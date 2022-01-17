Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   TH4403010002

BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bangkok Airways Public : Reporting Disposition of Share Repurchase for Financial Management Purposes

01/17/2022 | 06:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
17 Jan 2022 17:58:07
Headline
Reporting Disposition of Share Repurchase for Financial Management Purposes
Symbol
BA
Source
BA
Full Detailed News 
                Report Form for the Resale of shares

Subject                                  : Report Form for the Resale of Shares 
on the Exchange
Report date                              : 17-Jan-2022
1. Result of resale repurchased shares
Resale date                              : 17-Jan-2022
Number of shares resold (shares)         : 2,000,000
Highest price (THB per share)            : 9.40
Lowest price (THB per share)             : 9.15
Total received (THB)                     : 18,519,600.00
2. Number of repurchased shares which have not been resold
Number of shares repurchased which have  : 29,457,000
not been resold (unit: shares)
Number of shares repurchased which have  : 1.40
not been resold as % of paid-up shares
Total value of shares repurchased which  : 386,683,551.40
have not been resold(THB)
Due date for the resale of shares        : 03-Mar-2022

The company certifies that the information contained in this report is true and 
complete in all respects

                         Signature _________________
                                     ( Mr. Anawat Leelawatwatana )
                                       Senior Vice President - Finance and 
Accounting
                                 Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

______________________________________________________________________

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Bangkok Airways pcl published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 11:24:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:25aBANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC : Reporting Disposition of Share Repurchase for Financial Managemen..
PU
01/14BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC : Reporting Disposition of Share Repurchase for Financial Managemen..
PU
01/12BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC : Reporting Disposition of Share Repurchase for Financial Managemen..
PU
01/10BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC : Reporting Disposition of Share Repurchase for Financial Managemen..
PU
01/07BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC : Reporting Disposition of Share Repurchase for Financial Managemen..
PU
01/05BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC : Reporting Disposition of Share Repurchase for Financial Managemen..
PU
2021BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC : Shaholders Meeting Document
PU
2021BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC : To invite the shareholders to propose agenda and nominate candida..
PU
2021BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC : celebrates the launch of its Line Official Account, offering spec..
PU
2021BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC : announces the resumption of its international passenger lounges a..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 434 M 73,6 M 73,6 M
Net income 2021 -5 795 M -175 M -175 M
Net Debt 2021 4 971 M 150 M 150 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,36x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19 023 M 573 M 575 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,86x
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 9,20 THB
Average target price 11,13 THB
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth Vice Chairman, President, CEO & EVP-Operations
Anawat Leelawatwatana Director, Senior VP-Finance & Accounting
Kaset Rochananil Chairman
Pradit Theekakul Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Sripop Sarasas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-5.64%573
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.3.15%25 710
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC9.02%21 517
AIR CHINA LIMITED6.62%18 124
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED8.78%16 923
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.6.76%15 135