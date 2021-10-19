Bangkok Airways Public : announces the resumption of Phuket-Hat Yai route (v.v.) as well as the re-opening of its passenger lounges, starting from 1 November 2021 onwards

Bangkok / 20 October 2021 - Starting from 1 November 2021 onwards, Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited will resume its direct service between Phuket and Hat Yai, offering 1 flight daily. In addition to that, the airline will re-open its passenger lounges at Suvarnabhumi airport, Chiang Mai airport, Phuket airport and Samui airport to accommodate passengers.

The direct service between Phuket and Hat Yai will be operated by an ATR72-600, staring with one flight daily. The outbound flight PG298 departs Phuket airport at 09.45hrs and arrives Hat Yai airport at 10.50hrs. The inbound flight PG299 departs Hat Yai airport at 11.20hrs. and arrives Phuket airport at 12.25hrs.

The resumed services between Phuket - Hat Yai (roundtrip) will make it a total of 9 destinations the airline is currently operating which are;

Bangkok - Samui (v.v.) 6 flights daily (Excluding Samui sealed routes flights that accommodate international passengers - 2 flights daily) Bangkok - Chiang Mai (v.v.) 3 flights daily Bangkok - Phuket (v.v.) 3 flights daily Bangkok - Lampang (v.v.) 2 flights daily Bangkok - Sukhothai (v.v.) 1 flight daily Samui - Phuket (v.v.) 2 flights daily Samui - Singapore (v.v.) 3 flights per week (Monday, Thursday and Sunday) Bangkok - Trat (v.v.) 1 flight daily Phuket - Hat Yai (v.v.) 1 flight daily (starting from 1 November 2021 onwards)

Passengers can visit the website https://www.bangkokair.com/flight/flightSchedule for more details about flight schedules.

Moreover, starting from 1 November 2021, the airline will re-open its passenger lounges at the following airports;

Suvarnabhumi Airport: Operating Hours 06.00hrs. - 18.00hrs.

Samui Airport: Operating Hours 06.30hrs. - 19.30hrs.

Phuket Airport: Operating Hours 07.30hrs. - 19.30hrs.

Chiang Mai Airport: Operating Hours 08.00hrs. - 09.30hrs., 12.30hrs. - 14.00hrs. and 17.00hrs. - 18.30hrs.

Passengers will still be required to wear protective facial masks at all times, except when drinking or eating in the lounges.

Bangkok Airways continues to strictly follow precautionary measures against the COVID-19 that include disinfecting and cleaning all key areas such as check-in counters, and passenger lounges. The airline's precaution and prevention plans are in accordance with the standards and guidance of the Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health and The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

For more information on COVID-19 measures and guidelines please refer to: https://bit.ly/3j9eono.

For other assistance, passengers can contact the airline via the following channels;

Call Center: Tel. 1771 and 02-270-6699 (during 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

PG Live Chat: https://bit.ly/PGLiveChatEN

Email: Reservation@bangkokair.com

Bangkok Airways remains committed to the safety and hygiene of our passengers and employees as the highest priority. The airlines strictly implement surveillance measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19