Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based company that is engaged in the provision of air transportation and airport services. The Company's segments include aviation business, supporting airline business and others. The aviation segment includes airline services, which sells tickets and provides services to passengers, and airport services, which provides location services for passengers and airlines. The supporting airline business segment provides ground handling, cargo and catering services for airlines and customers. The other segments include restaurants, duty free shop and aviation training business. The Company operates from three principal hubs: Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, Chiang Mai International airport and Samui International Airport in Surat Thani, which it also owns and operates. Its Inflight Services provide full meal services and special items occasionally, such as Moon Cake for Full Moon Festival and Chocolate Fudge for Halloween.

Sector Airlines