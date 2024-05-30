BCP

Resource / Energy & Utities

SET100 / SETCLMV / SETTHSI

Establish Date 08/11/1984

As of 31 Mar 24

Paid-up (MB)

Listed Date

1,376.92

02/08/1994

As of 31 Mar 24

A

Stable

Par

1.00 Baht

BANGCHAK CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Share Price

SET Index

52 Week High/Low

45.50

1,377.94

31.00/47.50

SET : IND 1,377.94

BCP : TB 45.50

Market Cap (THB Million)

62,650.00

FACTSHEET Q1/2024

Change

60%

BCP

40%

20%

0%

SET

-20%

May'23

Jul'23

Sep'23

Nov'23

Dec'23

Jan'24

Feb'24

Mar'24

Dividend Policy: ≥ 30 percent of net profit after deduction of allocation of legal reserve

However, this is subject to the economic situation, the Company's cash flow and investment plans of the Company and its subsidiaries according to the necessary, appropriation and other concerning as the Board of Directors' consideration.

Unit: THB per Share

2.15

5.25

8.89

2.25

9.27

2.00

1.80

4.07

2.00

2.00

1.35

3.47

1.35

1.00

3.01

1.00

1.10

0.80

1.00

1.00

3.38

1.00

1.79

1.50

0.50

1.18

0.40

0.75

0.51

0.40

1.00

0.80

1.05

0.30

1.00

1.25

0.50

0.60

0.60

0.85

0.50

0.40

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

(5.50)

EPS

1st Half

2nd Half

As of 07 Mar 24

No. of Listed Share: 1,376,923,157

3.17

45.53

Shares

4.76

Thai NVDR Company Limited

18.69

13.67

Social Security Office

14.18

Vayupak Fund 1

13.67

Ministry of Finance

4.76

14.18

18.69

South East Asia UK (Type C) Nominees Limited

3.17

Others

45.53

BANGCHAK CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

2098 M Tower Building, 8th Floor, Sukhumvit Road,

Phra Khanong Tai, Phra Khanong, Bangkok 10260 Thailand.

Tel.: +66 2335 8663, +66 2335 8518, +66 2335 8662

Email: ir@bangchak.co.th

Website: www.bangchak.co.th

For more information

IR Website

MD&A

Business Performance

Carbon Neutrality

Net Zero

by 2030

by 2050

Disclaimer : The information contained herein is being furnished on a confidential basis for discussion purposes only and only for the use of the recipient, and may be subject to completion or amendment through the delivery of additional documentation. Except as otherwise provided herein, this document does not constitute an offer to sell or purchase any security or engage in any transaction. Theinformation contained herein has been obtained from sources that The Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited ("BCP") considers to be reliable; however, BCP makes no representation as to, and accepts no responsibility or liability for, the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Any projections, valuations and statistical analyses contained herein have been provided to assist the recipient in the evaluation of the matters described herein; such projections, valuations and analyses may be based on subjective assessments and assumptions and may utilize one among alternative methodologies that produce differing results; accordingly, such projections, valuations and statistical analyses are not to be viewed as facts and should not be relied upon as an accurate representation of future events. The recipient should make an independent evaluation and judgment with respect to the matterscontained herein.

BUSINESS

REFINERY AND OIL TRADING BUSINESS GROUP

PERFORMANCE

ACCOUNTING EBITDA

CRUDE RUN (KBD)

REFINERY GRM ($/BBL)

4,404 MB

104%

101%

101%

Phra Khanong Refinery

Q1/2024

10.16

DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

86%

3.13

7.38

7.29

NET PROFIT

As of Q1/24

69%

271.7

11.44

(% total sales volume)

240.2

0.83

0.74

(Attributable to owners of the parent)

49%

119.3

150.3

7.27

7.39

124.7

2,437 MB

32%

10%

124.7

120.8

121.4

(4.41)

(0.71)

(0.84)

9%

Q1/23

Q4/23

Q1/24

ACCOUNTING

Q1/23

Q4/23

Q1/24

Phra Khanong

Sriracha

EBITDA

Retail

Export

Industrial

Wholesale

Operating GRM

Refinery

Refinery

Market

Market

15,308

Sriracha Refinery

5.17

(1.30) 0.23

5.03

2.00

(0.08)

(3.30)

Q4/23 Q1/24

Inventory Gain (Loss)

Bangchak Group

10.16

3.13

11.44

3.07

6.12

0.46

0.42

6.08

4.65

(4.41)

(2.00)

(0.42)

Q1/23 Q4/23 Q1/24

Oil Hedging

PRODUCT YIELD

9%

1%

Asphalt

FO &

Intermediate

4%

UCO

43%

HSD

10%

28%

JET

4%

MOGAS

LPG

Q1/24

CRUDE PRICE & CRACK SPREAD ($/BBL)

