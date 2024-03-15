Bangkok Airways
BA's Pride
7 Consecutive years
• World's Best Regional Airline
• Best Regional Airline in Asia
4 Business groups by BA
Boutique Airline
- Unique network to serve both tourism and business desires
- Lounge for all passengers
- Meals on board
Remark: adjusted services in compliance to CAAT's directive orders.
3 Airport Related Services at BKK Airport
• Catering Service
• Ramp & Ground Service
• Cargo Terminal
Own & Operate
3 Resort Style Airports
• Samui
• Sukhothai
• Trat
U-Tapao Airport and Eastern
Airport City project
Conceptual design phase
Plan & layout is subjected to change to comply with Airport Master Plan
Strategic Investments
- 4.62% in BDMS
- 9.99% in BAFS
- 7.00% in FPT (Non-Listed)
MKT Value of Listed Securities
21,696 MB
as at 31 December 2023
Potential International demand growth from EU
EU-Asia
International traffic achieved great recovery in
2023 with 88.6% of 2019
Asia Pacific showed the highest yearly growth at the end of 2023, with RPKs increasing 56.9% YoY
Europe performed monthly recovery in
International traffic by 0.8% exceeded from the pre-
COVID level
Data as of December 2023
IVA to Thailand resumed 67% recovery to pre-COVID level
International Tourist Arrival to Thailand
2023 BA's Passenger vs IVA to TH (EU & Asia)
Unit: Million Passengers
Unit: Million Passengers
4.50
3.93 Total of Year
2.00
3.72
4.00
3.60
39.8
1.80
1.67
3.47
3.47
3.33
3.36
3.26
1.51
1.48
3.50
3.20
1.60
3.05
3.04
1.40
1.38
2.90
28.2
1.30
3.00
2.73
1.40
1.21
1.22
1.27
2.64
2.49
2.47
1.14
2.27
1.20
2.50
2.18
2.24
2.20
2.24
0.99
2.14
2.11
2.13
0.97
11.1
2.01
1.00
0.82
2.00
1.72
0.71
1.26
1.47
0.80
0.68
0.61
0.66
1.50
1.19
1.13
0.60
2023 Top5 IVA & Ranking
0.43
0.39
0.38
0.43
0.77
1.
Malaysia 16% -
Rank 1
1.00
0.28
0.31
2.
China 13%
Rank 150.40
0.26
0.52
0.50
0.21
0.29
3.
Korea 6%
Rank 4
0.13
0.15
4.
India 6%
Rank 20.20
5.
Russia 5%
Rank 9
0.39
0.35
0.37
0.36
0.29
0.27
0.35
0.36
0.27
0.28
0.32
0.37
-
-
Jan
Feb
Mar Apr May
Jun Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
2019
2022
2023
BA
EU
Asia+Aus excl. Malaysia
Supporting factors for IVA to TH growth was from Tourist Visa Exemption for 64
IVA from EU were likely to match with BA's Passenger trend
countries (China will apply from 1 March 2024 onwards)
0.80
0.70
0.60
0.50
0.40
0.30
0.20
0.10
-
Improving performance despite capacity constraint
Passengers
(Million)
34%
2%
1.46 0.94 0.97
4Q2019 4Q2022 4Q2023
9ppt
3ppt
32%
50%
5.86
3.97
2.65
Y2019 Y2022 Y2023
11ppt
3ppt
Flights
(Number)
34%
12%
17,489 10,244 11,459
4Q2019 4Q2022 4Q2023
37%
70,810
50%
44,774
29,892
Y2019 Y2022 Y2023
52%
79%
79%
49%
Load Factor
76%
67%
76%
68%
Available Seat Kilometer
1,604
5%
(%)
(Million)
776 816
6,497
45%
2,164 3,136
4Q2019 4Q2022 4Q2023
13%
Y2019 Y2022 Y2023
22%
78%
19,028
4Q2019 4Q2022 4Q2023
51%
15%
Y2019 Y2022 Y2023
40%
18%
Passenger
Revenue (Million)
16%
4,369
3,280 3,810
14,906
8,361
Passenger Yield
(THB/RPK)
4.05
5.33
6.13
4.30
5.08
6.00
4Q2019
4Q2022
4Q2023
Y2019
Y2022
Y2023
4Q2019
4Q2022
4Q2023
Y2019
Y2022
Y2023
Performance optimization by focusing on direct sales
2023 %Revenue by Channel of Sales
2023vs2022
4ppt
43%
International
(BSP Agents & Interline + Codeshare)
5ppt
26%
Web & App
Direct Connect
2ppt
18%
Top 3
1ppt
13%
Others
Destinations
(Owned, Non-BSP & GSA)
1.
Germany
2.
UK
3.
France 9%
2023 %Revenue by Point of Sales (Regions)
9%
Others
(4% The
Americas)
20%14%
Europe &
Thailand
Middle East
of Total
Passenger Revenue
44%
13%
2023 Codeshare
Asia &
Direct Connect
Australasia
(excl. TH)
Web & App
Total
28
+2 Partners in 2023
Top 5 Codeshare Partners
of Total
Top 3
Passenger Revenue
6% Destinations
by Passenger Revenue
1.
Australia
Codeshare partners
2.
Vietnam
70+
3.
Cambodia
Interline partners
Singapore
Air India
Airlines
Thai Airways Emirates Qatar EVA Air Qantas
12%
of Total
Codeshare
Interline
Passenger Revenue
Booking pattern has been shorten despite of demand growth
Samui routes represented 63% of total Advanced Booking 2024
Advanced Booking in 2024 showed 14% growth comparing to 2023
Route Group
%Proportion of
Advanced Booking 2024
Samui
63%
CLMV
8%
Domestic
28%
International
1%
TOTAL
100%
Data as of 26 February 2024
Accumulated Passenger Volume
Flown + Advanced Booking 2023 vs 2024
900,000
900,000
814,768
800,000
800,000
700,000
700,000
714,132
600,000
600,000
500,000
500,000
400,000
400,000
300,000
300,000
200,000
200,000
100,000
100,000
-
-
(Un-Audited)
Feb (Est.)
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Jan-Feb 2023 (A) vs 2024 (Un-Audited)
2023
2024
Focusing on Samui, followed by Domestic to serve travel demand
20 Destinations
12 Domestic | 8 International
23 Routes | 17 Domestic | 6 International
Chengdu
Chongqing
Hong Kong
Chiang Mai
Luang Prabang
Mae Hong Son
Lampang
Sukhothai
Bangkok
(Suvarnabhumi / Don Mueang)
U-Tapao Siem Reap
Trat
Phnom Penh
Samui
Phuket
Krabi
Present destinations
Maldives
Had Yai
Resumed destinations
Singapore
Internati onal 1%
Domesti
c 33%
2023
Flight Samui
54%
%Proportion
CLMV
Resumed
12%
routes
Bangkok-Maldives
Samui-Hong Kong
Started Sep 2023
Started Jul 23
(4 flights weekly)
(3 flights weekly)
Samui-Chongqing
Samui-Chengdu
Started Jan 24
(AVG 2-3 flights weekly)
New
routes
Lampang-Mae Hong Son
Started Aug 2023 (3 flights weekly)
Samui-Don Mueang
Start Oct 2023 (3 flights daily)
Data as of December 2023
