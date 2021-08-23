Log in
    BA   TH4403010002

BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BA)
Bangkok Airways Public : announces the resumption of Samui – Phuket (v.v.) Starting from 25 August 2021 onwards

08/23/2021 | 01:04am EDT
Press Release Bangkok Airways announces the resumption of Samui - Phuket (v.v.) Starting from 25 August 2021 onwards

Bangkok / 23 August 2021 - Starting from 25 August 2021 onwards, Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited will resume its direct services between Samui and Phuket, in order to facilitate passengers as well as to support Thailand's re-opening projects which are Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus Model.

The resumed services between Samui and Phuket will be operated by an ATR72-600 aircraft, starting with three flights per week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday). The outbound flight PG253 departs Samui airport at 11.25hrs. and arrives Phuket airport at 12.25hrs. The inbound flight PG254 departs Phuket airport at 13.00hrs. and arrives Samui airport at 14.00hrs. Passengers can visit the website https://www.bangkokair.com/flight/flightSchedule for more details about flight schedules.

Passengers travelling to and from the two cities are required to present a medical certificate with a laboratory result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected (done by RT-PCR technique and issued no more than 72 hours before traveling) and proof of vaccination. Additionally passengers are also required to strictly follow guidelines issued by Phuket provincial office and Surat Thani provincial office, more information about requirements can be checked at https://www.gophuget.com and https://healthpass.smartsamui.com.

Moreover, the airline needs to extend the temporarily suspension of in-flight meal service and temporary closure of its passenger lounges until further notice.

23 August 2021

Disclaimer

Bangkok Airways pcl published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 05:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 596 M 78,0 M 78,0 M
Net income 2021 -6 121 M -184 M -184 M
Net Debt 2021 4 971 M 149 M 149 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,87x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22 660 M 679 M 681 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,00 THB
Average target price 11,16 THB
Spread / Average Target 1,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth Vice Chairman, President, CEO & EVP-Operations
Anawat Leelawatwatana Director, Senior VP-Finance & Accounting
Kaset Rochananil Chairman
Pradit Theekakul Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Sripop Sarasas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED71.88%679
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-5.20%24 309
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-2.34%20 930
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.1.80%14 249
AIR CHINA LIMITED-18.69%13 784
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.23%13 262