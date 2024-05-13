Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Review report and interim financial information For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024

Independent Auditor's Report on Review of Interim Financial Information

To the Shareholders of Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited

I have reviewed the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position of Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries as at 31 March 2024, and the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity, and cash flows for the three-month period then ended, as well as the condensed notes to the interim consolidated financial statements. I have also reviewed the separate financial information of Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited for the same period (collectively "interim financial information"). Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting. My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on

my review.

Scope of Review

I conducted my review in accordance with Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that

I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting.

Kitti Teachakasembundit

Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 9151

EY Office Limited

Bangkok: 13 May 2024

Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Statement of financial position

As at 31 March 2024

(Unit: Thousand Baht)

Consolidated financial statements

Separate financial statements

31 March

31 December

31 March

31 December

Note

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited

(Audited)

(Unaudited

(Audited)

but reviewed)

but reviewed)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

11,713,214

12,977,615

10,873,654

11,956,900

Trade and other receivables

3

1,559,001

1,471,835

849,404

873,016

Inventories

482,526

489,085

378,418

374,688

Prepaid expenses

90,530

90,703

70,120

68,227

Reimbursable maintenance expenses

226,640

178,683

226,640

178,683

Other current financial assets

4

3,185,169

651,178

3,013,249

500,000

Other current assets

48,415

214,592

37,223

193,186

Total current assets

17,305,495

16,073,691

15,448,708

14,144,700

Non-current assets

Other non-current financial assets

4

22,681,809

22,062,353

16,890,559

16,424,853

Investments in subsidiaries

5

-

-

5,696,730

5,795,813

Investments in associates

6

5,649,523

6,038,613

5,618,500

5,973,137

Investment properties

382,406

388,540

865,651

874,571

Property, plant and equipment

7

7,017,609

7,091,416

5,264,654

5,304,586

Right-of-use assets

8.1

4,598,045

4,622,233

4,350,584

4,369,313

Intangible assets

186,041

207,520

62,112

71,161

Deferred tax assets

44,541

40,482

-

-

Deposits

425,125

391,202

314,675

288,071

Other non-current assets

978,804

965,230

897,581

894,674

Total non-current assets

41,963,903

41,807,589

39,961,046

39,996,179

Total assets

59,269,398

57,881,280

55,409,754

54,140,879

The accompanying notes to interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of the financial statements.

Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Statement of financial position (continued)

As at 31 March 2024

(Unit: Thousand Baht)

Consolidated financial statements

Separate financial statements

31 March

31 December

31 March

31 December

Note

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited

(Audited)

(Unaudited

(Audited)

but reviewed)

but reviewed)

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities

Bank overdraft and short-term loans from

financial institutions

9

428,215

1,598,354

-

1,170,000

Trade and other payables

1,866,437

1,957,640

1,864,679

1,851,012

Dividend payables

3,147

3,786

3,147

3,786

Current portion of long-term loans

10

1,150,082

1,247,922

839,200

739,200

Current portion of lease liabilities

8.2

963,576

912,613

840,711

795,830

Current portion of long-term financial liability

from related party

11

98,582

92,500

-

-

Accrued corporate income tax

321,853

48,323

243,754

-

Unearned income

2,479,746

2,575,299

2,459,831

2,569,117

Current portion of deferred revenue

from related parties

2, 11

6,821

6,821

578,821

578,821

Other current liabilities

2,603,805

2,523,400

1,947,601

1,928,517

Total current liabilities

9,922,264

10,966,658

8,777,744

9,636,283

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans - net of current portion

10

9,010,995

8,999,087

8,280,379

8,425,588

Lease liabilities - net of current portion

8.2

1,987,759

1,950,678

1,808,209

1,754,248

Long-term financial liability from related party

- net of current portion

11

14,339,638

14,343,078

-

-

Provision for long-term employee benefits

1,074,255

1,033,256

848,408

831,701

Deferred tax liabilities

3,668,786

3,591,470

2,707,412

2,660,811

Other non-current financial liabilities

12

-

20,046

-

20,046

Deferred revenue from related parties - net of

current portion

2, 11

52,866

54,571

12,884,732

13,029,437

Provision for transaction under equity method

of investments in subsidiaries

5

-

-

785,627

787,436

Other non-current liabilities

15,711

14,811

-

-

Total non-current liabilities

30,150,010

30,006,997

27,314,767

27,509,267

Total liabilities

40,072,274

40,973,655

36,092,511

37,145,550

The accompanying notes to interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of the financial statements.

Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Statement of financial position (continued)

As at 31 March 2024

(Unit: Thousand Baht)

Consolidated financial statements

Separate financial statements

31 March

31 December

31 March

31 December

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited

(Audited)

(Unaudited

(Audited)

but reviewed)

but reviewed)

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

Registered

2,100,000,000 ordinary shares of Baht 1 each

2,100,000

2,100,000

2,100,000

2,100,000

Issued and paid-up

2,100,000,000 ordinary shares of Baht 1 each

2,100,000

2,100,000

2,100,000

2,100,000

Discount on changes in shareholding in subsidiaries

(194,663)

(194,663)

(194,663)

(194,663)

Retained earnings

Appropriated

Statutory reserve

95,000

95,000

95,000

95,000

Unappropriated

3,024,401

1,150,343

3,070,287

1,161,644

Other components of shareholders' equity

14,246,619

13,833,348

14,246,619

13,833,348

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

19,271,357

16,984,028

19,317,243

16,995,329

Non-controlling interests of the subsidiaries

(74,233)

(76,403)

-

-

Total shareholders' equity

19,197,124

16,907,625

19,317,243

16,995,329

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

59,269,398

57,881,280

55,409,754

54,140,879

The accompanying notes to interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of the financial statements.

Directors

Directors

(Unaudited but reviewed)

Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Statement of comprehensive income

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024

(Unit: Thousand Baht)

Consolidated financial statements

Separate financial statements

Note

2024

2023

2024

2023

Profit or loss:

Revenues

Passenger fare

5,749,167

4,122,817

5,749,502

4,128,676

Sales and service income

1,316,133

1,010,208

-

-

Freight

21,127

19,891

21,168

19,900

Passenger service charge

154,940

120,471

4,237

3,930

Dividend income

6

20

30

216,330

231,379

Gain on exchange rate

79,054

43,624

83,122

42,944

Other income

507,767

425,968

642,187

583,106

Total revenues

7,828,208

5,743,009

6,716,546

5,009,935

Expenses

Cost of sales and services

4,445,880

3,816,453

3,883,887

3,369,212

Selling and distribution expenses

354,821

283,230

347,364

275,952

Administrative expenses

556,804

368,672

346,196

202,826

Other expenses

798

171

-

-

Total expenses

5,358,303

4,468,526

4,577,447

3,847,990

Operating profit

2,469,905

1,274,483

2,139,099

1,161,945

Share of profit (loss) from investments in subsidiaries

-

-

160,100

(2,628)

Share of profit from investments in associates

158,904

122,163

-

-

Finance income

51,392

12,476

53,092

15,480

Finance cost

(537,469)

(542,657)

(225,860)

(237,946)

Profit before income tax revenues (expenses)

2,142,732

866,465

2,126,431

936,851

Income tax revenues (expenses)

13

(263,233)

12,984

(217,788)

45,593

Profit for the period

1,879,499

879,449

1,908,643

982,444

Other comprehensive income:

Other comprehensive income to be reclassified

to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Share of other comprehensive income from

investments in subsidiaries

-

-

-

(124)

Gain (loss) on cash flow hedges

(1,082)

534

(1,082)

672

Less: Income tax effect

13

216

(134)

216

(134)

Other comprehensive income to be reclassified

to profit or loss in subsequent periods - net of income tax

(866)

400

(866)

414

Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified

to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Share of other comprehensive income from

investments in subsidiaries

-

-

123,000

82,000

Share of other comprehensive income from

investments in associate

855

-

-

-

Gain on changes in value of equity investments

designated at fair value through other

comprehensive income

517,671

532,594

363,921

430,094

Less: Income tax effect

13

(103,534)

(106,519)

(72,784)

(86,019)

Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified

to profit or loss in subsequent periods - net of income tax

414,992

426,075

414,137

426,075

Other comprehensive income for the period

414,126

426,475

413,271

426,489

Total comprehensive income for the period

2,293,625

1,305,924

2,321,914

1,408,933

The accompanying notes to interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of the financial statements.

