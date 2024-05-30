BCP
Resource / Energy & Utities
SET100 / SETCLMV / SETTHSI
Establish Date 08/11/1984
As of 31 Mar 24
Paid-up (MB)
Listed Date
1,376.92
02/08/1994
As of 31 Mar 24
A
Stable
Par
1.00 Baht
BANGCHAK CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Share Price
SET Index
52 Week High/Low
45.50
1,377.94
31.00/47.50
SET : IND 1,377.94
BCP : TB 45.50
Market Cap (THB Million)
62,650.00
FACTSHEET Q1/2024
Change
60%
BCP
40%
20%
0%
SET
-20%
May'23
Jul'23
Sep'23
Nov'23
Dec'23
Jan'24
Feb'24
Mar'24
Dividend Policy: ≥ 30 percent of net profit after deduction of allocation of legal reserve
However, this is subject to the economic situation, the Company's cash flow and investment plans of the Company and its subsidiaries according to the necessary, appropriation and other concerning as the Board of Directors' consideration.
Unit: THB per Share
2.15
5.25
8.89
2.25
9.27
2.00
1.80
4.07
2.00
2.00
1.35
3.47
1.35
1.00
3.01
1.00
1.10
0.80
1.00
1.00
3.38
1.00
1.79
1.50
0.50
1.18
0.40
0.75
0.51
0.40
1.00
0.80
1.05
0.30
1.00
1.25
0.50
0.60
0.60
0.85
0.50
0.40
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
(5.50)
EPS
1st Half
2nd Half
As of 07 Mar 24
No. of Listed Share: 1,376,923,157
3.17
45.53
Shares
4.76
Thai NVDR Company Limited
18.69
13.67
Social Security Office
14.18
Vayupak Fund 1
13.67
Ministry of Finance
4.76
14.18
18.69
South East Asia UK (Type C) Nominees Limited
3.17
Others
45.53
BUSINESS
REFINERY AND OIL TRADING BUSINESS GROUP
PERFORMANCE
ACCOUNTING EBITDA
CRUDE RUN (KBD)
REFINERY GRM ($/BBL)
4,404 MB
104%
101%
101%
Phra Khanong Refinery
Q1/2024
10.16
DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS
86%
3.13
7.38
7.29
NET PROFIT
As of Q1/24
69%
271.7
11.44
(% total sales volume)
240.2
0.83
0.74
(Attributable to owners of the parent)
49%
119.3
150.3
7.27
7.39
124.7
2,437 MB
32%
10%
124.7
120.8
121.4
(4.41)
(0.71)
(0.84)
9%
Q1/23
Q4/23
Q1/24
ACCOUNTING
Q1/23
Q4/23
Q1/24
Phra Khanong
Sriracha
EBITDA
Retail
Export
Industrial
Wholesale
Operating GRM
Refinery
Refinery
Market
Market
15,308
Sriracha Refinery
5.17
(1.30) 0.23
5.03
2.00
(0.08)
(3.30)
Q4/23 Q1/24
Inventory Gain (Loss)
Bangchak Group
10.16
3.13
11.44
3.07
6.12
0.46
0.42
6.08
4.65
(4.41)
(2.00)
(0.42)
Q1/23 Q4/23 Q1/24
Oil Hedging
PRODUCT YIELD
9%
1%
Asphalt
FO &
Intermediate
4%
UCO
43%
HSD
10%
28%
JET
4%
MOGAS
LPG
Q1/24
CRUDE PRICE & CRACK SPREAD ($/BBL)
90
86
83.16
DTD
DB
82
81.22
78
74
70
Q1/23
Q2/23
Q3/23
Q4/23
Q1/24
30
GO-DB
24
23.14
IK-DB
21.19
UNL95-DB
18
17.87
LSFO-DB
12
7.65
6
0
Q1/23
Q2/23
Q3/23
Q4/23
Q1/24
MB
MARKETING BUSINESS GROUP
ACCOUNTING EBITDA
SERVICE STATIONS
MARKETING MARGIN (Baht/Liter):
2,217 Sites
1,003 Stores
BCP&BGN exc. Inventory gain (loss) & NRV
