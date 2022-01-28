Bangkok Airways Public : Reporting Disposition of Share Repurchase for Financial Management Purposes
01/28/2022 | 05:58am EST
Report Form for the Resale of shares
Subject : Report Form for the Resale of Shares
on the Exchange
Report date : 28-Jan-2022
1. Result of resale repurchased shares
Resale date : 28-Jan-2022
Number of shares resold (shares) : 800,000
Highest price (THB per share) : 9.25
Lowest price (THB per share) : 9.10
Total received (THB) : 7,345,040.00
2. Number of repurchased shares which have not been resold
Number of shares repurchased which have : 12,886,300
not been resold (unit: shares)
Number of shares repurchased which have : 0.61
not been resold as % of paid-up shares
Total value of shares repurchased which : 229,062,095.24
have not been resold(THB)
Due date for the resale of shares : 03-Mar-2022
The company certifies that the information contained in this report is true and
complete in all respects
Signature _________________
( Mr. Anawat Leelawatwatana )
Senior Vice President - Finance and
Accounting
Authorized Persons to Disclose Information
Bangkok Airways pcl published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 10:57:06 UTC.