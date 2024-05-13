Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Review report and interim financial information For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024
Independent Auditor's Report on Review of Interim Financial Information
To the Shareholders of Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited
I have reviewed the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position of Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries as at 31 March 2024, and the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity, and cash flows for the three-month period then ended, as well as the condensed notes to the interim consolidated financial statements. I have also reviewed the separate financial information of Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited for the same period (collectively "interim financial information"). Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting. My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on
my review.
Scope of Review
I conducted my review in accordance with Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that
I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting.
Kitti Teachakasembundit
Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 9151
EY Office Limited
Bangkok: 13 May 2024
Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Statement of financial position
As at 31 March 2024
(Unit: Thousand Baht)
Consolidated financial statements
Separate financial statements
31 March
31 December
31 March
31 December
Note
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited
(Audited)
(Unaudited
(Audited)
but reviewed)
but reviewed)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
11,713,214
12,977,615
10,873,654
11,956,900
Trade and other receivables
3
1,559,001
1,471,835
849,404
873,016
Inventories
482,526
489,085
378,418
374,688
Prepaid expenses
90,530
90,703
70,120
68,227
Reimbursable maintenance expenses
226,640
178,683
226,640
178,683
Other current financial assets
4
3,185,169
651,178
3,013,249
500,000
Other current assets
48,415
214,592
37,223
193,186
Total current assets
17,305,495
16,073,691
15,448,708
14,144,700
Non-current assets
Other non-current financial assets
4
22,681,809
22,062,353
16,890,559
16,424,853
Investments in subsidiaries
5
-
-
5,696,730
5,795,813
Investments in associates
6
5,649,523
6,038,613
5,618,500
5,973,137
Investment properties
382,406
388,540
865,651
874,571
Property, plant and equipment
7
7,017,609
7,091,416
5,264,654
5,304,586
Right-of-use assets
8.1
4,598,045
4,622,233
4,350,584
4,369,313
Intangible assets
186,041
207,520
62,112
71,161
Deferred tax assets
44,541
40,482
-
-
Deposits
425,125
391,202
314,675
288,071
Other non-current assets
978,804
965,230
897,581
894,674
Total non-current assets
41,963,903
41,807,589
39,961,046
39,996,179
Total assets
59,269,398
57,881,280
55,409,754
54,140,879
The accompanying notes to interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of the financial statements.
Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Statement of financial position (continued)
As at 31 March 2024
(Unit: Thousand Baht)
Consolidated financial statements
Separate financial statements
31 March
31 December
31 March
31 December
Note
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited
(Audited)
(Unaudited
(Audited)
but reviewed)
but reviewed)
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Bank overdraft and short-term loans from
financial institutions
9
428,215
1,598,354
-
1,170,000
Trade and other payables
1,866,437
1,957,640
1,864,679
1,851,012
Dividend payables
3,147
3,786
3,147
3,786
Current portion of long-term loans
10
1,150,082
1,247,922
839,200
739,200
Current portion of lease liabilities
8.2
963,576
912,613
840,711
795,830
Current portion of long-term financial liability
from related party
11
98,582
92,500
-
-
Accrued corporate income tax
321,853
48,323
243,754
-
Unearned income
2,479,746
2,575,299
2,459,831
2,569,117
Current portion of deferred revenue
from related parties
2, 11
6,821
6,821
578,821
578,821
Other current liabilities
2,603,805
2,523,400
1,947,601
1,928,517
Total current liabilities
9,922,264
10,966,658
8,777,744
9,636,283
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans - net of current portion
10
9,010,995
8,999,087
8,280,379
8,425,588
Lease liabilities - net of current portion
8.2
1,987,759
1,950,678
1,808,209
1,754,248
Long-term financial liability from related party
- net of current portion
11
14,339,638
14,343,078
-
-
Provision for long-term employee benefits
1,074,255
1,033,256
848,408
831,701
Deferred tax liabilities
3,668,786
3,591,470
2,707,412
2,660,811
Other non-current financial liabilities
12
-
20,046
-
20,046
Deferred revenue from related parties - net of
current portion
2, 11
52,866
54,571
12,884,732
13,029,437
Provision for transaction under equity method
of investments in subsidiaries
5
-
-
785,627
787,436
Other non-current liabilities
15,711
14,811
-
-
Total non-current liabilities
30,150,010
30,006,997
27,314,767
27,509,267
Total liabilities
40,072,274
40,973,655
36,092,511
37,145,550
Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Statement of financial position (continued)
As at 31 March 2024
(Unit: Thousand Baht)
Consolidated financial statements
Separate financial statements
31 March
31 December
31 March
31 December
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited
(Audited)
(Unaudited
(Audited)
but reviewed)
but reviewed)
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
Registered
2,100,000,000 ordinary shares of Baht 1 each
2,100,000
2,100,000
2,100,000
2,100,000
Issued and paid-up
2,100,000,000 ordinary shares of Baht 1 each
2,100,000
2,100,000
2,100,000
2,100,000
Discount on changes in shareholding in subsidiaries
(194,663)
(194,663)
(194,663)
(194,663)
Retained earnings
Appropriated
Statutory reserve
95,000
95,000
95,000
95,000
Unappropriated
3,024,401
1,150,343
3,070,287
1,161,644
Other components of shareholders' equity
14,246,619
13,833,348
14,246,619
13,833,348
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
19,271,357
16,984,028
19,317,243
16,995,329
Non-controlling interests of the subsidiaries
(74,233)
(76,403)
-
-
Total shareholders' equity
19,197,124
16,907,625
19,317,243
16,995,329
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
59,269,398
57,881,280
55,409,754
54,140,879
Directors
Directors
(Unaudited but reviewed)
Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Statement of comprehensive income
For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024
(Unit: Thousand Baht)
Consolidated financial statements
Separate financial statements
Note
2024
2023
2024
2023
Profit or loss:
Revenues
Passenger fare
5,749,167
4,122,817
5,749,502
4,128,676
Sales and service income
1,316,133
1,010,208
-
-
Freight
21,127
19,891
21,168
19,900
Passenger service charge
154,940
120,471
4,237
3,930
Dividend income
6
20
30
216,330
231,379
Gain on exchange rate
79,054
43,624
83,122
42,944
Other income
507,767
425,968
642,187
583,106
Total revenues
7,828,208
5,743,009
6,716,546
5,009,935
Expenses
Cost of sales and services
4,445,880
3,816,453
3,883,887
3,369,212
Selling and distribution expenses
354,821
283,230
347,364
275,952
Administrative expenses
556,804
368,672
346,196
202,826
Other expenses
798
171
-
-
Total expenses
5,358,303
4,468,526
4,577,447
3,847,990
Operating profit
2,469,905
1,274,483
2,139,099
1,161,945
Share of profit (loss) from investments in subsidiaries
-
-
160,100
(2,628)
Share of profit from investments in associates
158,904
122,163
-
-
Finance income
51,392
12,476
53,092
15,480
Finance cost
(537,469)
(542,657)
(225,860)
(237,946)
Profit before income tax revenues (expenses)
2,142,732
866,465
2,126,431
936,851
Income tax revenues (expenses)
13
(263,233)
12,984
(217,788)
45,593
Profit for the period
1,879,499
879,449
1,908,643
982,444
Other comprehensive income:
Other comprehensive income to be reclassified
to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Share of other comprehensive income from
investments in subsidiaries
-
-
-
(124)
Gain (loss) on cash flow hedges
(1,082)
534
(1,082)
672
Less: Income tax effect
13
216
(134)
216
(134)
Other comprehensive income to be reclassified
to profit or loss in subsequent periods - net of income tax
(866)
400
(866)
414
Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified
to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Share of other comprehensive income from
investments in subsidiaries
-
-
123,000
82,000
Share of other comprehensive income from
investments in associate
855
-
-
-
Gain on changes in value of equity investments
designated at fair value through other
comprehensive income
517,671
532,594
363,921
430,094
Less: Income tax effect
13
(103,534)
(106,519)
(72,784)
(86,019)
Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified
to profit or loss in subsequent periods - net of income tax
414,992
426,075
414,137
426,075
Other comprehensive income for the period
414,126
426,475
413,271
426,489
Total comprehensive income for the period
2,293,625
1,305,924
2,321,914
1,408,933
(Unaudited but reviewed)
Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Statement of comprehensive income (continued)
For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024
(Unit: Thousand Baht)
Consolidated financial statements
Separate financial statements
2024
2023
2024
2023
Profit attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
1,873,203
875,098
1,908,643
982,444
Non-controlling interests of the subsidiaries
6,296
4,351
1,879,499
879,449
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
2,287,329
1,301,587
2,321,914
1,408,933
Non-controlling interests of the subsidiaries
6,296
4,337
2,293,625
1,305,924
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company (Baht)
0.89
0.42
0.91
0.47
Weighted average number of ordinary shares (thousand shares)
of Baht 1 each
2,100,000
2,100,000
2,100,000
2,100,000
Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Statement of changes in shareholders' equity
For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024
Consolidated financial statements
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
(Unaudited but reviewed)
(Unit: Thousand Baht)
Issued and
Discount on changes in
Retained earnings (Deficit)
Other components of shareholders' equity
Other comprehensive income
Total other components of
Total equity attributable to
Equity attributable to non-controlling
Total
Balance as at 1 January 2023
Profit for the period
Other comprehensive income for the period Total comprehensive income for the period Dividend paid to non-controlling interests
of the subsidiaries
Balance as at 31 March 2023
Balance as at 1 January 2024
Profit for the period
Other comprehensive income for the period Total comprehensive income for the period Dividend paid to non-controlling interests
of the subsidiaries
Balance as at 31 March 2024
paid-up share capital
2,100,000
-
-
-
-
2,100,000
2,100,000
-
-
-
-
2,100,000
Premium on
ordinary shares
9,218,839
-
-
-
-
9,218,839
-
-
-
-
-
-
shareholding in
subsidiaries
(211,166)
-
-
-
-
(211,166)
(194,663)
-
-
-
-
(194,663)
Appropriated -
Statutory reserve
210,000
-
-
-
-
210,000
95,000
-
-
-
-
95,000
Unappropriated
(16,191,390)
875,098
-
875,098
-
(15,316,292)
1,150,343
1,873,203
855
1,874,058
-
3,024,401
Fair value
reserve
21,705,748
-
426,075
426,075
-
22,131,823
13,840,902
-
414,137
414,137
-
14,255,039
Cash flow hedges
reserve
(13,795)
-
414
414
-
(13,381)
(7,554)
-
(866)
(866)
-
(8,420)
shareholders'
equity
21,691,953
-
426,489
426,489
-
22,118,442
13,833,348
-
413,271
413,271
-
14,246,619
owners of
the Company
16,818,236
875,098
426,489
1,301,587
-
18,119,823
16,984,028
1,873,203
414,126
2,287,329
-
19,271,357
interests of
the subsidiaries
(54,692)
4,351
(14)
4,337
(1,500)
(51,855)
(76,403)
6,296
-
6,296
(4,126)
(74,233)
shareholders'
equity
16,763,544
879,449
