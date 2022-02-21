Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   TH4403010002

BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bangkok Airways Public : To announce the end of Share Resale Program for Financial Management Purpose

02/21/2022 | 06:21am EST
Date/Time
21 Feb 2022 17:45:32
Headline
To announce the end of Share Resale Program for Financial Management Purpose
Symbol
BA
Source
BA
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Bangkok Airways pcl published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 11:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 596 M 80,7 M 80,7 M
Net income 2021 -6 216 M -193 M -193 M
Net Debt 2021 4 971 M 155 M 155 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,80x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22 678 M 705 M 705 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,7x
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 10,80 THB
Average target price 10,66 THB
Spread / Average Target -1,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth Vice Chairman, President, CEO & EVP-Operations
Anawat Leelawatwatana Director, Senior VP-Finance & Accounting
Kaset Rochananil Chairman
Pradit Theekakul Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Sripop Sarasas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED10.77%705
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.9.62%27 289
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC8.20%21 193
AIR CHINA LIMITED18.93%20 131
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED15.42%17 965
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.8.34%15 397