
Central Government / State Government(s)
(4)
Non-institutions
Resident Individuals
(g)
holding nominal
6241
2037636
2037636
15.03
2037636
2037636
15.03
share capital up to Rs.
2 lakhs
Resident Individuals
(h)
holding nominal
16
639559
639559
4.72
639559
639559
4.72
share capital in
excess of Rs. 2 lakhs
(i)
Non Resident Indians
60
57292
57292
0.42
57292
57292
0.42
(NRIs)
(l)
Bodies Corporate
42
641627
641627
4.73
641627
641627
4.73
(m)
Any Other (specify)
144
287438
287438
2.12
287438
287438
2.12
Sub-Total (B)(4)
6503
3663552
3663552
27.02
3663552
3663552
27.02
Total Public
Shareholding
(B)=(B)(1)+(B)
6504
3663616
3663616
27.02
3663616
3663616
27.02
(2)+(B)(3)+(B)
(4)
C
Table IV - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Non Promoter- Non Public shareholder
Total ( A+B+C2
6533
13560000
13560000
100
13560000
13560000
100
)
Total (A+B+C )
6533
13560000
13560000
100
13560000
13560000
100
Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group
Shareholding ,
Number of
Number of Shares
as a %
No. Of
Locked in
pledged or otherwise
Sub-categorization of shares
assuming full
No. Of
Shares
shares (XII)
encumbered (XIII)
No. of
conversion of
Shares
Underlying
Number of
Shares
convertible
Underlying
Outstanding
equity shares
Underlying
securities ( as a
As a
Sr.
Outstanding
convertible
held in
Outstanding
percentage of
% of
convertible
Warrants
securities and
diluted share
No.
total
No.
As a % of total
dematerialized
Sub-
Sub-
Sub-
securities
(Xi)
No. Of
capital) (XI)=
form (XIV)
category
category
category
(X)
Warrants (Xi)
(a)
Shares
(a)
Shares held (b)
(i)
(ii)
(iii)
(a)
(VII)+(X) As a
held
% of
(b)
(A+B+C2)
A
Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group
(1)
Indian
(a)
72.67
9791004
(d)
0.31
41780
Sub-Total (A)
72.98
9832784
(1)
(2)
Foreign
Total
Shareholding
of Promoter
72.98
9832784
and Promoter
Group (A)=
(A)(1)+(A)(2)
B
Table III - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder
(1)
Institutions (Domestic)
(2)
Institutions (Foreign)
(d)
0
64
0
0
0
Sub-Total (B)
0
64
0
0
0
(2)
(3)
Central Government / State Government(s)
(4)
Non-institutions
(g)
15.03
1980573
0
0
0
(h)
4.72
639559
0
0
0
(i)
0.42
57292
0
0
0
(l)
4.73
640427
0
0
0
(m)
2.12
287438
0
0
0
Sub-Total (B)
27.02
3605289
0
0
0
(4)
Total Public
Shareholding
(B)=(B)(1)+
27.02
3605353
0
0
0
(B)(2)+(B)
(3)+(B)(4)
C
Table IV - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Non Promoter- Non Public shareholder
Total (
100
13438137
A+B+C2 )
Total
100
13438137
(A+B+C )
Disclosure of notes in case of promoter holiding in dematerialsed form is less than 100
Textual
percentage
Information(1)
Text Block
Textual Information()
Dematerialisation is in process
Individuals/Hindu undivided Family
Searial No.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Name of the
LAXMINIWAS
SHOBHA
MADHU SUDAN
KAMAL NAYAN
GIRDHAR GOPAL
RAJGOPAL
VENUGOPAL
Shareholders (I)
BANG
BANG
BANG
BANG
BANG
BANG
BANG
PAN (II)
AAPPB0321C
AAPPB7970F
AAVPB9848A
AAVPB9849B
AAVPB9850A
AAVPB9851B
AAVPB9852C
No. of fully paid
54600
7500
47100
39600
47100
47100
2111200
up equity shares
held (IV)
No. Of Partly paid-
up equity shares
held (V)
No. Of shares
underlying
Depository
Receipts (VI)
Total nos. shares
54600
7500
47100
39600
47100
47100
2111200
held (VII) = (IV)+
(V)+ (VI)
Shareholding as a
% of total no. of
shares (calculated
0.4
0.06
0.35
0.29
0.35
0.35
15.57
as per SCRR,
1957) (VIII) As a
% of (A+B+C2)
Number of Voting Rights held in each class of securities (IX)
Class eg:X
54600
7500
47100
39600
47100
47100
2111200
Class eg:y
Total
54600
7500
47100
39600
47100
47100
2111200
Total as a % of
0.4
0.06
0.35
0.29
0.35
0.35
15.57
Total Voting rights
No. Of Shares
Underlying
Outstanding
convertible
securities (X)
No. of Shares
Underlying
Outstanding
Warrants (Xi)
No. Of Shares
Underlying
Outstanding
convertible
securities and No.
Of Warrants (Xi)
(a)
Shareholding , as a
% assuming full
conversion of
convertible
securities (as a
0.4
0.06
0.35
0.29
0.35
0.35
15.57
percentage of
diluted share
capital) (XI)=
(VII)+(Xi)(a) As a
% of (A+B+C2)
Number of Locked in shares (XII)
No. (a)
As a % of total
Shares held (b)
Number of Shares pledged or otherwise encumbered (XIII)
No. (a)
As a % of total
Shares held (b)
Number of equity
shares held in
54600
7500
47100
39600
47100
47100
2111200
dematerialized
form (XIV)
Reason for not providing PAN
Reason for not
providing PAN
Shareholder type
Promoter Group
Promoter
Promoter Group
Promoter Group
Promoter Group
Promoter Group
Promoter Group
Group
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Bang Overseas Limited published this content on 18 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2024 08:43:07 UTC.