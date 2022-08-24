Bangkok Airways : Analyst Meeting Q2/2022

2

Disclaimer

Information contained in our presentation is intended solely for your reference. Such information is subject to change without notice, its accuracy is not guaranteed and it may not contain all material information concerning the company.

In addition, the information may contain projections and forward-looking statements that reflect the company's current views with

respect to future events and financial performance. These views are based on assumptions subject to various associated risks. No assurance can be given that future events will occur, that projections will be achieved, or the company's assumptions are correct. The actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Neither the company nor any of its directors, employees or representatives are bearing any liability (including liability to any person by reason of negligence or misstatement) from any statement, opinion, information or matter (express or implied) arising out of, contained in or derived from or any omission from the presentation, except liability under statute that cannot be excluded.