1. The Shareholders must submit a request to attend the meeting by Electronic Means via Web Browser at

Shareholders and proxies wishing to attend the meeting can proceed according to the procedure for submitting the request form to attend the meeting via electronic media as follows :

Step 4 Successful transaction, The system will display information again to verify the exactitude of the information

Step 1 Fill in the information shown on the registration Step 2 Fill in the information for verify

2. For Shareholders who would like to attend the Meeting either through the Electronic Means by yourself or someone who is not the provided independent directors, please note that the electronic registration will be available from 1 April 2024 at 8:30 a.m. and shall be closed on 9 April 2024 Until the end of the meeting.

3. The electronic conference system will be available on 9 April 2024 at 8:00 a.m. (2 hours before the opening of the meeting). Shareholders or proxy holders shall use the provided Username and Password and follow the instruction manual to access the system.

Appointment of Proxy to the Company's Directors

For Shareholders who authorize one of the Company's Independent Directors to attend and vote on his or her behalf, The Shareholders can submit a request to attend the meeting by Electronic Means of the specified procedures or send the proxy form together with the required documents to the Company by mail to the following address. The proxy form and required documents shall be delivered to the Company by 8 April 2024 at 03.00 p.m.

Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited

Company Secretary Department

99 Mu 14, Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Chom Phon, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900

If you have any problems with the software, please contact Inventech Call Center

02-931-9137