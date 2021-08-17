Log in
    BCP   TH0420010Y01

BANGCHAK CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BCP)
  Report
Bangchak Public : Disclosure of the Analyst Meeting Presentation for Bangchak Corporation Plc. performance for the Second quarter 2021 on the Company's IR Website

08/17/2021 | 02:03am EDT
- TRANSLATION -

12000/005/2021

August 17, 2021

Subject

:

Disclosure of the Analyst Meeting Presentation for Bangchak Corporation Plc.

performance for Q2/2021 on the Company's IR Website

Attention

:

President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform that the Company has already published Analyst Meeting Presentation for Q2/2021 operating results, which will be presented on August 17, 2021 to Analysts and Fund Managers, on the Company's IR website. Investors can download the published presentation from the following link

https://investor.bangchak.co.th/en/publications/downloads/presentation-webcast

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely, - Signed -

(Mr. Surachai Kositsareewong)

Senior Executive Vice President, Accounting and Finance Group

Investor Relations Division Tel. 0-2335-8663

Disclaimer

Bangchak Corporation pcl published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 06:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