(Unaudited but reviewed)

Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Statement of comprehensive income (continued)

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024

(Unit: Thousand Baht)

Consolidated financial statements

Separate financial statements

2024

2023

2024

2023

Profit attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

1,873,203

875,098

1,908,643

982,444

Non-controlling interests of the subsidiaries

6,296

4,351

1,879,499

879,449

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

2,287,329

1,301,587

2,321,914

1,408,933

Non-controlling interests of the subsidiaries

6,296

4,337

2,293,625

1,305,924

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share

Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company (Baht)

0.89

0.42

0.91

0.47

Weighted average number of ordinary shares (thousand shares)

of Baht 1 each

2,100,000

2,100,000

2,100,000

2,100,000

The accompanying notes to interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of the financial statements.

Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Statement of changes in shareholders' equity

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024

Consolidated financial statements

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

(Unaudited but reviewed)

(Unit: Thousand Baht)

Issued and

Discount on changes in

Retained earnings (Deficit)

Other components of shareholders' equity

Other comprehensive income

Total other components of

Total equity attributable to

Equity attributable to non-controlling

Total

Balance as at 1 January 2023

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income for the period Total comprehensive income for the period Dividend paid to non-controlling interests

of the subsidiaries

Balance as at 31 March 2023

Balance as at 1 January 2024

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income for the period Total comprehensive income for the period Dividend paid to non-controlling interests

of the subsidiaries

Balance as at 31 March 2024

paid-up share capital

2,100,000

-

-

-

-

2,100,000

2,100,000

-

-

-

-

2,100,000

Premium on

ordinary shares

9,218,839

-

-

-

-

9,218,839

-

-

-

-

-

-

shareholding in

subsidiaries

(211,166)

-

-

-

-

(211,166)

(194,663)

-

-

-

-

(194,663)

Appropriated -

Statutory reserve

210,000

-

-

-

-

210,000

95,000

-

-

-

-

95,000

Unappropriated

(16,191,390)

875,098

-

875,098

-

(15,316,292)

1,150,343

1,873,203

855

1,874,058

-

3,024,401

Fair value

reserve

21,705,748

-

426,075

426,075

-

22,131,823

13,840,902

-

414,137

414,137

-

14,255,039

Cash flow hedges

reserve

(13,795)

-

414

414

-

(13,381)

(7,554)

-

(866)

(866)

-

(8,420)

shareholders'

equity

21,691,953

-

426,489

426,489

-

22,118,442

13,833,348

-

413,271

413,271

-

14,246,619

owners of

the Company

16,818,236

875,098

426,489

1,301,587

-

18,119,823

16,984,028

1,873,203

414,126

2,287,329

-

19,271,357

interests of

the subsidiaries

(54,692)

4,351

(14)

4,337

(1,500)

(51,855)

(76,403)

6,296

-

6,296

(4,126)

(74,233)

shareholders'

equity

16,763,544

879,449

426,475

1,305,924

(1,500)

18,067,968

16,907,625

1,879,499

414,126

2,293,625

(4,126)

19,197,124

The accompanying notes to interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of the financial statements.

