Enclosure No.2
Biographies of the candidates who are nominated to be elected as the director(s) in
replacement the directors who are retire by expiration of the term
1. Background of the Candidates:
1.1 Mr.Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth
∙
Age
:
91 Years
∙
Nationality
:
Thai
∙
Position in company
:
Director and Member of Executive Committee
- Education and Training Program :
- Bachelor Degree from Siriraj Medical School, University of Medicines
- Certificate from National Defense College, Course for the Joint State Private Sector Class 1
∙ Training Program for Director from Thai Institute of Directors Association (IOD) :
- Directors Accreditation Program (DAP 45/2005)
∙ Nominated For : Director which has been considered by the Nomination and Remuneration committee. In nomination process the Committee have jointly considered overall qualifications such as education, experiences, vision, integrity and capability in expressing opinion independently including past performance during in director position.
- Period of holding the position of Company Director : 3 Years (since 2021)
∙
Duration of holding position of Director
: 3 years
∙
Proportion of shareholding
:
239,192,000 shares* (11.39%)
∙
Relationship with the Executives
: Father of Mr. Puttipong and Mrs. .Ariya
Prasarttong-Osoth
∙
Board Member/Management in Other Listed Company
: -none-
∙
Position in Other Company/Organization/Institution
:
- Chairman; Sahakol Estate Co.,Ltd.
- Chairman; Bangkok Airways Holding Co.,Ltd.
- Chairman; Bangkok Media & Broadcasting Co., Ltd.
- Chairman; The Medic Pharma Co.,Ltd.
- Chairman; Bangkok Helicopter Services Co.,Ltd.
- Chairman; BDMS Silver Co.,Ltd.
- Chairman; BDMS Wellness Clinic Co.,Ltd.
- Chairman; BDMS Wellness Resort Co.,Ltd.
- Chairman; National Healthcare Systems Co.,Ltd.
1
- Chairman; A.N.B. Laboratories Co.,Ltd.
- Chairman; Bangkok Airport Management Co.,Ltd.
- Chairman; U-TAPAO International Aviation Co.,Ltd.
∙ Experiences :
- Member of National Legislative Council
- Member of National Legislative Council (Senator)
- Surgean in Department of Surgery, Faculty of Medicine, Siriraj Hospital
∙ Forbidden Qualifications
:
- Qualified to directorship according to applicable laws and does not have prohibited qualifications according to the announcement of the Capital Market Supervisory Board.
- No record of lawbreaker in the past 10 years.
∙ The meeting attended during the past year
:
- Board of Directors Meeting
12/12
Times
- Annual General Meeting
1/1
Time
- Extra General Meeting
1/1
Time
1.2 Mrs.Narumol Noi-Am
∙
Age
:
66 Years
∙
Nationality
:
Thai
∙
Position in company
:
Director and Chairman of Risk Management Committee
- Education and Training Program :
- MBA in Banking and Finance, North Texas State University, U.S.A.
- Bachelor of Economics with second class honors, Chulalongkorn University
- Capital Market Academy Leader Program, Capital Market Academy (Class 15)
- Politics and Governance in Democratic Systems for Executive Course , King Prajadhipok's Institute
-
TLCA Leadership Development Program "Enhancing Competitiveness"
Thai Listed Company Assosiation
- Financial Executive Development Program - The Thai Institute of Banking and Finance for Executives from Financial Institutions
∙ Training Program for Director from Thai Institute of Directors Association (IOD) :
- Directors Certification Program (DCP 107/2008)
- Successful Formulation & Execution of Strategy (SFE 6/2010)
- Ethical Leadership (ELP 24/2021)
2
∙ Nominated For : Independent Director which has been considered by the Nomination and Remuneration committee. In nomination process the Committee have jointly considered overall qualifications such as education, experiences, vision, integrity and capability in expressing opinion independently including past performance during in director position.
