Enclosure No.8 Privacy Note for Shareholders Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited. Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited (the Company) recognizes the significance in protecting personal data of shareholders and/or proxy. The Company therefore prepared this notice, to inform you of your rights as owner of personal data and details in data processing as follows: 1. The Collection of Personal Data The Company needs to collect your personal data for the purpose of the shareholder's meeting arrangement and attendance as follows: Name, surname, age, nationality, address, ID number or passport number

Shareholder's registration number

Photographs and video recording of the AGM In the case of granting a proxy, it is necessary for the Company to collect a copy of shareholder's personal identification card which may contain religion data and blood group data that is considered as Sensitive Data. The Company has no intention to collect such Sensitive Data. Accordingly, you can redact such data. 2. Objectives and Lawful basis for processing The Company processes personal data in accordance with the objectives and legal basis as follows: 2.1. Legal Obligations for the purpose of calling, arranging, and conducting the shareholder's meeting including verifying your identification and sending any related documents and carrying out any action according to the shareholder's meeting resolutions and the laws as well as carrying out any other activities to comply with the laws and any order of the governmental authorities in accordance with the Public Limited Companies Act B.E. 2535 (A.D. 1992), the Civil and Commercial Code, and any other laws.

2.2. Legitimate interest for the purpose of preparing the minutes of shareholder's meeting, and keeping evidences of your attendance to the shareholder's meeting as well as for any activity as necessary and related to the legitimate interest of Company and other person to the extent that it is within the scope of the objectives which you can reasonably expect.

takes photograph and records video recording during the shareholder's meeting for the use of reporting and publicizing the shareholder's meeting via electronic means and printing. You may appear in the photograph or video recording of the shareholder's meeting, but the details of your identity will not be identified. If you do not wish to be included, please notify the Company to suspend the publicity of such photograph or video. 3. Source of Personal Data The Company collects your personal data directly from you, your proxy and from Thailand Securities Depository Co., Ltd. which is the securities registrar of the Company. 4. Personal Data Disclosure The Company may be required to disclose your personal data for the purpose of shareholder's meeting arrangement and shareholder's meeting attendance as follows: Government agencies, related regulatory authorities e.g. Ministry of Commerce, The Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Service provider of shareholder's meeting system, responsible for data processing

Members of printed and electronic media to use for publicity the shareholder's meeting and Minutes of the shareholder's meeting 5. Personal Data Retention The Company will keep your personal data so long as it is necessary for the accomplishment of the objectives as stated above, the Company will retain the Personal Data as may be expected per