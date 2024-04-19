General information about company

Scrip code

532946

NSE Symbol

BANG

MSEI Symbol

NOTLISTED

ISIN

INE863I01016

Name of the company

BANG OVERSEAS LIMITED

Whether company is SME

No

Class of Security

Equity Shares

Type of report

Quarterly

Quarter Ended / Half year ended/Date of Report (For Prelisting / Allotment)

31-03-2024

Date of allotment / extinguishment (in case Capital Restructuring selected) / Listing Date

Shareholding pattern filed under

Regulation 31 (1) (b)

Whether the listed entity is Public Sector Undertaking (PSU)?

No

Declaration

Sr.

Particular

Yes/No

Promoter and Promoter

Public

Non Promoter- Non

No.

Group

shareholder

Public

1

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares?

No

No

No

No

2

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities ?

No

No

No

No

3

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Warrants ?

No

No

No

No

4

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository

No

No

No

No

receipts are issued?

5

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in?

No

No

No

No

6

Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise

No

No

encumbered?

7

Whether company has equity shares with differential voting rights?

No

No

No

No

8

Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial owner?

No

Table VI - Statement showing foreign ownership limits

Particular

Approved limits (%)

Limits utilized (%)

As on shareholding date

100

0.39

As on the end of previous 1st quarter

100

0.35

As on the end of previous 2nd quarter

100

0.39

As on the end of previous 3rd quarter

100

0.54

As on the end of previous 4th quarter

100

0.57

Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities

No. Of

Shareholding as a % of

Number of Voting Rights held in each class

No. of fully

Partly

No. Of shares

Total nos.

of securities (IX)

Category of

Nos. Of

total no. of shares

Category

paid up

paid-up

underlying

shares held

(I)

shareholder

shareholders

equity shares

equity

Depository

(VII) = (IV)+

(calculated as per

No of Voting (XIV) Rights

Total as a

(II)

(III)

held (IV)

shares

Receipts (VI)

(V)+ (VI)

SCRR, 1957) (VIII) As

% of

Class eg:

Class

held (V)

a % of (A+B+C2)

X

eg:y

Total

(A+B+C)

Promoter &

(A)

Promoter

29

9896384

9896384

72.98

9896384

9896384

72.98

Group

(B)

Public

6504

3663616

3663616

27.02

3663616

3663616

27.02

Non

(C)

Promoter-

Non Public

Shares

(C1)

underlying

DRs

Shares held

(C2)

by Employee

Trusts

Total

6533

13560000

13560000

100

13560000

13560000

100

Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities

Shareholding ,

Number of

Shares

No. Of

as a %

Number of

pledged or

assuming full

No. Of

Shares

Locked in

otherwise

Sub-categorization of shares

No. of

conversion of

Shares

Underlying

shares (XII)

encumbered

Number of

Shares

convertible

Category of

Underlying

Outstanding

(XIII)

equity shares

Category

Underlying

securities ( as a

shareholder

Outstanding

convertible

held in

(I)

(II)

convertible

Outstanding

securities

percentage of

As a

As a %

dematerialized

securities

Warrants

and No. Of

diluted share

% of

form (XIV)

(X)

(Xi)

Warrants

capital) (XI)=

No.

total

No.

of total

Sub-

Sub-

Sub-

(Xi) (a)

(VII)+(X) As a

(a)

Shares

(a)

Shares

category

category

category

held

(i)

(ii)

(iii)

% of

held

(A+B+C2)

(b)

(b)

Promoter &

(A)

Promoter

72.98

9832784

Group

(B)

Public

27.02

3605353

0

0

0

Non

(C)

Promoter-

Non Public

Shares

(C1)

underlying

DRs

Shares held

(C2)

by

Employee

Trusts

Total

100

13438137

0

0

0

Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group

No. Of

Shareholding as a

Number of Voting Rights held in each

No. of fully

Total nos.

class of securities (IX)

Partly

No. Of shares

% of total no. of

Category & Name of

Nos. Of

paid up

shares held

No of Voting (XIV) Rights

Total as

Sr.

shareholders

equity

paid-up

underlying

(VII) =

shares (calculated

the Shareholders (I)

equity

Depository

as per SCRR,

a % of

(III)

shares held

(IV)+(V)+

shares

Receipts (VI)

1957) (VIII) As a

Class eg:

Class

Total

(IV)

held (V)

(VI)

% of (A+B+C2)

Total

Voting

X

eg:y

rights

A

Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group

(1)

Indian

(a)

Individuals/Hindu

28

9854604

9854604

72.67

9854604

9854604

72.67

undivided Family

(d)

Any Other (specify)

1

41780

41780

0.31

41780

41780

0.31

Sub-Total (A)(1)

29

9896384

9896384

72.98

9896384

9896384

72.98

(2)

Foreign

Total

Shareholding of

Promoter and

29

9896384

9896384

72.98

9896384

9896384

72.98

Promoter Group

(A)=(A)(1)+(A)

(2)

B

Table III - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder

(1)

Institutions (Domestic)

(2)

Institutions (Foreign)

(d)

Foreign Portfolio

1

64

64

0

64

64

0

Investors Category I

Sub-Total (B)(2)

1

64

64

0

64

64

0

(3)

Central Government / State Government(s)

(4)

Non-institutions

Resident Individuals

(g)

holding nominal

6241

2037636

2037636

15.03

2037636

2037636

15.03

share capital up to Rs.

