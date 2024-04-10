In 2023, Bangchak Group is gearing the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to meet the needs of airlines that prioritize reducing greenhouse gas emissions from air travel and transportation through the construction agreement of the sustainable aviation fuel production unit, the first of its kind in Thailand, with a production capacity of 1 million liters per day. This will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 80,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year.

We have also developed a plan to procure raw materials by launching the "Fry to Fly" project to collect used cooking oil via Bangchak petrol stations and collaborate with major food business partners such as the "Five Star Chicken" and "S&P" brands to manage used cooking oil from kitchen operations for SAF production. This will help reduce carbon dioxide emissions and contribute to environmental protection and consumer health.

In addition, the Company has also expanded its framework for addressing climate change solutions through Oam Suk Social Enterprise Company Limited by supporting environmentally conscious farmers by purchasing "Low-EmissionRice" from the large-scale modern agricultural community enterprise in Doem Bang Sub-district, Doem Bang Nang Buat District, Suphan Buri Province. Farmers in this community have received knowledge transfer on rice cultivation methods that reduce flooding through the "wet-dry alternating rice cultivation" practice under the Thai Rice NAMA project. The rice is then used as premium gifts for customers at Bangchak service stations. The Company also further supports a network of community oil station businesses by installing rooftop solar systems for cost savings and encourage them to register carbon credits obtained from the solar installations in the T-VER program under the "Cooperative Network to Combat Global Warming" project.