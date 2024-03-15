Bangkok Airways

Y2023 Opportunity Day

15 March 2023

Disclaimer

Information contained in our presentation is intended solely for your reference. Such information is subject to change without notice, its accuracy is not guaranteed, and it may not contain all material information concerning the company.

In addition, the information may contain projections and forward-looking statements that reflect the company's current views concerning future events and financial performance. These views are based on assumptions subject to various associated risks.

There is no assurance that future events will occur, that projections will be achieved, or that the company's assumptions are correct. The actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Neither the company nor any of its directors, employees, or representatives are bearing any liability (including the liability to any person because of negligence or misstatement) from any statement, opinion, information, or matter (express or implied) arising out of, contained in or derived from or any

omission from the presentation, except liability under a statute that cannot be excluded.

2

BA's Pride

7 Consecutive years

World's Best Regional Airline

Best Regional Airline in Asia

3

4 Business groups by BA

Boutique Airline

  • Unique network to serve both tourism and business desires
    • Lounge for all passengers
      • Meals on board

Remark: adjusted services in compliance to CAAT's directive orders.

3 Airport Related Services at BKK Airport

Catering Service

Ramp & Ground Service

4

Cargo Terminal

Own & Operate

3 Resort Style Airports

Samui

Sukhothai

Trat

U-Tapao Airport and Eastern

Airport City project

Conceptual design phase

Plan & layout is subjected to change to comply with Airport Master Plan

Strategic Investments

  • 4.62% in BDMS
  • 9.99% in BAFS
  • 7.00% in FPT (Non-Listed)

MKT Value of Listed Securities

21,696 MB

as at 31 December 2023

4

Potential International demand growth from EU

EU-Asia

International traffic achieved great recovery in

2023 with 88.6% of 2019

Asia Pacific showed the highest yearly growth at the end of 2023, with RPKs increasing 56.9% YoY

Europe performed monthly recovery in

International traffic by 0.8% exceeded from the pre-

COVID level

Data as of December 2023

5

IVA to Thailand resumed 67% recovery to pre-COVID level

International Tourist Arrival to Thailand

2023 BA's Passenger vs IVA to TH (EU & Asia)

Unit: Million Passengers

Unit: Million Passengers

4.50

3.93 Total of Year

2.00

3.72

4.00

3.60

39.8

1.80

1.67

3.47

3.47

3.33

3.36

3.26

1.51

1.48

3.50

3.20

1.60

3.05

3.04

1.40

1.38

2.90

28.2

1.30

3.00

2.73

1.40

1.21

1.22

1.27

2.64

2.49

2.47

1.14

2.27

1.20

2.50

2.18

2.24

2.20

2.24

0.99

2.14

2.11

2.13

0.97

11.1

2.01

1.00

0.82

2.00

1.72

0.71

1.26

1.47

0.80

0.68

0.61

0.66

1.50

1.19

1.13

0.60

2023 Top5 IVA & Ranking

0.43

0.39

0.38

0.43

0.77

1.

Malaysia 16% -

Rank 1

1.00

0.28

0.31

2.

China 13%

Rank 150.40

0.26

0.52

0.50

0.21

0.29

3.

Korea 6%

Rank 4

0.13

0.15

4.

India 6%

Rank 20.20

5.

Russia 5%

Rank 9

0.39

0.35

0.37

0.36

0.29

0.27

0.35

0.36

0.27

0.28

0.32

0.37

-

-

Jan

Feb

Mar Apr May

Jun Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

2019

2022

2023

BA

EU

Asia+Aus excl. Malaysia

Supporting factors for IVA to TH growth was from Tourist Visa Exemption for 64

IVA from EU were likely to match with BA's Passenger trend

countries (China will apply from 1 March 2024 onwards)

0.80

0.70

0.60

0.50

0.40

0.30

0.20

0.10

-

6

Improving performance despite capacity constraint

Passengers

(Million)

34%

2%

1.46 0.94 0.97

4Q2019 4Q2022 4Q2023

9ppt

3ppt

32%

50%

5.86

3.97

2.65

Y2019 Y2022 Y2023

11ppt

3ppt

Flights

(Number)

