    BA   TH4403010002

BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BA)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Most relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial Publications

Bangkok Airways Public : NOTICE ON TRAVEL RESTRICTION DURING COVID-19 OUTBREAK

10/13/2021 | 02:12am EDT
Announcements NOTICE ON TRAVEL RESTRICTION DURING COVID-19 OUTBREAK

Bangkok Airways strongly recommends you to check the up-to-date announcement or order issued by the local / municipal authorities of both your departure and destination point to ensure that requirements under such restrictive measures are met (including COVID-19 testing and vaccination documentation requirements), especially when it is close to the travelling date as the announcement or order may be reissued any time between the booking date and the travelling date.

For more information on the announcement or order, please visit https://www.moicovid.com/ข้อมูลสำคัญ-จังหวัด/, then click the desired province on the map.

Passengers traveling to Koh Samui, please specifically rely on the official information shared here.

Singapore Travel Advisory

Passenger who are entering or transiting via Singapore are required to take a pre-departure Covid-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test within 48 hours before the scheduled departure date of their flight. Please note that self-administered PCR tests will not be accepted.

The Covid-19 PCR test certificate must be issued by an internationally accredited or recognized laboratory, clinic or medical facility specified by the Singapore Ministry of Health at https://www.moh.gov.sg/covid-19/accreditationbodies-for-covid-19-testing, be in the English language, and state the following:

  • The test result.
  • The date that the test was taken; and
  • The name of the passenger as stated in the passport and at least one other personal identifier such as the date of birth or passport number.

This does not apply to:

  • Passenger who are younger than 3 years;
  • A passenger who has only been to and transited through Hong Kong, Macao, Mainland China, or Taiwan in the past 14 days prior to their departure for Singapore.

Passengers' temperature will be taken before boarding the aircraft for the flight to Singapore.

Passengers will not be allowed to board the aircraft and are required to seek medical attention if they:

  • Have any of the following symptoms: fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, anosmia, or shortness of breath.
  • Have been diagnosed or suspected to have COVID-19 infection in the last 21 days.
  • Have had close contact with any case of COVID-19 in the last 14 days.
  • Displays any of the COVID-19 symptoms

Passengers entering Singapore must comply with Singapore's public health and immigration requirements as specified by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority on its website at https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg./

Passengers are subject to a COVID-19 PCR Test upon arrival at their own expense. They are strongly encouraged to register and pre-pay for their on-arrival COVID-19 PCR test prior to departing for Singapore at https://safetravel.changiairport.com

Health declaration

Passengers arriving in Singapore must submit a heath declaration prior to their arrival. This must be completed electronically via the Singapore Arrival Card e-service in https://eservices.ica.gov.sg/sgarrivalcard/ . This service is available up to three days prior to arrival. A free mobile app can be also be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Connecting passenger

If the passenger has one or more transit stops as part of his journey to Singapore, the Covid-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test should be taken:

  • 48 hours before the scheduled day of departure of the first flight in the journey, if the total duration of the scheduled transit stops before the last flight in the journey is 24 hours or less; or
  • 48 hours before the scheduled day of departure of the last flight in the journey, if the total duration of the scheduled transit stops before that last flight exceeds 24 hours.

Bangkok Airways transfer routes

Passengers may transfer via Singapore (SIN) under the routes as follows:

Origin Country/Regions Immediate Point before SIN Operating Carrier for Inbound Flight to SI Destination Operating Carrier for Outbound Flight from SIN
Southeast Asia Vietnam,
Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Malaysia

Northeast Asia Hong Kong, Mainland China

West Asia & Africa Maldives 		USM PG All PG/QR/EK/SQ/BA/ LH/LX/AF/KL citie PG/QR/EK/SQ/BA/ LH/LX/AF/KL
13 October 2021

Disclaimer

Bangkok Airways pcl published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 06:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
02:12aBANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC : Notice on travel restriction during covid-19 outbreak
PU
10/12Thai hospitality and travel shares soar on reopening plans
RE
10/08BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC : Notice on travel restriction during covid-19 outbreak
PU
10/01BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC : wins two prestigious 2021 World Airline Awards 'World's Best Regi..
AQ
09/29BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC : wins two prestigious 2021 World Airline Awards “World's Bes..
PU
09/24BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC : announces the resumption of its direct service between Bangkok (B..
AQ
09/22BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC : announces the resumption of its direct service between Bangkok (B..
PU
08/30BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC : announces the resumption of its five routes (BKK-USM, BKK-CNX, BK..
PU
08/29ASIA AVIATION PUBLIC : Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas
RE
08/28ASIA AVIATION PUBLIC : Thailand to have 140 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines this year
RE
Financials
Sales 2021 2 478 M 74,5 M 74,5 M
Net income 2021 -4 695 M -141 M -141 M
Net Debt 2021 4 971 M 149 M 149 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,22x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 740 M 743 M 744 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,0x
EV / Sales 2022 2,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 12,00 THB
Average target price 11,13 THB
Spread / Average Target -7,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth Vice Chairman, President, CEO & EVP-Operations
Anawat Leelawatwatana Director, Senior VP-Finance & Accounting
Kaset Rochananil Chairman
Pradit Theekakul Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Sripop Sarasas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED87.50%743
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.8.28%27 542
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC4.52%22 194
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.14.84%15 915
AIR CHINA LIMITED-8.85%15 814
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED3.68%14 837