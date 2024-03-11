By proxy holding shares and entitled to vote

(In case of the shareholder's foreign investor and appoint Local custodian as their representation)

Ordinary Share ……………….shares and right to vote……..…….votes

Totaling of right to votes…………………………….……………………………..votes

In this Meeting, I/we grant my/our proxy to vote on my/our behalf as follows:

Agenda 1Matter to be notified to the meeting by the Chairman

Agenda 2Matter to acknowledge

Agenda 2.1 To acknowledge the report of the Board of Directors for the year 2023

Agenda 2.2 To acknowledge the interim dividend payment

Agenda 3Matters to be considered and approved

Agenda 3.1To consider and approve the financial statements consisted of Balance Sheet,

Profit and Loss Statement for the year ended December 31, 2023

(A) The proxy shall have the right to consider and vote on my/our behalf, as he/she may deem appropriate in all respects.

(B) The proxy shall vote as per my/our intention as follows:

Approve…………….………votes  Disapprove……………….…….votes Abstain………………..……votes



Agenda 3.2To consider and approve the allocation of profit and dividend payment

(A) The proxy shall have the right to consider and vote on my/our behalf, as he/she may deem appropriate in all respects.

(B) The proxy shall vote as per my/our intention as follows:

Approve…………….………votes  Disapprove……………….…….votes Abstain………………..……votes



Agenda 3.3To consider and appoint new directors to replace those who are due to retire by rotation

(A) The proxy shall have the right to consider and vote on my/our behalf, as he/she may deem appropriate in all respects.

(B) The proxy shall vote as per my/our intention as follows:

