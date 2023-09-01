Information contained in our presentation is intended solely for your reference. Such information is subject to change without notice, its accuracy is not guaranteed, and it may not contain all material information concerning the company.
In addition, the information may contain projections and forward-looking statements that reflect the company's current views concerning future events and financial performance. These views are based on assumptions subject to various associated risks.
There is no assurance that future events will occur, that projections will be achieved, or that the company's assumptions are correct. The actual results may differ materially from those projected.
Neither the company nor any of its directors, employees, or representatives are bearing any liability (including the liability to any person because of negligence or misstatement) from any statement, opinion, information, or matter (express or implied) arising out of, contained in or derived from or any omission from the presentation, except liability under a statute that cannot be excluded.
Major International passenger flows were tracked to full recovery
International RPKs, YTD June 2023 (% change) -Top 10 route areas,
ranked by 2019 traffic level
International RPKs, YoY% change versus 2019 - Top 10 route areas in 2019
International traffic between the Americas, Europe and
the Middle East has recovered the fastest.
Europe-North America took the lead in recovery among the route's area
Within Asia-Pacificachieved significant growth in 1H 2023, with a 379% increase over the period.
Domestic RPK growth by airline region of registration, YoY% change versus 2019
European airlines continued to lead growth in domestic followed by Latin America and Asia Pacific
North America fell 0.1% below pre-pandemic threshold
Asia Pacific carriers increased,
driven by China's domestic
Source: IATA, Air Passenger Market Analysis-June 2023
4
Positive momentum maintained in first half of 2023
International Visitor Arrival's traffic recovery remains resilient
BA's passenger traffic trend
International Visitor Arrival in TH, YoY% change versus 2019
Carried passenger year 2022-23 (by month), proportion versus 2019
2019
2022
2023
0%
-20%
74.2%
67.6%
70.4%
70.3%
-26%
-27%
67.8%
60.6%
-40%
-32%
-36%
-42%
-41%
-60%
-75%
-81%
0.39
0.37
-80%
0.35
0.36
-91%
-94%
0.29
-96%
-96%
0.27
-100%
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.14
0.12
0.11
-120%
Jan
Feb
Mar
April
May
June
Million
25.0
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
2022
2023
% Pax Y23 vs Y19
Unit:
20.0
19.8
521%
15.0
307%
12.9
10.0
9.0
6.4
5.0
1.6
2.1
0.0
Q2-19
Q2-22
Q2-23
1H2019
1H2022
1H2023
Remark: IVA International Visitor Arrival Source: Department of Tourism Thailand
5
Bangkok Airways pcl published this content on 01 September 2023
Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based company, which is engaged in the provision of air transportation and airport services. The Company operates through three segments: airline, airport, and supporting airline business. The airline segment is engaged in selling tickets and providing services to passengers. The airport segment provides location services for passengers and airlines. The supporting airline business segment provides ground handling, cargo and catering services for airlines and customers. The Company's fleet include comprises four Airbus 320s, 13 Airbus 319s and 13 ATR72-600s. The 162-seater Airbus 320 provides the added passenger capacity to operate on both longer and dense routes. It also offers boutique services. Its subsidiaries include Bangkok Air Catering Co., Ltd., Worldwide Flight Services Bangkok Air Ground Handling Co., Ltd., BAC Gourmet House Co., Ltd., Bangkok Air Catering Phuket Co., Ltd., and Bangkok Air Catering Samui Co., Ltd.