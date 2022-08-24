Bangkok Airways : Analyst Meeting Q2/2022

2
Airlines continue to demonstrate resilience in post-pandemic
International RPKs (region-region)
Global passenger ticket sales (domestic vs international)
ME-Asia
EU-Asia
Asia-SW Pacific
RPKs in Asia Pacific international market showed the strongest growth rates at 492.0% due to the re-open travel market policy in Japan and China.
International ticket sales rose up in May 22 but gradually soften down in the recent month due to some disruptions e.g. capacity constraint in some market. However, consumers' willingness to travel remains strong.
Source: IATA Air Passenger Market Analysis, June 2022
2Q 2022: Key Highlights
Passenger
(Thousand)
Available Seat Km.
(Mil. Seat Km.)
Passenger Revenue Km.
(Mil. Passenger Km.)
Passenger Yield
(THB/Passenger-Km.)
269%
908
|
469%
535
246
94
2Q21
192%
394
94
258%
523
309
2Q21
|
SEC approved BA Airport Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust (BAREIT).
CAAT granted Airport Operating Certificate of Samui
Airport.
5
Route Network Update
Leveraging existing BA's own airports and expand to CLMV
Current routes as in Aug 2022
