Bangkok Airways Public : announces the resumption of its international passenger lounges at Suvarnabhumi airport

Starting from 16 December 2021 onwards

Bangkok/ 14 December 2021 - Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited announces that the airline will resume its international passenger lounges (Boutique Lounge and Blue Ribbon Club Lounge) at Suvarnabhumi airport in order to facilitate their international passengers. The service is scheduled to resume from 16 December 2021 onwards.

The operating hours of the passenger lounges will be as follows;

06.30hrs. - 08.30hrs. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday

15.00hrs. - 17.00hrs. on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday

However, the domestic passenger lounges (Boutique Lounge and Blue Ribbon Club Lounge) are open daily from 06.00hrs. - 18.00hrs.

Passengers will still be required to wear protective facial mask at all times, except when drinking or eating.

Moreover, the airline will continue to strictly follow precautionary measures against the COVID-19 that include disinfecting and cleaning all key areas as well as intensifying their social distancing procedures, especially at high-traffic points. For more information on COVID-19 measures and guidelines please refer to: https://bit.ly/3j9eono.

For more information or other assistance, please contact the airline via the following channels;

Bangkok Airways Call Center at 1771 and +662-270-6699 during operating hours (08.00hrs.-20.00hrs.)

PG Live Chat: https://bit.ly/PGLiveChatEN

E-mail at [email protected]

Bangkok Airways remains committed to the safety and hygiene of our passengers and employees as the highest priority. The airlines strictly implement surveillance measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.