BY BUSINESS
0.93
1.16
(% OF TOTAL EBITDA)
0.86
REFINERY & TRADING
NATURAL RESOURCES
7,404 MB
Q1/23
Q4/23
Q1/24
4,404 MB
CLEAN POWER
SALES VOLUME BY MARKET
MARKETING
29%
48%
1,411 MB
(Liters/Month) (Million Liters)
BIO-BASED PRODUCTS
EV CHARGING STATIONS
1,295
3,541
1,899
MB
9
%
Total installed in
1,384
3,388
12%
284 MB
299 Stations
1,614
2,094
2,156
2%
OTHER (94 MB)
427
1,186
% of Total EBITDA in the quarter -1%
Q1/23
Q4/23
Q1/24
Retail
Industrial
CLEAN POWER BUSINESS GROUP
BIO-BASED PRODUCTS BUSINESS GROUP
NATURAL RESOURCES BUSINESS GROUP
HOLDING
ELECTRICITY SALES(1)
OPERATING CAPACITY(2)
HOLDING PORTION
SALES VOLUME
SALES VOLUME
HOLDING PORTION
Total Sales Volume (Net to OKEA)
PORTION
(GWh)
(GWh)
Thailand
JAPAN
LAOS
by BCP
- B100
- Ethanol
BY BCP
(Kboepd)
46.6
by BCP
Thailand
114
Hydro
Solar
Solar
Hydro
(Million Liters)
(Million Liters)
175 MWppa (14%)
80 MWppa (6%)
114 MWppa (9%)
7%
1,700
85
1,683
87
Solar
Wind
37.9
Oil
Japan
Wind
22%
143
23
66
24
9 MWppa (1%)
50
6%
8
15
Q1/24
256
Natural Gas
(3)
USA-Combined
45.00%
67
120
25
15%
25.6
71%
Gas
1,491
Laos
14 MWppa (1%)
Natural Gas
78
28
79%
31%
57.81%
232
88
1,441
Wind
Turbines (CCGT)
OKEA ASA
8%
NGL
PHILIPPINES
857 MWppa (69%)
Listed in SET in 2022
45.58%
Listed in SET in 2016
106
25
USA
23
Listed in Oslo Stock Exchange
61%
14
Q4/23
Q1/24
Note (1) Including BCPG and its subsidiarires
Q1/23
Q4/23 Q1/24
Q1/23 Q4/23
Q1/24
in 2019
Q1/23
857
(2) The group's total contractual capacity based on investment portion
Q1/23
Q4/23
Q1/24
(3) BCPG's associate
FINANCIAL
ACCOUNTING EBITDA
QoQ
YoY
TOTAL REVENUE
QoQ
YoY
NET PROFIT*
QoQ
YoY
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(THB Million)
48% 39%
15,308
(THB Million)
-5% 68%
(THB Million)
349% -11%
* Attributable to owners of the parent
(THB Million)
31 Dec 23
31 Mar 24
352,406
352,406
PERFORMANCE
QoQ
YoY
Refinery &Trading ……………. 229%
9%
Marketing …………………………
-6%
158%
Clean Power Plant …………….
35%
66%
Bio-Based Products ………….. 12%
165%
Natural Resources …..……….. 30%
37%
7,404
10,992
10,310
5,414
5,683
284
107
1,411
142,922 135,382
80,538
2,741
2,437
Cash and
340,429
340,429
36,754
41,287
Equivalent
47,840
Inventory
37,287
128,268
Other Current
Assets
99,174
31,905
Other
38,937
34,091
47,053
60,180
128,769
39,051
100,757
30,810
41,350
Trade & Other Current Payables
L/T loans and Debentures (included current portion
of L/T loans and debentures)
Decommissioning
Others*………………………… -161% 36%
- Others were defined as EBITDA from others and elimination
253
1,899
852
737
1,048
4,404
4,029
2,021
1,340
(94)
(147)
(36)
Q1/23 Q4/23 Q1/24
(977)
Q1/23 Q4/23 Q1/24
Non Current
119,374
Assets
100,032
PP&E
Net IBD/Equity* (Times)
0.91
118,327
104,424
0.91
Other liabilities Equity
Q1/23
Q4/23
Q1/24
*Total equity attributed to owner of the parent