(Unaudited but reviewed)

Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Statement of changes in shareholders' equity (continued)

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024

(Unit: Thousand Baht)

Separate financial statements

Other components of shareholders' equity

Other comprehensive income

Issued and

Discount on changes in

Retained earnings (Deficit)

Share of other comprehensive income

Total other

components of

Total

Balance as at 1 January 2023

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income for the period Total comprehensive income for the period

Balance as at 31 March 2023

paid-up

share capital

2,100,000

-

-

-

2,100,000

Premium on ordinary shares

9,218,839

-

-

-

9,218,839

shareholding in subsidiaries

(211,166)

-

-

-

(211,166)

Appropriated - Statutory reserve

210,000

-

-

-

210,000

Unappropriated

(16,205,145)

982,444

-

982,444

(15,222,701)

from investments

in subsidiaries

4,238,212

-

81,876

81,876

4,320,088

Fair value

reserve

17,466,951

-

344,075

344,075

17,811,026

Cash flow hedges

reserve

(13,210)

-

538

538

(12,672)

shareholders'

equity

21,691,953

-

426,489

426,489

22,118,442

shareholders'

equity

16,804,481

982,444

426,489

1,408,933

18,213,414

Balance as at 1 January 2024

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income for the period Total comprehensive income for the period

Balance as at 31 March 2024

2,100,000

-

-

-

2,100,000

-

-

-

-

-

(194,663)

-

-

-

(194,663)

95,000

1,161,644

3,992,797

-

1,908,643

-

-

-

123,000

-

1,908,643

123,000

95,000

3,070,287

4,115,797

9,848,106

-

291,137

291,137

10,139,243

(7,555)

-

(866)

(866)

(8,421)

13,833,348

-

413,271

413,271

14,246,619

16,995,329

1,908,643

413,271

2,321,914

19,317,243

The accompanying notes to interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of the financial statements.

(Unaudited but reviewed)

Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Statement of cash flows

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024

(Unit: Thousand Baht)

Consolidated financial statements

Separate financial statements

2024

2023

2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before tax

2,142,732

866,465

2,126,431

936,851

Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to

net cash provided by (paid from) operating activity:

Depreciation and amortisation

391,214

493,654

308,877

412,537

Allowance for expected credit losses (reversal)

(4,442)

176

(11,907)

3,207

Reduction of inventory to net realisable value (reversal)

89

(19)

(1)

(19)

Loss (gain) on sales of equipment

1,118

33,702

(51)

29,034

Deferred revenue from related parties

(1,705)

(1,706)

(144,705)

(144,706)

Share of loss (profit) from investments in subsidiaires

-

-

(160,100)

2,628

Share of profit from investments in associates

(158,904)

(122,163)

-

-

Gain on sales of investment in associate

(70,795)

-

(46,767)

-

Provision for long-term employee benefits

48,393

35,918

24,101

22,994

Unrealised loss (gain) on exchange rate

83,055

(69,424)

79,180

(69,564)

Impairment loss on fixed assets

-

17,657

-

15,918

Dividend income

(20)

(30)

(216,330)

(231,379)

Finance income

(51,392)

(12,476)

(53,092)

(15,480)

Finance cost

537,469

542,657

225,860

237,946

Profit from operating activities before

changes in operating assets and liabilities

2,916,812

1,784,411

2,131,496

1,199,967

Operating assets (increase) decrease

Trade and other receivables

(36,992)

13,288

85,948

(32,892)

Inventories

6,469

(424)

(3,729)

(1,459)

Other current assets

139,914

180,043

128,082

135,151

Other non-current assets

(18,222)

51,980

(9,625)

34,011

Operating liabilities increase (decrease)

Trade and other payables

(75,175)

(190,630)

(5,881)

(169,242)

Other current liabilities

(97,290)

82,597

(317,049)

46,615

Long-term employee benefits paid

(7,394)

(4,562)

(7,394)

(4,562)

Other non-current liabilities

899

1,709

144,705

-

Cash flows from operating activities

2,829,021

1,918,412

2,146,553

1,207,589

Cash paid for corporate income tax

(32,060)

(33,092)

(2,907)

(7,183)

Net cash flows from operating activities

2,796,961

1,885,320

2,143,646

1,200,406

The accompanying notes to interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of the financial statements.

