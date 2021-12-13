Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   TH4403010002

BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bangkok Airways Public : announces the resumption of its international passenger lounges at Suvarnabhumi airport

12/13/2021 | 11:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Release Bangkok Airways announces the resumption of its international passenger lounges at Suvarnabhumi airport

Starting from 16 December 2021 onwards

Bangkok/ 14 December 2021 - Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited announces that the airline will resume its international passenger lounges (Boutique Lounge and Blue Ribbon Club Lounge) at Suvarnabhumi airport in order to facilitate their international passengers. The service is scheduled to resume from 16 December 2021 onwards.

The operating hours of the passenger lounges will be as follows;

  • 06.30hrs. - 08.30hrs. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday
  • 15.00hrs. - 17.00hrs. on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday

However, the domestic passenger lounges (Boutique Lounge and Blue Ribbon Club Lounge) are open daily from 06.00hrs. - 18.00hrs.

Passengers will still be required to wear protective facial mask at all times, except when drinking or eating.

Moreover, the airline will continue to strictly follow precautionary measures against the COVID-19 that include disinfecting and cleaning all key areas as well as intensifying their social distancing procedures, especially at high-traffic points. For more information on COVID-19 measures and guidelines please refer to: https://bit.ly/3j9eono.

For more information or other assistance, please contact the airline via the following channels;

Bangkok Airways remains committed to the safety and hygiene of our passengers and employees as the highest priority. The airlines strictly implement surveillance measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

14 December 2021

Disclaimer

Bangkok Airways pcl published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 04:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
12/13BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC : announces the resumption of its international passenger lounges a..
PU
12/01BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC : organizes a welcome ceremony to welcome back its international fl..
PU
11/25Bangkok Airways Launches the 'Tiew Thai with PG' Special domestic fares starting from j..
AQ
11/25Bangkok Airways announces the resumption of Phuket - U-Tapao and Samui - U-Tapao routes..
AQ
11/25BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC : Launches the “Tiew Thai with PG” Special domestic far..
PU
11/23BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC : announces the resumption of Phuket – U-Tapao and Samui &nda..
PU
11/22BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC : FlyerBonus launches “Points Travel Sale up to 70% OFF&rdquo..
PU
11/22BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC : Opportunity Day Q3/2021
PU
11/17BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC : Analyst Meeting Q3/2021
PU
11/15BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC : Announces Operating Results for the third quarter of 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 434 M 72,9 M 72,9 M
Net income 2021 -5 795 M -174 M -174 M
Net Debt 2021 4 971 M 149 M 149 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,18x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20 828 M 623 M 624 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 10,10 THB
Average target price 11,13 THB
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth Vice Chairman, President, CEO & EVP-Operations
Anawat Leelawatwatana Director, Senior VP-Finance & Accounting
Kaset Rochananil Chairman
Pradit Theekakul Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Sripop Sarasas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED57.81%614
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-5.05%24 351
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-8.43%19 081
AIR CHINA LIMITED-13.93%16 492
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-2.60%15 722
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.1.85%14 264