Disclaimer

Information contained in our presentation is intended solely for your reference. Such information is subject to change without notice, its accuracy is not guaranteed, and it may not contain all material information concerning the company.

In addition, the information may contain projections and forward-looking statements that reflect the company's current views concerning future events and financial performance. These views are based on assumptions subject to various associated risks.

There is no assurance that future events will occur, that projections will be achieved, or that the company's assumptions are correct. The actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Neither the company nor any of its directors, employees, or representatives are bearing any liability (including the liability to any person because of negligence or misstatement) from any statement, opinion, information, or matter (express or implied) arising out of, contained in or derived from or any omission from the presentation, except liability under a statute that cannot be excluded.