- Period of holding the position of Company Director : 9 Years (since 2014)
∙
Duration of holding position of Director
: 3 years
∙
Proportion of shareholding
:
400,000 shares* (0.0001%)
∙
Relationship with the Executives
: -none-
∙
Board Member/Management in Other Listed Company
:
- Authorized Director / Member of Executive Committee / Member of Risk Management Committee / CFO and Senior Executive Vice President; Bangkok Dusit Medical Service PCL.
∙ Position in Other Company/Organization/Institution :
- Director; BDMS Wellness Clinic Co.,Ltd.
- Director; Prasit Patana PCL.
- Director; Phyathai 1,2,3 Hospital Co.,Ltd.
- Director; Sriracha Nakorn General Hospital PCL.
- Director; Paolo Medic Co.,Ltd.
- Director; Thai Medical Center PCL.
- Director, Bangkok Media & Broadcasting Co., Ltd.
- Director, U-TAPAO International Aviation Co., Ltd.
∙ Experience :
- SVP, Investment Banking Department, TMB Bank PCL.
- SVP, Finance Department, Industrial Finance Corporation of Thailand
∙ Forbidden Qualifications
:
- Qualified to directorship according to applicable laws and does not have prohibited qualifications according to the announcement of the Capital Market Supervisory Board.
- No record of lawbreaker in the past 10 years.
∙ The meeting attended during the past year
:
- Board of Directors Meeting
12/12
Times
- Risk Management Meeting
4/4
Times
- Annual General Meeting
1/1
Time
- Extra General Meeting
1/1
Time
3
1.3 Mr.Somboon Kitiyansub
∙
Age
:
65 Years
∙
Nationality
:
Thai
∙
Position in company
:
Independent Director, Chairman of Corporate Governance
Committee, Member of Audit Committee and Member of
Nomination and Remuneration Committiee
- Education and Training Program :
- Master of Comparative Laws, The University of lowa, U.S.A.
- Bachelor of Law, Chulalongkorn University
- Institute of Legal Education of Thai Bar Council
∙ Training Program for Director from Thai Institute of Directors Association (IOD) :
- Directors Accreditation Program (DAP 130/2016)
- Corporate Governance for Capital Market Intermediaries (CGI 18/2017)
- Nominated For : Independent Director which has been considered by the Nomination and Remuneration committee. In nomination process the Committee have jointly considered overall qualifications such as education, experiences, vision, integrity and capability in expressing opinion independently including past performance during in director position.
- Period of holding the position of Company Director : 8 Years (since April 2016)
∙
Duration of holding position of Director
: 3 years
∙
Proportion of shareholding
: -none-
∙
Relationship with the Executives
: -none-
∙
Board Member/Management in Other Listed Company : -none-
∙
Position in Other Company/Organization/Institution
:
- Director; Advocate Holding Co.,Ltd.
- Director; Deddee Newgen Co.,Ltd.
- Director; Plenty Gourmets Holding Pty Ltd.
∙ Experience :
- Founder & Partner, Independence Law Office
- Senior lawyer, Linklaters (Thailand) Ltd.
- Lawyer partner & Head of Bangkok office, Norton Rose Fulbright (Thailand) Ltd.
∙ Forbidden Qualifications
:
- Qualified to directorship according to applicable laws and does not have prohibited qualifications according to the announcement of the Capital Market Supervisory Board.
4
- No record of lawbreaker in the past 10 years.
∙ The meeting attended during the past year
:
- Board of Directors Meeting
11/12 Times
- Audit Committee Meeting
4/4
Times
- Corporate Governance Committee Meeting
2/2
Time
- Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meeting
2/2
Time
- Annual General Meeting
1/1
Time
- Annual General Meeting
1/1
Time
1.4 Mr.Pradit
Theekakul
∙
Age
:
65 Years
∙
Nationality
:
Thai
∙
Position in company
:
Director, Member of Executive
Member of Risk Management Committee,
Executive Vice President - Corporate Administration and
Acting Vice President - Administration
- Education and Training Program :
- Bachelor of Law, Chulalongkorn University
- Bachelor of Political Science, Ramkhamhaeng University
- Institute of Legal Education of Thai Bar Council
∙ Training Program for Director from Thai Institute of Directors Association (IOD) :
- Directors Certification Program (DCP29/2003)
- Nominated For : Director which has been considered by the Nomination and Remuneration committee. In nomination process the Committee have jointly considered overall qualifications such as education, experiences, vision, integrity and capability in expressing opinion independently including past performance during in director position.
