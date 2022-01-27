Log in
    BCP   TH0420010Y01

BANGCHAK CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BCP)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand - 01/26
27.5 THB   +1.85%
Bangchak Public : The Appointment of the New Director

01/27/2022 | 05:19am EST
Date/Time
27 Jan 2022 17:04:35
Headline
The Appointment of the New Director
Symbol
BCP
Source
BCP
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Bangchak Corporation pcl published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 10:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 176 B 5 296 M 5 296 M
Net income 2021 6 694 M 202 M 202 M
Net Debt 2021 44 942 M 1 353 M 1 353 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,70x
Yield 2021 6,75%
Capitalization 37 343 M 1 130 M 1 124 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 2 817
Free-Float 75,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 27,50 THB
Average target price 31,35 THB
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Surachai Kositsareewong Senior Executive VP-Accounting & Finance
Chaiwat Kovavisarach Chairman
Pakawadee Junrayapes Secretary & Senior VP-Legal & Compliance
Surin Chiravisit Vice Chairman
Suthep Wongvorazathe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANGCHAK CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED8.91%1 130
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.6.37%14 677
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-2.07%7 839
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.0.31%7 660
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION4.64%7 577
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED0.56%5 307