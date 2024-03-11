Enclosure No.4
Duty
Stamp
20 Baht
PROXY FORM C
(In case of the shareholder's foreign investor and appoint Local custodian as their representation)
Written at……………………………….................
Date……………Month……………….Year…...…
-
I/We……………………………………………….…………………………………………......
Resides at…………......Road………………………………Tambon / Kwaeng…………….………….. Amphur / Khet……………………….……….Province……….………………….Postal Code…………
As entrepreneur and maintain a depository shares (custodian) to
………………………………………………………………………………….……………………………..
am / are a shareholder(s) of Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited Holding the total amount of…………………shares Cast Vote Totaling……………Vote (s)
Common Share…………………shares Cast Vote Totaling……………Vote (s)
- Hereby appoint
- I/We……………………………………………….…………………………………………......
- 1. Name………………………………………………………………ages……………………years, Resides at ………..….......Road………………………………Tambon/Kwaeng …………...……….…
Amphur/Khet ………………..……………Province …………………..…Postal Code ….…………....
- 2. Name………………………………………………………………ages……………………years, Resides at ………..….......Road………………………………Tambon/Kwaeng …………...……….…
Amphur/Khet ………………..……………Province …………………..…Postal Code ….…………...
- 3. Mr.Sripop Sarasas (Independent Director) age 67 years Thai Nationality Resides at 99
Mu 14, Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Kwaeng Chom Phon, Khet Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900 or
-
4. Mr.Saharatna Benyakul (Independent Director) age 59 years Thai Nationality Resides at 99 Mu 14, Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Kwaeng Chom Phon, Khet Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900
Appoint one and only one as my/our proxy holder to attend and vote on my/our behalf at The 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday 9 April 2024 at 10.00 AM, in an electronic format via electronic platform (E-AGM) or on the date and the place as may be postponed or changed.
- Hereby appoint proxies to attend and vote in this meeting as follows:
- By proxy holding shares and entitled to vote
- Grant only partial
Page 1 of 6
Ordinary Share ……………….shares and right to vote……..…….votes
Totaling of right to votes…………………………….……………………………..votes
- In this Meeting, I/we grant my/our proxy to vote on my/our behalf as follows:
Agenda 1Matter to be notified to the meeting by the Chairman
Agenda 2Matter to acknowledge
Agenda 2.1 To acknowledge the report of the Board of Directors for the year 2023
Agenda 2.2 To acknowledge the interim dividend payment
Agenda 3Matters to be considered and approved
Agenda 3.1To consider and approve the financial statements consisted of Balance Sheet,
Profit and Loss Statement for the year ended December 31, 2023
- (A) The proxy shall have the right to consider and vote on my/our behalf, as he/she may deem appropriate in all respects.
- (B) The proxy shall vote as per my/our intention as follows:
- Approve…………….………votes Disapprove……………….…….votes
- Abstain………………..……votes
Agenda 3.2To consider and approve the allocation of profit and dividend payment
- (A) The proxy shall have the right to consider and vote on my/our behalf, as he/she may deem appropriate in all respects.
- (B) The proxy shall vote as per my/our intention as follows:
- Approve…………….………votes Disapprove……………….…….votes
- Abstain………………..……votes
Agenda 3.3To consider and appoint new directors to replace those who are due to retire by rotation
- (A) The proxy shall have the right to consider and vote on my/our behalf, as he/she may deem appropriate in all respects.
- (B) The proxy shall vote as per my/our intention as follows:
Page 2 of 6
- Appointment of the Whole Board of Directors
- Approve…………….………votes Disapprove……………….…….votes
- Abstain………………..……votes
- Appointment of Individual Director
1.
Mr. Prasert
Prasarttong-Osoth
- Approve…………….………votes Disapprove……………….…….votes
- Abstain………………..……votes
- Mrs. Narumol Noi-Am
- Approve…………….………votes Disapprove……………….…….votes
- Abstain………………..……votes
- Mr. Somboon Kitiyansub
- Approve…………….………votes Disapprove……………….…….votes
- Abstain………………..……votes
4.
