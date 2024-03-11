Enclosure No.2

Biographies of the candidates who are nominated to be elected as the director(s) in

replacement the directors who are retire by expiration of the term

1. Background of the Candidates: 1.1 Mr.Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth ∙ Age : 91 Years ∙ Nationality : Thai ∙ Position in company : Director and Member of Executive Committee

Education and Training Program :

Bachelor Degree from Siriraj Medical School, University of Medicines Certificate from National Defense College, Course for the Joint State Private Sector Class 1



∙ Training Program for Director from Thai Institute of Directors Association (IOD) :

Directors Accreditation Program (DAP 45/2005)

∙ Nominated For : Director which has been considered by the Nomination and Remuneration committee. In nomination process the Committee have jointly considered overall qualifications such as education, experiences, vision, integrity and capability in expressing opinion independently including past performance during in director position.

Period of holding the position of Company Director : 3 Years (since 2021)

∙ Duration of holding position of Director : 3 years ∙ Proportion of shareholding : 239,192,000 shares* (11.39%) ∙ Relationship with the Executives : Father of Mr. Puttipong and Mrs. .Ariya Prasarttong-Osoth ∙ Board Member/Management in Other Listed Company : -none- ∙ Position in Other Company/Organization/Institution :

Chairman; Sahakol Estate Co.,Ltd.

Chairman; Bangkok Airways Holding Co.,Ltd.

Chairman; Bangkok Media & Broadcasting Co., Ltd.

Chairman; The Medic Pharma Co.,Ltd.

Chairman; Bangkok Helicopter Services Co.,Ltd.

Chairman; BDMS Silver Co.,Ltd.

Chairman; BDMS Wellness Clinic Co.,Ltd.

Chairman; BDMS Wellness Resort Co.,Ltd.

Chairman; National Healthcare Systems Co.,Ltd.

1