90

86

83.16

DTD

DB

82

81.22

78

74

70

Q1/23

Q2/23

Q3/23

Q4/23

Q1/24

30

GO-DB

24

23.14

IK-DB

21.19

UNL95-DB

18

17.87

LSFO-DB

12

7.65

6

0

Q1/23

Q2/23

Q3/23

Q4/23

Q1/24

MB

MARKETING BUSINESS GROUP

ACCOUNTING EBITDA

SERVICE STATIONS

MARKETING MARGIN (Baht/Liter):

2,217 Sites

1,003 Stores

BCP&BGN exc. Inventory gain (loss) & NRV

BY BUSINESS

0.93

1.16

(% OF TOTAL EBITDA)

0.86

REFINERY & TRADING

NATURAL RESOURCES

7,404 MB

Q1/23

Q4/23

Q1/24

4,404 MB

CLEAN POWER

SALES VOLUME BY MARKET

MARKETING

29%

48%

1,411 MB

(Liters/Month) (Million Liters)

BIO-BASED PRODUCTS

EV CHARGING STATIONS

1,295

3,541

1,899

MB

9

%

Total installed in

1,384

3,388

12%

284 MB

299 Stations

1,614

2,094

2,156

2%

OTHER (94 MB)

427

1,186

% of Total EBITDA in the quarter -1%

Q1/23

Q4/23

Q1/24

Retail

Industrial

CLEAN POWER BUSINESS GROUP

BIO-BASED PRODUCTS BUSINESS GROUP

NATURAL RESOURCES BUSINESS GROUP

HOLDING

ELECTRICITY SALES(1)

OPERATING CAPACITY(2)

HOLDING PORTION

SALES VOLUME

SALES VOLUME

HOLDING PORTION

Total Sales Volume (Net to OKEA)

PORTION

(GWh)

(GWh)

Thailand

JAPAN

LAOS

by BCP

- B100

- Ethanol

BY BCP

(Kboepd)

46.6

by BCP

Thailand

114

Hydro

Solar

Solar

Hydro

(Million Liters)

(Million Liters)

175 MWppa (14%)

80 MWppa (6%)

114 MWppa (9%)

7%

1,700

85

1,683

87

Solar

Wind

37.9

Oil

Japan

Wind

22%

143

23

66

24

9 MWppa (1%)

50

6%

8

15

Q1/24

256

Natural Gas

(3)

USA-Combined

45.00%

67

120

25

15%

25.6

71%

Gas

1,491

Laos

14 MWppa (1%)

Natural Gas

78

28

79%

31%

57.81%

232

88

1,441

Wind

Turbines (CCGT)

OKEA ASA

8%

NGL

PHILIPPINES

857 MWppa (69%)

Listed in SET in 2022

45.58%

Listed in SET in 2016

106

25

USA

23

Listed in Oslo Stock Exchange

61%

14

Q4/23

Q1/24

Note (1) Including BCPG and its subsidiarires

Q1/23

Q4/23 Q1/24

Q1/23 Q4/23

Q1/24

in 2019

Q1/23

857

(2) The group's total contractual capacity based on investment portion

Q1/23

Q4/23

Q1/24

(3) BCPG's associate

FINANCIAL

ACCOUNTING EBITDA

QoQ

YoY

TOTAL REVENUE

QoQ

YoY

NET PROFIT*

QoQ

YoY

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(THB Million)

48% 39%

15,308

(THB Million)

-5% 68%

(THB Million)

349% -11%

* Attributable to owners of the parent

(THB Million)

31 Dec 23

31 Mar 24

352,406

352,406

PERFORMANCE

QoQ

YoY

Refinery &Trading ……………. 229%

9%

Marketing …………………………

-6%

158%

Clean Power Plant …………….

35%

66%

Bio-Based Products ………….. 12%

165%

Natural Resources …..……….. 30%

37%

7,404

10,992

10,310

5,414

5,683

284

107

1,411

142,922 135,382

80,538

2,741

2,437

Cash and

340,429

340,429

36,754

41,287

Equivalent

47,840

Inventory

37,287

128,268

Other Current

Assets

99,174

31,905

Other

38,937

34,091

47,053

60,180

128,769

39,051

100,757

30,810

41,350

Trade & Other Current Payables

L/T loans and Debentures (included current portion

of L/T loans and debentures)

Decommissioning

Others*………………………… -161% 36%

  • Others were defined as EBITDA from others and elimination

253

1,899

852

737

1,048

4,404

4,029

2,021

1,340

(94)

(147)

(36)

Q1/23 Q4/23 Q1/24

(977)

Q1/23 Q4/23 Q1/24

Non Current

119,374

Assets

100,032

PP&E

Net IBD/Equity* (Times)

0.91

118,327

104,424

0.91

Other liabilities Equity

Q1/23

Q4/23

Q1/24

*Total equity attributed to owner of the parent

Bangchak Corporation pcl published this content on 30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2024 07:41:10 UTC.