The Company proposes Independent Directors, whose names are shown below, as the alternative for the shareholders to appoint as a proxy to attend the meeting and vote on his/her behalf. None of them is the nominated candidate for the director re-election at the 2024 Annual General Meeting, nor a stakeholder in any items of the Meeting Agenda, except for the agenda approving the directors' remuneration.

neither having nor used to have a business relationship with the Company, its parent company, subsidiary company, associate company, major shareholder or controlling person, in the manner which may interfere with his independent judgement, and neither being nor used to be a significant shareholder or controlling person of any person having a business relationship with the Company, its parent company, subsidiary company, associate company, major shareholder or controlling person,

not being a person who has blood relation or by legal registration in a nature of father, mother, married couple, sibling and a child including the spouse of a child of other directors, executive, major shareholder, controlling person or a person who is nominated as director, executive or controlling person of the Company or subsidiary company;

neither being nor used to be an executive director, employee, staff, advisor who receives salary, or controlling person of the Company, its parent company, subsidiary company, associate company,

holding shares not exceeding one per cent of the total number of shares with voting rights of the Company, its parent company, subsidiary company, associate company, major shareholder or controlling person, including shares held by related persons of such independent director (related person shall mean person pursuant to Section 258 of the Securities and Exchange Act B.E. 2535 (as amended));

Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited the ("Company") had defines the definition of Independent Director which in consistent with regulations from The Securities and Exchange Commission and The Stock Exchange of Thailand as follows:

unless the foregoing relationship has ended not less than two years prior to the date the director takes office.

The term 'business relationship' under the first paragraph shall include any normal business transaction, rental or lease of immovable property, transaction relating to assets or services or granting or receipt of financial assistance through receiving or extending loans, guarantee, providing assets as collateral, and any other similar actions, which result in the Company or his counterparty being subject to indebtedness payable to the other party in the amount of three percent or more of the net tangible assets of the Company or twenty million baht or more, whichever is lower. The amount of such indebtedness shall be calculated according to the method for calculation of value of connected transactions under the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board governing rules on connected transactions mutatis mutandis. The consideration of such indebtedness shall include indebtedness occurred during the period of one year prior to the date on which the business relationship with the person commences;

neither being nor used to be an auditor of the Company, its parent company, subsidiary company, associate company, major shareholder or controlling person, and not being a significant shareholder, controlling person, or partner of an audit firm which employs auditors of the Company, its parent company, subsidiary company, associate company, major shareholder or controlling person, unless the foregoing relationship has ended not less than two years prior to the date the director takes office; neither being nor used to be a provider of any professional services including those as legal advisor or financial advisor who receives service fees exceeding two million baht per year from the Company, its parent company, subsidiary company, associate company, major shareholder or controlling person, and not being a significant shareholder, controlling person or partner of the provider of professional services, unless the foregoing relationship has ended not less than two years prior to the date the director takes office;

