  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Bangkok Airways
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   TH4403010002

BANGKOK AIRWAYS

(BA)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2023-05-17
13.60 THB   -1.45%
04:10aBangkok Airways : Analyst Meeting Q1/2023
PU
05/12Bangkok Airways : • Q1/2023
PU
04/17Bangkok Airways celebrates the Thai New Year 2023 with Thai beauty illustrated; through beautiful contemporary traditional Thai uniforms for flight attendants in 'Blue is Color of Happiness' campaign
AQ
Bangkok Airways : Analyst Meeting Q1/2023

05/19/2023 | 04:10am EDT
Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited

Analyst Presentation for the performance of 1Q2023

19 May 2023

Disclaimer

Information contained in our presentation is intended solely for your reference. Such information is subject to change without

notice, its accuracy is not guaranteed, and it may not contain all material information concerning the company.

In addition, the information may contain projections and forward-looking statements that reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These views are based on assumptions subject to various associated risks.

No assurance can be given that future events will occur, that projections will be achieved, or that the company's assumptions are

correct. The actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Neither the company nor any of its directors, employees, or representatives are bearing any liability (including the liability to any person by reason of negligence or misstatement) from any statement, opinion, information, or matter (express or implied) arising out of, contained in or derived from or any omission from the presentation, except liability under a statute that cannot be excluded.

2

Global passenger traffic exhibited strong growth, capping a robust first quarter

International air connectivity close to pre-COVID levels

Overall international air connectivity at 79% of the pre-COVID level

Africa has exceeded its 2019 level and was at 104% in March 2023

Asia-Pacific continues to lag the recovery, at 62% of its 2019 level

Growth in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPKs) by airline region

Source: IATA, Air Passenger Market Analysis-March 2023, www.iata.org/economics, 28 April 2023

3

International Tourists arrive back to 60% of 1Q-2019pre-COVID level

International Visitor Arrival In Thailand (IVA)

Top 5 Tourists by Country

unit: million passenger

Others

40%

South Asia

5%

6%

The Americas

4%

10.8

10.4

ASEAN

9.6

27%

9.0

19%

Europe

Y2019

6.5

17%

5.5

3.6

East Asia

1.6

41%

0.5

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-22

Q2-22

Q3-22

Q4-22Q1-23

South

Asia, Others, 4%

6%

The

Americas, 6%

ASEAN,

1Q2023, IVA reached 60 percent of passengers Q12019

31%

Most of the Arrival came from ASEAN, Europe, and East Asia

1Q2023

Europe,

31%

East Asia,

22%

Remark: IVA International Visitor Arrival Source: Department of Tourism Thailand

5%

5%

5%

10%

28%

5%

7%

8%

9%

14%

4

Laos

Korea

India

Malaysia

China

India

Korea

China

Russia

Malaysia

1Q2023: Key Performance

Passenger

(Thousand)

vs 1Q 19

vs 4Q 22

vs 1Q 22

(36)%

18%

198%

Flight

vs 1Q 19

vs 4Q 22

vs 1Q 22

(41)%

9%

121%

Load Factor

vs 1Q 19

vs 4Q 22

vs 1Q 22

12 ppt

8 ppt

24 ppt

1,725

1,113

Revenue Passenger Km.

(Mil. Passenger Km.)

373

vs 1Q 19

vs 4Q 22

vs 1Q 22

(45)%

15%

230%

1Q2019

1Q2022

1Q2023

18,915

11,124

Available Seat Km.

(Mil. Seat Km.)

5,037

vs 1Q 19

vs 4Q 22

vs 1Q 22

(53)%

5%

141%

1Q2019

1Q2022

1Q2023

87%

75%

Passenger Yield

63%

(THB/Passenger-Km.)

vs 1Q 19 vs 4Q 22

vs 1Q 22

25%

11%

37%

1Q2019 1Q2022 1Q2023

1,275

706

214

1Q2019 1Q2022 1Q2023

1,709

812

337

1Q2019 1Q2022 1Q2023

5.89

4.72 4.31

1Q2019 1Q2022 1Q2023

5

Disclaimer

Bangkok Airways pcl published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 08:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BANGKOK AIRWAYS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 19 771 M 574 M 574 M
Net income 2023 -704 M -20,4 M -20,4 M
Net Debt 2023 26 007 M 755 M 755 M
P/E ratio 2023 -40,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 28 560 M 830 M 830 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,76x
EV / Sales 2024 2,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart BANGKOK AIRWAYS
Duration : Period :
Bangkok Airways Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANGKOK AIRWAYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 13,60 THB
Average target price 14,20 THB
Spread / Average Target 4,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth Vice Chairman, President, CEO & EVP-Operations
Anawat Leelawatwatana Director, Senior VP-Finance & Accounting
Kaset Rochananil Chairman
Christophe Clarenc Senior Vice President-Maintenance & Engineering
Dechit Chareonwong Senior VP-Operations & VP-Flight Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANGKOK AIRWAYS1.49%830
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED10.13%29 132
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.9.22%23 067
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC32.60%19 850
AIR CHINA LIMITED-8.06%19 395
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-2.56%15 953
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer