Guidelines for attending of Electronic Meeting by Inventech Connect
Shareholders and proxies wishing to attend the meeting can proceed according to the procedure for submitting the request form to attend the meeting via electronic media as follows :
Step for requesting Username & Password from via e-Request system
1. The Shareholders must submit a request to attend the meeting by Electronic Means via Web Browser at
https://serv.inventech.co.th/BA150399R/#/homepageor scan QR Code
and follow the steps as
shown in the picture
Click link URL or scan QR Code in the letter notice Annual General Meeting Choose type request for request form to 4 step
Step 1 Fill in the information shown on the registration Step 2 Fill in the information for verify
Step 3 Verify via OTP
Step 4 Successful transaction, The system will display information again to verify the exactitude of the information
Please wait for an email information detail of meeting and Password
2. For Shareholders who would like to attend the Meeting either through the Electronic Means by yourself or someone who is not the provided independent directors, please note that the electronic registration will be available from 1 April 2024 at 8:30 a.m. and shall be closed on 9 April 2024 Until the end of the meeting.
3. The electronic conference system will be available on 9 April 2024 at 8:00 a.m. (2 hours before the opening of the meeting). Shareholders or proxy holders shall use the provided Username and Password and follow the instruction manual to access the system.
Appointment of Proxy to the Company's Directors
For Shareholders who authorize one of the Company's Independent Directors to attend and vote on his or her behalf, The Shareholders can submit a request to attend the meeting by Electronic Means of the specified procedures or send the proxy form together with the required documents to the Company by mail to the following address. The proxy form and required documents shall be delivered to the Company by 8 April 2024 at 03.00 p.m.
Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited
Company Secretary Department
99 Mu 14, Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Chom Phon, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900
If you have any problems with the software, please contact Inventech Call Center
02-931-9137
@inventechconnect
The system available during 1 - 9 April 2024 at 08.30 a.m. - 05.30 p.m.
Report a problem
(Specifically excludes holidays and public holidays)
@inventechconnect
Steps for registration for attending the meeting (e-Register) and voting process (e-Voting)
Get email and password that you received from your email or request OTP
Click on "Register" button, the system has already registered and counted as a quorum.
Click on "Join Attendance", Then click on "Join Meeting" button Select which agenda that you want to vote
Click on "Vote" button
Click the voting button as you choose
The system will display status your latest vote
To cancel the last vote, please press the button "Cancel latest vote (This means that your most recent vote will be equal to not voting, or your vote will be determined by the agenda result) Shareholders can conduct a review of the votes on an agenda basis. When the voting results for that agenda are closed.
Step to ask questions via Inventech Connect
Select which agenda
Click on "Question" button
Ask a question
Type the question then click "Send"
Ask the question via video
Click on "Conference"
Click on "OK" for confirm your queue
Please wait for the queue for you then your can open the microphone and camera
How to use Inventech Connect
User Manual e-RequestUser Manual e-Voting Video of using Inventech Connect
* Note Operation of the electronic conferencing system and Inventech Connect systems. Check internet of shareholder or proxy include equipment and/or program that can use for best performance. Please use equipment and/or program as the follows to use systems.
- Internet speed requirements
- High-DefinitionVideo: Must be have internet speed at 2.5 Mbps (Speed internet that recommend).
- High Quality Video: Must be have internet speed at 1.0 Mbps.
- Standard Quality Video: Must be have internet speed at 0.5 Mbps.
- Equipment requirements.
- Smartphone/Tablet that use IOS or android OS.
- PC/Laptop that use Windows or Mac OS.
- Requirement Browser Chrome (Recommend) / Safari / Microsoft Edge ** The system does not supported internet explorer.
Guidelines for attending of Electronic Meeting
Carried out before the meeting date
Carried out on meeting day
User
Scan QR code from the
invitation or link to website
Fill in request from
(e-Request)
Send request form
Edit data and attach file
Click link "Register" for attend the
meeting (e-Register)
Watch live broadcast and vote
(e-Voting)
Inventech Connect System
Inspector
Receive email notify reply
Disapproved
Consider for
approves
Receive email notify reject
request
Approved
Receive email approve
then receive password and
link registration attend the meeting
The number of shares
will be counted as a quorum
Condition of use
In case Merge account/change account
In case filing request multiple by using the same email and phone number, the systems will merge account or in case user has more than 1 account, you can click on "Change account" and the previous account will still count the base in the meeting.
In case Exit the meeting
Attendees can click on "Register for exit the quorum", the systems will be number of your shares out from the
meeting base.
