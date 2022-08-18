Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Bangchak Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCP   TH0420010Y01

BANGCHAK CORPORATION

(BCP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-16
32.50 THB   +3.17%
09:04aBANGCHAK : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 19 DWs issued by KGI
PU
07:24aBANGCHAK : Title Change of the Company's President and Group Chief Executive Officer
PU
08/17BANGCHAK : Disclosure of the Analyst Meeting Presentation for Bangchak Corporation Plc. performance for the Second quarter 2022 on the Company's IR Website
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bangchak : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 19 DWs issued by KGI

08/18/2022 | 09:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Security Symbol:

Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 19 DWs issued by KGI

AWC13C2209A, BCP13C2209A, CHG13C2209A, COM713C2209A, COM713P2209A, GULF13C2209A, GUNK13C2209A, GUNK13C2209B, HANA13C2209A, JMAR13P2209A, PTTG13P2209A, SCGP13C2209A, SING13C2209A, STGT13C2209A, SYNE13C2209A, THAN13C2209A, TRUE13C2209A, TTA13C2209A, WHA13C2209A

Announcement Details

Right exercise of DW

Subject

Notification the Final Exercise of securities

Date announced

18-Aug-2022

Exercise date

07-Sep-2022

Book-closing date of DW

07-Sep-2022

Last trading date

02-Sep-2022

Date of post "SP" sign

From 05-Sep-2022 to 07-Sep-2022

Name of securities

Exercise price (baht per share)

Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants :

underlying securities)

AWC13C2209A

0.50

: 1.00

6.15

BCP13C2209A

9.00

: 1.00

45.00

CHG13C2209A

0.60

: 1.00

4.60

COM713C2209A

9.20

: 1.00

51.00

COM713P2209A

5.00

: 1.00

24.50

GULF13C2209A

7.00

: 1.00

60.75

GUNK13C2209A

1.90

: 1.00

6.80

GUNK13C2209B

0.65

: 1.00

6.50

HANA13C2209A

10.00

: 1.00

58.75

JMAR13P2209A

4.60

: 1.00

36.00

PTTG13P2209A

3.80

: 1.00

31.00

SCGP13C2209A

7.96369

: 1.00

64.707

SING13C2209A

9.00

: 1.00

70.50

STGT13C2209A

3.50

: 1.00

28.50

SYNE13C2209A

3.50

: 1.00

30.00

THAN13C2209A

0.65

: 1.00

5.80

TRUE13C2209A

0.80

: 1.00

6.10

TTA13C2209A

13.00

4.00 : 1.00

WHA13C2209A

3.90

0.70 : 1.00

Remark

  1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense Charged by Issuer By; In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
    Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
    Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate
  2. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
  3. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.
  4. Exercise Price and Exercise Ratio may be changed due to the underlying stock of DW posted the Corporate Action signs.

Signature _________________

(MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN )

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Bangchak Corporation pcl published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 13:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANGCHAK CORPORATION
09:04aBANGCHAK : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 19 DWs issued by KGI
PU
07:24aBANGCHAK : Title Change of the Company's President and Group Chief Executive Officer
PU
08/17BANGCHAK : Disclosure of the Analyst Meeting Presentation for Bangchak Corporation Plc. pe..
PU
08/16BANGCHAK : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 71 DWs issued by BLS
PU
08/15BANGCHAK : Resolution of the Exercise of 24 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
08/11BANGCHAK PUBLIC : Operating Result Quarter 2 Ending 30 Jun 2022
PU
08/11Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Qua..
CI
07/21BANGCHAK PUBLIC : Disclosure of key information update by business for Q2/2022
PU
07/21Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited Reports Production Results for the Second Q..
CI
06/29BANGCHAK PUBLIC : The investment of the Company
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 310 B 8 732 M 8 732 M
Net income 2022 12 463 M 351 M 351 M
Net Debt 2022 64 854 M 1 827 M 1 827 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,52x
Yield 2022 11,2%
Capitalization 44 125 M 1 243 M 1 243 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 2 817
Free-Float 76,1%
Chart BANGCHAK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bangchak Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANGCHAK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 32,50 THB
Average target price 38,05 THB
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Surachai Kositsareewong Senior Executive VP-Accounting & Finance
Chaiwat Kovavisarach Chairman
Pakawadee Junrayapes Secretary & Senior VP-Legal & Compliance
Surin Chiravisit Vice Chairman
Suthep Wongvorazathe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANGCHAK CORPORATION28.71%1 243
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.8.69%17 397
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION55.00%11 285
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-9.20%9 141
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.19.00%7 676
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.97.86%4 259