34%

12%

17,489 10,244 11,459

4Q2019 4Q2022 4Q2023

37%

70,810

50%

44,774

29,892

Y2019 Y2022 Y2023

52%

79%

79%

49%

Load Factor

76%

67%

76%

68%

Available Seat Kilometer

1,604

5%

(%)

(Million)

776 816

6,497

45%

2,164 3,136

4Q2019 4Q2022 4Q2023

13%

Y2019 Y2022 Y2023

22%

78%

19,028

4Q2019 4Q2022 4Q2023

51%

15%

Y2019 Y2022 Y2023

40%

18%

Passenger

Revenue (Million)

16%

4,369

3,280 3,810

14,906

8,361

Passenger Yield

(THB/RPK)

4.05

5.33

6.13

4.30

5.08

6.00

4Q2019

4Q2022

4Q2023

Y2019

Y2022

Y2023

4Q2019

4Q2022

4Q2023

Y2019

Y2022

Y2023

7

Performance optimization by focusing on direct sales

2023 %Revenue by Channel of Sales

2023vs2022

4ppt

43%

International

(BSP Agents & Interline + Codeshare)

5ppt

26%

Web & App

Direct Connect

2ppt

18%

Top 3

1ppt

13%

Others

Destinations

(Owned, Non-BSP & GSA)

1.

Germany

2.

UK

3.

France 9%

2023 %Revenue by Point of Sales (Regions)

9%

Others

(4% The

Americas)

20%14%

Europe &

Thailand

Middle East

of Total

Passenger Revenue

44%

13%

2023 Codeshare

Asia &

Direct Connect

Australasia

(excl. TH)

Web & App

Total

28

+2 Partners in 2023

Top 5 Codeshare Partners

of Total

Top 3

Passenger Revenue

6% Destinations

by Passenger Revenue

1.

Australia

Codeshare partners

2.

Vietnam

70+

3.

Cambodia

Interline partners

Singapore

Air India

Airlines

Thai Airways Emirates Qatar EVA Air Qantas

12%

of Total

Codeshare

Interline

Passenger Revenue

8

Booking pattern has been shorten despite of demand growth

Samui routes represented 63% of total Advanced Booking 2024

Advanced Booking in 2024 showed 14% growth comparing to 2023

Route Group

%Proportion of

Advanced Booking 2024

Samui

63%

CLMV

8%

Domestic

28%

International

1%

TOTAL

100%

Data as of 26 February 2024

Accumulated Passenger Volume

Flown + Advanced Booking 2023 vs 2024

900,000

900,000

814,768

800,000

800,000

700,000

700,000

714,132

600,000

600,000

500,000

500,000

400,000

400,000

300,000

300,000

200,000

200,000

100,000

100,000

-

-

(Un-Audited)

Feb (Est.)

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Jan-Feb 2023 (A) vs 2024 (Un-Audited)

2023

2024

9

Focusing on Samui, followed by Domestic to serve travel demand

20 Destinations

12 Domestic | 8 International

23 Routes | 17 Domestic | 6 International

Chengdu

Chongqing

Hong Kong

Chiang Mai

Luang Prabang

Mae Hong Son

Lampang

Sukhothai

Bangkok

(Suvarnabhumi / Don Mueang)

U-Tapao Siem Reap

Trat

Phnom Penh

Samui

Phuket

Krabi

Present destinations

Maldives

Had Yai

Resumed destinations

Singapore

Internati onal 1%

Domesti

c 33%

2023

Flight Samui

54%

%Proportion

CLMV

Resumed

12%

routes

Bangkok-Maldives

Samui-Hong Kong

Started Sep 2023

Started Jul 23

(4 flights weekly)

(3 flights weekly)

Samui-Chongqing

Samui-Chengdu

Started Jan 24

(AVG 2-3 flights weekly)

New

routes

Lampang-Mae Hong Son

Started Aug 2023 (3 flights weekly)

Samui-Don Mueang

Start Oct 2023 (3 flights daily)

Data as of December 2023

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Bangkok Airways pcl published this content on 15 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2024 11:48:08 UTC.