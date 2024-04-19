Bang Overseas Limited is an India-based company, which is involved in the business manufacturing and trading of textile and textile products. The Company is engaged in the apparel, textile and retail market. It is focused on the men's wear section, and it also deals in providing rare services, such as concept development, designing, manufacturing, logistics and marketing. The Companyâs products are available in a range of colors, sizes, designs and patterns. It offers customized products based on customer specifications. The Companyâs brands include Thomas Scott, Italian Gold, Hammersmith, Bang & Scott, Bang Europa and FCC. The Company has manufacturing units in Bangalore, Karnataka; Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, and Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Vedanta Creations Ltd. and Bang HK Ltd.