Bangkok Airways : announces the temporarily cancellation of some flights as well as announces its continued measures to facilitate passengers affected by the COVID-19 situation

Bangkok / 11 July 2021 - Due to recent announcements from the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) in regards to travel restrictions in Thailand, Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited would like to announce the temporarily cancellation of some of its domestic flights during the period 13 - 31 July 2021. The cancelled flights are as follows:

Bangkok - Chiang Mai (roundtrip) Bangkok - Phuket (roundtrip) Bangkok - Sukhothai (roundtrip) Bangkok - Lampang (roundtrip) Bangkok - Trat (roundtrip)

However, the following routes are still being operated normally with the highest hygienic measures and procedures;

Bangkok - Samui (roundtrip) 2 flights per day

Sealed routes flights between Bangkok and Samui, that will accommodate international transit passengers (3 flights per day)

Samui - Phuket (roundtrip) 4 flights per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday), these flights will be available from 16 July 2021 onwards

Samui - Singapore (roundtrip) 3 flights per week (Monday, Thursday and Sunday), these flights will be available from 1 August 2021 onwards

Passengers who are scheduled to travel before 31 July 2021 can have fees waived for rebooking or alternatively may request a refund in the form of a travel voucher to be used for future ticketing. Passengers can make any necessary changes up to 24 hours prior to their flight. More information can be seen at www.bangkokair.com/travel-voucher (terms and conditions apply).

Passengers who wish to amend their travels with no new specified travel date (open ticket) can submit their request via https://forms.office.com/r/WjcEEfQX2L within 24 hours prior to the proposed departure date. The airline will use information provided via such form in order to further accommodate passengers.

Passengers can contact the airline via the following channels;

Call Center: Tel. 1771 and 02-270-6699 (during 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

PG Live Chat: https://bit.ly/PGLiveChatEN

Email: Reservation@bangkokair.com

Passengers who booked their tickets through travel agencies are advised to directly contact their agents for further arrangements.

Moreover, the airline encourages passengers to check announcements, orders, and travel procedures, for each destination prior to travel from the related authorities such as:

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) http://www.moicovid.com/ข้อมูลสำคัญ-จังหวัด/

Airports of Thailand www.airportthai.co.th/en/

Department of Airports www.facebook.com/DepartmentOfAirports/

Bangkok Airways apologizes for the inconvenience caused and the airline remains committed to the safety and hygiene of our passengers and employees as the highest priority. The airlines strictly implement surveillance measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19