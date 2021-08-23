Bangkok Airways Public : announces the resumption of Samui – Phuket (v.v.) Starting from 25 August 2021 onwards

Bangkok / 23 August 2021 - Starting from 25 August 2021 onwards, Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited will resume its direct services between Samui and Phuket, in order to facilitate passengers as well as to support Thailand's re-opening projects which are Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus Model.

The resumed services between Samui and Phuket will be operated by an ATR72-600 aircraft, starting with three flights per week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday). The outbound flight PG253 departs Samui airport at 11.25hrs. and arrives Phuket airport at 12.25hrs. The inbound flight PG254 departs Phuket airport at 13.00hrs. and arrives Samui airport at 14.00hrs. Passengers can visit the website https://www.bangkokair.com/flight/flightSchedule for more details about flight schedules.

Passengers travelling to and from the two cities are required to present a medical certificate with a laboratory result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected (done by RT-PCR technique and issued no more than 72 hours before traveling) and proof of vaccination. Additionally passengers are also required to strictly follow guidelines issued by Phuket provincial office and Surat Thani provincial office, more information about requirements can be checked at https://www.gophuget.com and https://healthpass.smartsamui.com.

Moreover, the airline needs to extend the temporarily suspension of in-flight meal service and temporary closure of its passenger lounges until further notice.