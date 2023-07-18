Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based company, which is engaged in the provision of air transportation and airport services. The Company operates through three segments: airline, airport, and supporting airline business. The airline segment is engaged in selling tickets and providing services to passengers. The airport segment provides location services for passengers and airlines. The supporting airline business segment provides ground handling, cargo and catering services for airlines and customers. The Company's fleet include comprises four Airbus 320s, 13 Airbus 319s and 13 ATR72-600s. The 162-seater Airbus 320 provides the added passenger capacity to operate on both longer and dense routes. It also offers boutique services. Its subsidiaries include Bangkok Air Catering Co., Ltd., Worldwide Flight Services Bangkok Air Ground Handling Co., Ltd., BAC Gourmet House Co., Ltd., Bangkok Air Catering Phuket Co., Ltd., and Bangkok Air Catering Samui Co., Ltd.

Sector Airlines