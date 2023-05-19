Bangkok Airways : Analyst Meeting Q1/2023

Analyst Presentation for the performance of 1Q2023
19 May 2023
Disclaimer
Information contained in our presentation is intended solely for your reference. Such information is subject to change without
notice, its accuracy is not guaranteed, and it may not contain all material information concerning the company.
In addition, the information may contain projections and forward-looking statements that reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These views are based on assumptions subject to various associated risks.
No assurance can be given that future events will occur, that projections will be achieved, or that the company's assumptions are
correct. The actual results may differ materially from those projected.
Neither the company nor any of its directors, employees, or representatives are bearing any liability (including the liability to any person by reason of negligence or misstatement) from any statement, opinion, information, or matter (express or implied) arising out of, contained in or derived from or any omission from the presentation, except liability under a statute that cannot be excluded.
Global passenger traffic exhibited strong growth, capping a robust first quarter
International air connectivity close to pre-COVID levels
▪Overall international air connectivity at 79% of the pre-COVID level
▪Africa has exceeded its 2019 level and was at 104% in March 2023
▪Asia-Pacific continues to lag the recovery, at 62% of its 2019 level
Growth in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPKs) by airline region
International Tourists arrive back to 60% of 1Q-2019pre-COVID level
International Visitor Arrival In Thailand (IVA)
Top 5 Tourists by Country
unit: million passenger
Others
40%
South Asia
5%
6%
The Americas
4%
10.8
10.4
ASEAN
9.6
27%
9.0
19%
Europe
Y2019
6.5
17%
5.5
3.6
East Asia
1.6
41%
0.5
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-22
Q2-22
Q3-22
Q4-22Q1-23
South
Asia, Others, 4%
6%
The
Americas, 6%
ASEAN,
▪
1Q2023, IVA reached 60 percent of passengers Q12019
31%
▪
Most of the Arrival came from ASEAN, Europe, and East Asia
1Q2023
Europe,
31%
East Asia,
22%
Remark: IVA International Visitor Arrival Source: Department of Tourism Thailand