- Period of holding the position of Company Director : 26 years (since 1997)
∙
Duration of holding position of Director
: 3 years
∙
Proportion of shareholding
:
9,000,000 shares* (0.43%)
∙
Relationship with the Executives
: -none-
∙
Board Member/Management in Other Listed Company
:
- Authorized Director/ Member of Risk Management Committee / Member of Corporate Governance Committee, Bangkok Dusit Medical Service PCL.
- Director, Thonburi Medical Center PCL.
5
∙ Position in Other Company/Organization/Institution :
- Director, Prasitpatana PCL.
- Director, Save Drug Center PCL.
- Director; Phyathai 1,2,3 Hospital Co.,Ltd.
- Director, Paolo Medic Co., Ltd.
- Director, Bangkok Airways Holding Co., Ltd.
- Director, Thai Petroleum Service Co., Ltd.
- Director, Sahakol Estate Co., Ltd.
- Director, Prasartthong-Osoth Co., Ltd.
- Director, Bangkok Air Catering Co.,Ltd.
- Director, WFS-PG Cargo Co., Ltd.
- Director, Worldwide Flight Services Bangkok Air Ground Handling Co.,Ltd.
- Director, U-TAPAO International Aviation Co., Ltd.
- Director, Bangkok Airport Management Co.,Ltd.
∙ Experience :
- Manager, Legal Division, Bangkok Airways Co.,Ltd.
- Lawyer, Independence Law Office
∙ Forbidden Qualifications
:
- Qualified to directorship according to applicable laws and does not have prohibited qualifications according to the announcement of the Capital Market Supervisory Board.
- No record of lawbreaker in the past 10 year
∙ The meeting attended during the past year
:
- Board of Directors Meeting
12/12
Times
- Risk Management Meeting
4/4
Times
- Annual General Meeting
1/1
Time
- Extra General Meeting
1/1
Time
Remark : * Outstanding shares held as of 31st December 2023 includes spouses and dependents (if any).
6
2. Information on Position or Executive in other listed Companies / other business
Nominated Person
Other Listed Companies
Companies /
Holding position in
other business
competitor companies
Amount
Type of Director/
Executive
(Not Listed
or related companies
Companies)
1.
Mr. Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth
-
-
12
No
1.
Mrs. Narumol Noi-Am
1
CFO & Director
20
No
2.
Mr. Somboon Kitiyansub
-
-
3
No
3.
Mr.Pradit Theekakul
2
Director
35
No
3. The relationship of the person who has been nominated, which qualified as Independent Director
Nominated Namewhose qualified
Relationship
as Independent Director
Mr.Somboon
Mrs.Narumol
Kitiyansub
Noi-Am
Shareholding
- Amount of Share (s)
None
- 400,000
- Proportion of shareholding of shares with voting right
- 400,000
Relationship with Executives / Major Shareholder/ of company / subsidiaries
No
No
The relationship with the following characteristics with company / subsidiaries/
affiliated companies or corporation which may conflict during the past 2 years
No
No
(1)
Holding a director position who takes part in the management or is a staff
member or a consultant who receives monthly compensation
(2)
Providing professional services (e.g. being an auditor or consultant with
No
No
monthly compensation)
(3)
Providing professional services (e.g. being an auditor or legal consultant
No
No
with monthly compensation)
(4)
Having business relationship (e.g. purchasing or selling raw material,
None
None
products/providing services/ lending or borrowing)/ size of the transactions
7
