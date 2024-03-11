Bangkok Airways : Documents and evidence required to be presented by attendees of the meeting prior to attending the meeting, instruction for the appointment of proxy, and the guidelines for the registration and the voting procedures
March 11, 2024 at 07:08 am EDT
Enclosure No.5
Documents or evidence showing an identity of the shareholder or a representative of the shareholder entitled to attend the E-Meeting
Individual
Attend the meeting by him/herself
A copy of valid government identification such as an identification card, government officer identification card, driving license or passport, certified true by the shareholder.
Authorize a proxy
(2.1) The proxy form is attached with the meeting invitation letter can be downloaded at www.bangkokair.com/ir. The proxy form has to be correctly filled out and signed by the proxy holder and the shareholder.
(2.2) A copy of an identification of the shareholder specified in (1). The copy has to be certified by the shareholder.
(2.3) A copy of an identification of the proxy holder specified in (1). The copy has to be certified by the proxy holder.
Juristic Person
The representative of shareholders (Director) attend the meeting
(1.1) A copy of an identification of the juristic person's authorized representative(s) same as specified in (1), certified true by its representative.
(1.2) A copy of the corporate affidavit, issued within 180 days by Department of Business Development, Ministry of Commerce certified by the juristic person's authorized representative(s). The name(s) of representative(s) attending the meeting shall be displayed on the corporate affidavit as authorized representative(s) of the juristic person.
Juristic person authorizes a proxy holder to attend the meeting
(2.1) The proxy form is attached with the meeting invitation letter can be downloaded at www.bangkokair.com/ir. The proxy form has to be correctly filled out and signed by the proxy holder and the authorized representative(s) of the juristic person.
(2.2) A copy of the corporate affidavit, issued within 180 days by Department of Business Development, Ministry of Commerce certified by the juristic person's authorized representative(s). The name(s) of representative(s) attending the meeting shall be displayed on the corporate affidavit as authorized representative(s) of the juristic person.
(2.3) A certified copy of an identification of the representative who signed on the proxy.
(2.4) A copy of an identification of the proxy holder specified in (1). The copy has to be certified by the proxy holder.
In case a shareholder does not have Thai nationality or Juristic Person formed by foreign law
Subject to the provisions set out below, the details above shall apply mutatis mutandis to shareholders who are non-Thai or juristic persons established under foreign laws, as the case may be:
Affidavit of juristic person may be issued by the Government Agency of the country in which such juristic person has been established or by its authorized officer (certified by a notary public or other competent authority before the meeting date for the registration for no longer than 1 year). However, the affidavit of the juristic person must contain details regarding its name, name of the person authorized to sign on its behalf and relevant conditions or limitation and its registered office.
Original documents which are neither in Thai nor in English must be submitted together with Thai or English translation, certified true and correct by its authorized officer.