426,475
1,305,924
(1,500)
18,067,968
16,907,625
1,879,499
414,126
2,293,625
(4,126)
19,197,124
(Unaudited but reviewed)
Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Statement of changes in shareholders' equity (continued)
For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024
(Unit: Thousand Baht)
Separate financial statements
Other components of shareholders' equity
Other comprehensive income
Issued and
Discount on changes in
Retained earnings (Deficit)
Share of other comprehensive income
Total other
components of
Total
Balance as at 1 January 2023
Profit for the period
Other comprehensive income for the period Total comprehensive income for the period
Balance as at 31 March 2023
paid-up
share capital
2,100,000
-
-
-
2,100,000
Premium on ordinary shares
9,218,839
-
-
-
9,218,839
shareholding in subsidiaries
(211,166)
-
-
-
(211,166)
Appropriated - Statutory reserve
210,000
-
-
-
210,000
Unappropriated
(16,205,145)
982,444
-
982,444
(15,222,701)
from investments
in subsidiaries
4,238,212
-
81,876
81,876
4,320,088
Fair value
reserve
17,466,951
-
344,075
344,075
17,811,026
Cash flow hedges
reserve
(13,210)
-
538
538
(12,672)
shareholders'
equity
21,691,953
-
426,489
426,489
22,118,442
shareholders'
equity
16,804,481
982,444
426,489
1,408,933
18,213,414
Balance as at 1 January 2024
Profit for the period
Other comprehensive income for the period Total comprehensive income for the period
Balance as at 31 March 2024
2,100,000
-
-
-
2,100,000
-
-
-
-
-
(194,663)
-
-
-
(194,663)
95,000
1,161,644
3,992,797
-
1,908,643
-
-
-
123,000
-
1,908,643
123,000
95,000
3,070,287
4,115,797
9,848,106
-
291,137
291,137
10,139,243
(7,555)
-
(866)
(866)
(8,421)
13,833,348
-
413,271
413,271
14,246,619
16,995,329
1,908,643
413,271
2,321,914
19,317,243
(Unaudited but reviewed)
Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Statement of cash flows
For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024
(Unit: Thousand Baht)
Consolidated financial statements
Separate financial statements
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before tax
2,142,732
866,465
2,126,431
936,851
Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to
net cash provided by (paid from) operating activity:
Depreciation and amortisation
391,214
493,654
308,877
412,537
Allowance for expected credit losses (reversal)
(4,442)
176
(11,907)
3,207
Reduction of inventory to net realisable value (reversal)
89
(19)
(1)
(19)
Loss (gain) on sales of equipment
1,118
33,702
(51)
29,034
Deferred revenue from related parties
(1,705)
(1,706)
(144,705)
(144,706)
Share of loss (profit) from investments in subsidiaires
-
-
(160,100)
2,628
Share of profit from investments in associates
(158,904)
(122,163)
-
-
Gain on sales of investment in associate
(70,795)
-
(46,767)
-
Provision for long-term employee benefits
48,393
35,918
24,101
22,994
Unrealised loss (gain) on exchange rate
83,055
(69,424)
79,180
(69,564)
Impairment loss on fixed assets
-
17,657
-
15,918
Dividend income
(20)
(30)
(216,330)
(231,379)
Finance income
(51,392)
(12,476)
(53,092)
(15,480)
Finance cost
537,469
542,657
225,860
237,946
Profit from operating activities before
changes in operating assets and liabilities
2,916,812
1,784,411
2,131,496
1,199,967
Operating assets (increase) decrease
Trade and other receivables
(36,992)
13,288
85,948
(32,892)
Inventories
6,469
(424)
(3,729)
(1,459)
Other current assets
139,914
180,043
128,082
135,151
Other non-current assets
(18,222)
51,980
(9,625)
34,011
Operating liabilities increase (decrease)
Trade and other payables
(75,175)
(190,630)
(5,881)
(169,242)
Other current liabilities
(97,290)
82,597
(317,049)
46,615
Long-term employee benefits paid
(7,394)
(4,562)
(7,394)
(4,562)
Other non-current liabilities
899
1,709
144,705
-
Cash flows from operating activities
2,829,021
1,918,412
2,146,553
1,207,589
Cash paid for corporate income tax
(32,060)
(33,092)
(2,907)
(7,183)
Net cash flows from operating activities
2,796,961
1,885,320
2,143,646
1,200,406
