Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Bangkok Airways
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   TH4403010002

BANGKOK AIRWAYS

(BA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bangkok Airways : announces the temporary suspension of Bangkok – Samui (v.v.) from 21 July 2021 onwards (Except Samui sealed routes flights and Samui – Phuket flights)

07/18/2021 | 09:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Release Bangkok Airways announces the temporary suspension of Bangkok - Samui (v.v.) from 21 July 2021 onwards (Except Samui sealed routes flights and Samui - Phuket flights)

As well as to temporarily postpone some of its domestic routes that were scheduled to resume on 1 August 2021

Bangkok / 18 July 2021 - According to the Notification from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) regarding guidelines for airport operators and air operators on domestic routes during the epidemic situation of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) (No. 3), in order to abide by the prevention of surveillance operations in accordance with the requirements and orders of the state, Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited regrets to announce the temporary suspension of Bangkok - Samui (v.v.) from 21 July 2021 onwards.

In addition to that, the airline would also like to announce the postponement of some of its domestic routes which were scheduled to resume on the 1st of August 2021 to until further notice. The postponed routes include: Bangkok - Chiang Mai (v.v.), Bangkok - Phuket (v.v.), Bangkok - Sukhothai (v.v.), Bangkok - Lampang (v.v.) and Bangkok - Trat (v.v.)

However, the current Samui sealed routes, flights accommodating transit/transfer international passengers, connecting from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Koh Samui (3 flights per day) will still be operated as normal. Additionally, the Samui - Phuket route (v.v.) will still be available 4 flights per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) to support the country's Phuket Sandbox project.

Passengers affected by temporary flight suspensions may have fees waived for rebooking or alternatively may request a refund in the form of a travel voucher to be used for future ticketing. Passengers can make any necessary changes up to 24 hours prior to their flight. More information can be seen at www.bangkokair.com/travel-voucher (terms and conditions apply).

Passengers who wish to amend their travels with no new specified travel date (open ticket) can submit their request via https://forms.office.com/r/WjcEEfQX2L within 24 hours prior to the proposed departure date. The airline will use information provided via such form in order to further accommodate passengers. 

Passengers can contact the airline via the following channels;

  • Call Center: Tel. 1771 and 02-270-6699 (during 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.)
  • PG Live Chat: https://bit.ly/PGLiveChatEN
  • Email: reservation@bangkokair.com

Passengers who booked their tickets through travel agencies are advised to directly contact their agents for further arrangements.

Moreover, the airline encourages passengers to check announcements, orders, and travel procedures, for each destination prior to travel from the related authorities such as:

Bangkok Airways apologizes for the inconvenience caused and the airline remains committed to the safety and hygiene of our passengers and employees as the highest priority. The airlines strictly implement surveillance measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19

18 July 2021

Disclaimer

Bangkok Airways pcl published this content on 18 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2021 13:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANGKOK AIRWAYS
09:03aBANGKOK AIRWAYS : announces the temporary suspension of Bangkok – Samui (v..
PU
07/15BANGKOK AIRWAYS : together with Ministry of Tourism and Sports organize a welcom..
PU
07/11Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited Announces Temporary Suspended Routes
CI
07/11BANGKOK AIRWAYS : announces the temporarily cancellation of some flights as well..
PU
07/05BANGKOK AIRWAYS : to operate special flights for Samui Sealed Routes
PU
06/21BANGKOK AIRWAYS : announces the resumption of Bangkok – Trat (roundtrip) a..
PU
06/21BANGKOK AIRWAYS : extends ticket handling policy to facilitate the outbreak of C..
PU
06/18BANGKOK AIRWAYS : extends ticket handling policy to facilitate the outbreak of C..
PU
05/31BANGKOK AIRWAYS : temporary ticketing office closure extended until 30 June 2021
PU
05/19BANGKOK AIRWAYS : facilitates ticket amendment due to the current outbreak of CO..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 860 M 118 M 118 M
Net income 2021 -3 058 M -93,3 M -93,3 M
Net Debt 2021 4 971 M 152 M 152 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,95x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22 866 M 697 M 698 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart BANGKOK AIRWAYS
Duration : Period :
Bangkok Airways Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANGKOK AIRWAYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,10 THB
Average target price 10,36 THB
Spread / Average Target -6,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth Vice Chairman, President, CEO & EVP-Operations
Anawat Leelawatwatana Director, Senior VP-Finance & Accounting
Kaset Rochananil Chairman
Pradit Theekakul Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Sripop Sarasas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANGKOK AIRWAYS73.44%616
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-0.37%28 420
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-3.54%22 160
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.6.38%17 434
AIR CHINA LIMITED-10.49%16 119
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.00%14 885