2 lakhs

Resident Individuals

(h)

holding nominal

16

639559

639559

4.72

639559

639559

4.72

share capital in

excess of Rs. 2 lakhs

(i)

Non Resident Indians

60

57292

57292

0.42

57292

57292

0.42

(NRIs)

(l)

Bodies Corporate

42

641627

641627

4.73

641627

641627

4.73

(m)

Any Other (specify)

144

287438

287438

2.12

287438

287438

2.12

Sub-Total (B)(4)

6503

3663552

3663552

27.02

3663552

3663552

27.02

Total Public

Shareholding

(B)=(B)(1)+(B)

6504

3663616

3663616

27.02

3663616

3663616

27.02

(2)+(B)(3)+(B)

(4)

C

Table IV - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Non Promoter- Non Public shareholder

Total ( A+B+C2

6533

13560000

13560000

100

13560000

13560000

100

)

Total (A+B+C )

6533

13560000

13560000

100

13560000

13560000

100

Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group

Shareholding ,

Number of

Number of Shares

as a %

No. Of

Locked in

pledged or otherwise

Sub-categorization of shares

assuming full

No. Of

Shares

shares (XII)

encumbered (XIII)

No. of

conversion of

Shares

Underlying

Number of

Shares

convertible

Underlying

Outstanding

equity shares

Underlying

securities ( as a

As a

Sr.

Outstanding

convertible

held in

Outstanding

percentage of

% of

convertible

Warrants

securities and

diluted share

No.

total

No.

As a % of total

dematerialized

Sub-

Sub-

Sub-

securities

(Xi)

No. Of

capital) (XI)=

form (XIV)

category

category

category

(X)

Warrants (Xi)

(a)

Shares

(a)

Shares held (b)

(i)

(ii)

(iii)

(a)

(VII)+(X) As a

held

% of

(b)

(A+B+C2)

A

Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group

(1)

Indian

(a)

72.67

9791004

(d)

0.31

41780

Sub-Total (A)

72.98

9832784

(1)

(2)

Foreign

Total

Shareholding

of Promoter

72.98

9832784

and Promoter

Group (A)=

(A)(1)+(A)(2)

B

Table III - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder

(1)

Institutions (Domestic)

(2)

Institutions (Foreign)

(d)

0

64

0

0

0

Sub-Total (B)

0

64

0

0

0

(2)

(3)

Central Government / State Government(s)

(4)

Non-institutions

(g)

15.03

1980573

0

0

0

(h)

4.72

639559

0

0

0

(i)

0.42

57292

0

0

0

(l)

4.73

640427

0

0

0

(m)

2.12

287438

0

0

0

Sub-Total (B)

27.02

3605289

0

0

0

(4)

Total Public

Shareholding

(B)=(B)(1)+

27.02

3605353

0

0

0

(B)(2)+(B)

(3)+(B)(4)

C

Table IV - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Non Promoter- Non Public shareholder

Total (

100

13438137

A+B+C2 )

Total

100

13438137

(A+B+C )

Disclosure of notes in case of promoter holiding in dematerialsed form is less than 100

Textual

percentage

Information(1)

Text Block

Textual Information()

Dematerialisation is in process

Individuals/Hindu undivided Family

Searial No.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

Name of the

LAXMINIWAS

SHOBHA

MADHU SUDAN

KAMAL NAYAN

GIRDHAR GOPAL

RAJGOPAL

VENUGOPAL

Shareholders (I)

BANG

BANG

BANG

BANG

BANG

BANG

BANG

PAN (II)

AAPPB0321C

AAPPB7970F

AAVPB9848A

AAVPB9849B

AAVPB9850A

AAVPB9851B

AAVPB9852C

No. of fully paid

54600

7500

47100

39600

47100

47100

2111200

up equity shares

held (IV)

No. Of Partly paid-

up equity shares

held (V)

No. Of shares

underlying

Depository

Receipts (VI)

Total nos. shares

54600

7500

47100

39600

47100

47100

2111200

held (VII) = (IV)+

(V)+ (VI)

Shareholding as a

% of total no. of

shares (calculated

0.4

0.06

0.35

0.29

0.35

0.35

15.57

as per SCRR,

1957) (VIII) As a

% of (A+B+C2)

Number of Voting Rights held in each class of securities (IX)

Class eg:X

54600

7500

47100

39600

47100

47100

2111200

Class eg:y

Total

54600

7500

47100

39600

47100

47100

2111200

Total as a % of

0.4

0.06

0.35

0.29

0.35

0.35

15.57

Total Voting rights

No. Of Shares

Underlying

Outstanding

convertible

securities (X)

No. of Shares

Underlying

Outstanding

Warrants (Xi)

No. Of Shares

Underlying

Outstanding

convertible

securities and No.

Of Warrants (Xi)

(a)

Shareholding , as a

% assuming full

conversion of

convertible

securities (as a

0.4

0.06

0.35

0.29

0.35

0.35

15.57

percentage of

diluted share

capital) (XI)=

(VII)+(Xi)(a) As a

% of (A+B+C2)

Number of Locked in shares (XII)

No. (a)

As a % of total

Shares held (b)

Number of Shares pledged or otherwise encumbered (XIII)

No. (a)

As a % of total

Shares held (b)

Number of equity

shares held in

54600

7500

47100

39600

47100

47100

2111200

dematerialized

form (XIV)

Reason for not providing PAN

Reason for not

providing PAN

Shareholder type

Promoter Group

Promoter

Promoter Group

Promoter Group

Promoter Group

Promoter Group

Promoter Group

Group

