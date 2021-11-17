Log in
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand - 11/16
11.4 THB   -1.72%
Bangkok Airways Public : Analyst Meeting Q3/2021

11/17/2021 | 06:58am EST
Analyst Meeting

3Q-2021

17 November 2021

Air travel recovery, some markets have started opening up

Russia

US

China

Japan

Australia

2

Expected Fully vaccinated 70% by End-2021

(SG, CH*, MA, SK, JN, AU, NZ, TH, VN and TA)

Air traffic is improving in many ASEAN cities

Nth-Central America

Within Europe

Europe - North.-America

Asia - North-America

Europe-Asia

Within Asia

Source: IATA Economics using DDS, 3 November 2021

Notable Information

3Q2021

(Unit: MB )

9M2021

Revenue

672

3,472

Expense

-2,113-6,083

EBIT (from operation only)

-1,135-2,744

Loss from SPF Termination

-5,435-5,435

Net Loss

-6,987-8,442

3

Free up financial obligation from SPF

CAAT suspended all flight operations during July-August 2021

Operated Sealed routes to support Re-Opening project

(Bangkok-Samui,Samui-Phuket &

Samui-Singapore)

>97% of Airport & frontline staff received 3 shots of vaccine

Received Skytrax awards for 5 consecutive years

  • World's Best Regional Airline 2021
  • Best Regional Airline in Asia 2021

Key Statistics & Performance 3Q & 9M 2021

4

Passenger (Thousand)

1,539

272

187

26

3Q20

3Q21

9M20

9M21

Flight

20,270

4,886

2,439

874

3Q20

3Q21

9M20

9M21

% Load Factor

68.6

62.4

55.2

35.4

3Q20

3Q21

9M20

9M21

Passenger Revenue (MB)

4,928

543

406

56

3Q20

3Q21

9M20

9M21

RPK (Million Km.)

1,058

161

110

15

3Q20

3Q21

9M20

9M21

ASK (Million Km.)

1,696

160

292

41

3Q20

3Q21

9M20

9M21

5

Lowest passenger revenue due to suspended flights

Passenger Revenue (MB)

1st

Wave

631

2nd Wave

3rd Wave

406

311

Domestic (excl. Samui)

106

286

202

126

62

Samui

300

320

160

56

140

11

45

3Q2020

4Q2020

1Q2021

2Q2021

3Q2021

Channel of Sales (%) : 9M2021

% Proportion of Passenger Revenue by COS

Direct Sales

56%

18%

8%

6%

12%

35ppt

10ppt

7ppt

28ppt

27ppt

Bangkokair.com

1771 Call Center

Direct Connect

BSP Agents

Others

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bangkok Airways pcl published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 11:57:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 434 M 74,4 M 74,4 M
Net income 2021 -2 605 M -79,7 M -79,7 M
Net Debt 2021 4 971 M 152 M 152 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23 509 M 718 M 719 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,7x
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,1%
