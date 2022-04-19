Log in
    BA   TH4403010002

BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BA)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-17
11.20 THB   +0.90%
11.20 THB   +0.90%
07:24aBANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC : The resolution of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
04/08BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC : Form 56-1 One Report 2021
PU
04/07BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC : Incorporation of Subsidiary and Establishment of Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)
PU
Bangkok Airways Public : The resolution of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

04/19/2022 | 07:24am EDT
Date/Time
19 Apr 2022 17:56:04
Headline
The resolution of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Symbol
BA
Source
BA
Full Detailed News 
                Shareholders meeting's resolution

Subject                                  : Shareholders meeting's resolution
Shareholder's meeting date               : 19-Apr-2022
Meeting's resolution                     : Accordingly approved with board's 
resolution
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Bangkok Airways pcl published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 11:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 9 807 M 291 M 291 M
Net income 2022 -915 M -27,1 M -27,1 M
Net Debt 2022 5 108 M 152 M 152 M
P/E ratio 2022 -26,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23 520 M 698 M 698 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,0%
Chart BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 11,20 THB
Average target price 11,54 THB
Spread / Average Target 3,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth Vice Chairman, President, CEO & EVP-Operations
Anawat Leelawatwatana Director, Senior VP-Finance & Accounting
Kaset Rochananil Chairman
Pradit Theekakul Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Sripop Sarasas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED14.87%698
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.7.80%26 885
AIR CHINA LIMITED6.99%19 659
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-2.07%18 280
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.64%16 654
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.0.43%14 366