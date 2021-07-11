Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Bangkok Airways
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   TH4403010002

BANGKOK AIRWAYS

(BA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bangkok Airways : announces the temporarily cancellation of some flights as well as announces its continued measures to facilitate passengers affected by the COVID-19 situation

07/11/2021 | 04:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Release Bangkok Airways announces the temporarily cancellation of some flights as well as announces its continued measures to facilitate passengers affected by the COVID-19 situation

Bangkok / 11 July 2021 - Due to recent announcements from the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) in regards to travel restrictions in Thailand, Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited would like to announce the temporarily cancellation of some of its domestic flights during the period 13 - 31 July 2021. The cancelled flights are as follows:

  1. Bangkok - Chiang Mai (roundtrip)
  2. Bangkok - Phuket (roundtrip)
  3. Bangkok - Sukhothai (roundtrip)
  4. Bangkok - Lampang (roundtrip)
  5. Bangkok - Trat (roundtrip)

However, the following routes are still being operated normally with the highest hygienic measures and procedures;

  • Bangkok - Samui (roundtrip) 2 flights per day
  • Sealed routes flights between Bangkok and Samui, that will accommodate international transit passengers (3 flights per day)
  • Samui - Phuket (roundtrip) 4 flights per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday), these flights will be available from 16 July 2021 onwards
  • Samui - Singapore (roundtrip) 3 flights per week (Monday, Thursday and Sunday), these flights will be available from 1 August 2021 onwards

Passengers who are scheduled to travel before 31 July 2021 can have fees waived for rebooking or alternatively may request a refund in the form of a travel voucher to be used for future ticketing. Passengers can make any necessary changes up to 24 hours prior to their flight. More information can be seen at www.bangkokair.com/travel-voucher (terms and conditions apply).

Passengers who wish to amend their travels with no new specified travel date (open ticket) can submit their request via https://forms.office.com/r/WjcEEfQX2L within 24 hours prior to the proposed departure date. The airline will use information provided via such form in order to further accommodate passengers. 

Passengers can contact the airline via the following channels;

  • Call Center: Tel. 1771 and 02-270-6699 (during 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.)
  • PG Live Chat: https://bit.ly/PGLiveChatEN
  • Email: Reservation@bangkokair.com

Passengers who booked their tickets through travel agencies are advised to directly contact their agents for further arrangements.

Moreover, the airline encourages passengers to check announcements, orders, and travel procedures, for each destination prior to travel from the related authorities such as:

Bangkok Airways apologizes for the inconvenience caused and the airline remains committed to the safety and hygiene of our passengers and employees as the highest priority. The airlines strictly implement surveillance measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19

11 July 2021

Disclaimer

Bangkok Airways pcl published this content on 11 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2021 08:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANGKOK AIRWAYS
04:18aBANGKOK AIRWAYS  : announces the temporarily cancellation of some flights as wel..
PU
07/05BANGKOK AIRWAYS  : to operate special flights for Samui Sealed Routes
PU
06/21BANGKOK AIRWAYS  : announces the resumption of Bangkok – Trat (roundtrip) ..
PU
06/21BANGKOK AIRWAYS  : extends ticket handling policy to facilitate the outbreak of ..
PU
06/18BANGKOK AIRWAYS  : extends ticket handling policy to facilitate the outbreak of ..
PU
05/31BANGKOK AIRWAYS  : temporary ticketing office closure extended until 30 June 202..
PU
05/19BANGKOK AIRWAYS  : facilitates ticket amendment due to the current outbreak of C..
PU
05/18BANGKOK AIRWAYS  : BA) announces operating results for the first quarter of 2021..
PU
05/14Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First..
CI
04/22BANGKOK AIRWAYS  : strengthens its hygienic measures to ensure the highest degre..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 860 M 119 M 119 M
Net income 2021 -2 766 M -85,1 M -85,1 M
Net Debt 2021 4 971 M 153 M 153 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,40x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 102 M 741 M 741 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,53x
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart BANGKOK AIRWAYS
Duration : Period :
Bangkok Airways Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANGKOK AIRWAYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,70 THB
Average target price 9,58 THB
Spread / Average Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth Vice Chairman, President, CEO & EVP-Operations
Anawat Leelawatwatana Director, Senior VP-Finance & Accounting
Kaset Rochananil Chairman
Pradit Theekakul Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Sripop Sarasas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANGKOK AIRWAYS82.81%616
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.6.74%28 420
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-0.31%22 160
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.18.15%17 434
AIR CHINA LIMITED-10.33%16 119
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED1.08%14 885