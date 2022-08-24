Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Bangkok Airways
  News
  Summary
    BA   TH4403010002

BANGKOK AIRWAYS

(BA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-22
10.80 THB   +4.85%
Samui Airport Receives a Public Aerodrome Operating Certificate from CAAT; Emphasizing its international-level operation standards
AQ
BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited Approves an Incorporation of New Joint Venture Company with Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited
CI
BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC : • Q2/2022
PU
Bangkok Airways : Analyst Meeting Q2/2022

08/24/2022 | 04:18am EDT
Bangkok Airways

2Q 2022 Analyst Meeting

24 August 2022

2

Disclaimer

Information contained in our presentation is intended solely for your reference. Such information is subject to change without notice, its accuracy is not guaranteed and it may not contain all material information concerning the company.

In addition, the information may contain projections and forward-looking statements that reflect the company's current views with

respect to future events and financial performance. These views are based on assumptions subject to various associated risks. No assurance can be given that future events will occur, that projections will be achieved, or the company's assumptions are correct. The actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Neither the company nor any of its directors, employees or representatives are bearing any liability (including liability to any person by reason of negligence or misstatement) from any statement, opinion, information or matter (express or implied) arising out of, contained in or derived from or any omission from the presentation, except liability under statute that cannot be excluded.

Airlines continue to demonstrate resilience in post-pandemic

3

International RPKs (region-region)

Global passenger ticket sales (domestic vs international)

ME-Asia

EU-Asia

Asia-SW Pacific

  • RPKs in Asia Pacific international market showed the strongest growth rates at 492.0% due to the re-open travel market policy in Japan and China.
  • International ticket sales rose up in May 22 but gradually soften down in the recent month due to some disruptions e.g. capacity constraint in some market. However, consumers' willingness to travel remains strong.

Source: IATA Air Passenger Market Analysis, June 2022

2Q 2022: Key Highlights

4

Passenger

(Thousand)

Available Seat Km.

(Mil. Seat Km.)

Passenger Revenue Km.

(Mil. Passenger Km.)

Passenger Yield

(THB/Passenger-Km.)

269%

908

469%

535

246

94

2Q21

2Q22

1H21

1H22

192%

317%

731

394

250

94

2Q21

2Q22

1H21

1H22

258%

523

466%

309

146

55

2Q21

2Q22

1H21

1H22

33%

40%

4.89

4.66

3.69

3.33

2Q21

2Q22

1H21

1H22

Bangkok Airport Management (BAM) was established for Airport development and management.

SEC approved BA Airport Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust (BAREIT).

CAAT granted Airport Operating Certificate of Samui

Airport.

5

Route Network Update

Leveraging existing BA's own airports and expand to CLMV

Hong Kong

Hong Kong

Chiang Mai

Luang Prabang

Chiang Mai

Luang Prabang

Lampang

Lampang

Yangon

Sukhothai

Danang

Yangon

Sukhothai

Danang

Bangkok

U-Tapao

Siem Reap

Bangkok

U-Tapao

Siem Reap

Trat

Phnom Penh

Trat

Phnom Penh

Samui

Phu Quoc

Samui

Phu Quoc

Phuket

Had Yai

Phuket

Had Yai

Maldives

Maldives

Krabi

Krabi

Singapore

Singapore

Current routes as in Aug 2022

Additional routes during Sep - Dec 2022

Tentative future routes

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bangkok Airways pcl published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 08:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