Mr. Pradit
Theekakul
- Approve…………….………votes Disapprove……………….…….votes
- Abstain………………..……votes
Agenda 3.4To consider and fix the remuneration and bonus of Board of Directors
- (A) The proxy shall have the right to consider and vote on my/our behalf, as he/she may deem appropriate in all respects.
- (B) The proxy shall vote as per my/our intention as follows:
- Approve…………….………votes Disapprove……………….…….votes
- Abstain………………..……votes
Agenda 3.5To consider and appoint the Company's auditor and fix the auditor's fee for the year 2024
- (A) The proxy shall have the right to consider and vote on my/our behalf, as he/she may deem appropriate in all respects.
- (B) The proxy shall vote as per my/our intention as follows:
- Approve…………….………votes Disapprove……………….…….votes
- Abstain………………..……votes
Page 3 of 6
Agenda 4To consider other matters (If any)
- (A) The proxy shall have the right to consider and vote on my/our behalf, as he/she may deem appropriate in all respects.
- (B) The proxy shall vote as per my/our intention as follows:
- Approve…………….………votes Disapprove……………….…….votes
- Abstain………………..……votes
- In case that the proxy holder does not vote per my/our intention specified in the proxy, the vote is regarded as invalid vote and not accounted as my/our, shareholder(s), vote.
- If I/we did not declare or indicate clearly the requirement to vote in any agenda item; or if the Meeting is to consider and vote for a resolution on other agenda items to other agenda not mentioned in the proxy, the proxy holder will have full right to consider and vote accordingly for me/us.
I/we shall be fully liable for any action, except not voting per my/our specified intention, taken by the proxy holder at the Meeting.
Signed…………………………..…………………………………Grantor
(……………………………………………………………..)
Signed……………………………Proxy Holder
Signed……………………….……Proxy Holder
(….….…………………..….)
(….….…………………..….)
Signed……………………………Proxy Holder
Signed……………………….……Proxy Holder
(Mr. Sripop Sarasas)
(Mr. Saharatna Benyakul)
Remarks
- Proxy Form C is only for whose name appears in registration book as foreign investor
- Evidence must attaches with proxy
- Letter of Proxy from shareholders to custodian signing instead
Page 4 of 6
- Confirmation letter of signing instead to business license of custodian
- Shareholders who appoint a proxy must authorized only one to attend the meeting and voting shares could not be separated for so many people to for separate proxy voting.
- Agenda of election Directors can elect all Directors or individual.
- In case that there are other agenda for consideration other than those abovementioned, the shareholder may additionally specify on the regular continued Proxy Form C (attached).
Page 5 of 6
The regular continued Proxy Form C
The proxy of the shareholder of Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited
The 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Tuesday of April 9, 2024 at 10.00 hrs, in an electronic format via electronic platform (E-AGM) or on the date and the place as may be postponed or changed.
Agenda…………………..………….Subject………………………………………………………………
- (A) The proxy shall have the right to consider and vote on my/our behalf, as he/she may deem appropriate in all respects.
- (B) The proxy shall vote as per my/our intention as follows:
- Approve…………….………votes Disapprove……………….…….votes
- Abstain………………..……votes
Agenda…………………..………….Subject………………………………………………………………
- (A) The proxy shall have the right to consider and vote on my/our behalf, as he/she may deem appropriate in all respects.
- (B) The proxy shall vote as per my/our intention as follows:
- Approve…………….………votes Disapprove……………….…….votes
- Abstain………………..……votes
Agenda…………………..………….Subject………………………………………………………………
- (A) The proxy shall have the right to consider and vote on my/our behalf, as he/she may deem appropriate in all respects.
- (B) The proxy shall vote as per my/our intention as follows:
- Approve…………….………votes Disapprove……………….…….votes
- Abstain………………..……votes
Page 6 of 6
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Bangkok Airways pcl published this content on 11 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2024 11:07:24 UTC.