    BCP   TH0420010Y01

BANGCHAK CORPORATION

(BCP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-16
32.50 THB   +3.17%
Bangchak : Disclosure of the Analyst Meeting Presentation for Bangchak Corporation Plc. performance for the Second quarter 2022 on the Company's IR Website

08/17/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
- TRANSLATION -

12000/012/2022

August 17, 2022

Subject

:

Disclosure of the Analyst Meeting Presentation for Bangchak Corporation Plc.

performance for the Q2/2022 on the Company's IR Website

Attention

:

President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform that the Company has already published Analyst Meeting Presentation for Q2/2022 operating results, which will be presented on August 17, 2022 to Analysts and Fund Managers, on the Company's IR website. Investors can download the published presentation from the following link

https://investor.bangchak.co.th/en/document/presentations

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely, - Signed -

(Mr. Surachai Kositsareewong)

Senior Executive Vice President, Accounting and Finance Group

Investor Relations Division Tel. 0-2335-8663

Disclaimer

Bangchak Corporation pcl published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 21:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
