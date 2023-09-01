Disclaimer

Information contained in our presentation is intended solely for your reference. Such information is subject to change without notice, its accuracy is not guaranteed, and it may not contain all material information concerning the company.

In addition, the information may contain projections and forward-looking statements that reflect the company's current views concerning future events and financial performance. These views are based on assumptions subject to various associated risks.

There is no assurance that future events will occur, that projections will be achieved, or that the company's assumptions are correct. The actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Neither the company nor any of its directors, employees, or representatives are bearing any liability (including the liability to any person because of negligence or misstatement) from any statement, opinion, information, or matter (express or implied) arising out of, contained in or derived from or any omission from the presentation, except liability under a statute that cannot be excluded.

2

7 Consecutive year

The World's Best Regional Airline

The Best Regional Airline in Asia

Strong recovery trend in 1H2023, passenger growth forward restoring pre-pandemic traffic level

Major International passenger flows were tracked to full recovery

International RPKs, YTD June 2023 (% change) -Top 10 route areas,

ranked by 2019 traffic level

International RPKs, YoY% change versus 2019 - Top 10 route areas in 2019

International traffic between the Americas, Europe and

the Middle East has recovered the fastest.

Europe-North America took the lead in recovery among the route's area

Within Asia-Pacificachieved significant growth in 1H 2023, with a 379% increase over the period.

Domestic RPK growth by airline region of registration, YoY% change versus 2019

European airlines continued to lead growth in domestic followed by Latin America and Asia Pacific

North America fell 0.1% below pre-pandemic threshold

Asia Pacific carriers increased,

driven by China's domestic

Source: IATA, Air Passenger Market Analysis-June 2023

4

Positive momentum maintained in first half of 2023

International Visitor Arrival's traffic recovery remains resilient

BA's passenger traffic trend

International Visitor Arrival in TH, YoY% change versus 2019

Carried passenger year 2022-23 (by month), proportion versus 2019

2019

2022

2023

0%

-20%

74.2%

67.6%

70.4%

70.3%

-26%

-27%

67.8%

60.6%

-40%

-32%

-36%

-42%

-41%

-60%

-75%

-81%

0.39

0.37

-80%

0.35

0.36

-91%

-94%

0.29

-96%

-96%

0.27

-100%

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.14

0.12

0.11

-120%

Jan

Feb

Mar

April

May

June

Million

25.0

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

2022

2023

% Pax Y23 vs Y19

Unit:

20.0

19.8

521%

15.0

307%

12.9

10.0

9.0

6.4

5.0

1.6

2.1

0.0

Q2-19

Q2-22

Q2-23

1H2019

1H2022

1H2023

Remark: IVA International Visitor Arrival Source: Department of Tourism Thailand

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Bangkok Airways pcl published this content on 01 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2023 08:31:03 UTC.