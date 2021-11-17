Bangkok Airways Public : Analyst Meeting Q3/2021
Air travel recovery, some markets have started opening up
Russia
US
China
Japan
Australia
2
Expected Fully vaccinated 70% by End-2021
(SG, CH*, MA, SK, JN, AU, NZ,
TH, VN and TA)
Air traffic is improving in many ASEAN cities
Nth-Central America
Within Europe
Europe - North.-America
Asia - North-America
Europe-Asia
Within Asia
Source:
IATA Economics using DDS, 3 November 2021
Notable Information
3Q2021
(Unit: MB )
9M2021
Revenue
672
3,472
Expense
-2,113
-6,083
EBIT (from operation only)
-1,135
-2,744
Loss from SPF Termination
-5,435
-5,435
Net Loss
-6,987
-8,442
3
Free up financial obligation from SPF
CAAT suspended all flight operations during July-August 2021
Operated Sealed routes to support Re-Opening project
(Bangkok-Samui,Samui-Phuket &
Samui-Singapore)
>97% of Airport & frontline staff received 3 shots of vaccine
Received Skytrax awards for 5 consecutive years
World's Best Regional Airline 2021
Best Regional Airline in Asia 2021
Key Statistics & Performance 3Q & 9M 2021
Passenger (Thousand)
1,539
272
187
26
3Q20
3Q21
9M20
9M21
Flight
20,270
4,886
2,439
874
3Q20
3Q21
9M20
9M21
% Load Factor
68.6
62.4
55.2
35.4
3Q20
3Q21
9M20
9M21
Passenger Revenue (MB)
4,928
543
406
56
3Q20
3Q21
9M20
9M21
RPK (Million Km.)
1,058
161
110
15
3Q20
3Q21
9M20
9M21
ASK (Million Km.)
1,696
160
292
41
3Q20
3Q21
9M20
9M21
5
Lowest passenger revenue due to suspended flights
Passenger Revenue (MB)
1st
Wave
631
2 nd Wave
3 rd Wave
406
311
106
286
202
126
62
Samui
300
320
160
56
140
11
45
3Q2020
4Q2020
1Q2021
2Q2021
3Q2021
Channel of Sales (%) : 9M2021
% Proportion of Passenger Revenue by COS
Direct Sales
56%
18%
8%
6%
12%
35ppt
10ppt
7ppt
28ppt
27ppt
Bangkokair.com
1771 Call Center
Direct Connect
BSP Agents
Others
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Bangkok Airways pcl published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 11:57:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Sales 2021
2 434 M
74,4 M
74,4 M
Net income 2021
-2 605 M
-79,7 M
-79,7 M
Net Debt 2021
4 971 M
152 M
152 M
P/E ratio 2021
-10,4x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
23 509 M
718 M
719 M
EV / Sales 2021
11,7x
EV / Sales 2022
1,93x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
35,1%
Chart BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
11,40 THB
Average target price
11,13 THB
Spread / Average Target
-2,34%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.