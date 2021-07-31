Log in
    BA   TH4403010002

BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BA)
Bangkok Airways Public : announces the temporary suspension of Samui – Phuket (v.v.) from 3 August 2021 until further notice

07/31/2021 | 12:52am EDT
Press Release Bangkok Airways announces the temporary suspension of Samui - Phuket (v.v.) from 3 August 2021 until further notice

Bangkok / 31 July 2021 - According to the Phuket provincial orders (4202/2564) regarding COVID-19 control measures for domestic travel. In order to abide by the prevention of surveillance operations in accordance with the requirements and orders, Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited regrets to announce the temporary suspension of Samui - Phuket (v.v.) from 3 August 2021 until further notice.

However, the current Samui sealed routes, flights accommodating transit/transfer international passengers, connecting from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Koh Samui (2 flights per day) will still be operated as normal. Additionally, the planned Samui - Singapore route (v.v.) will still be available 3 flights per week (Monday, Thursday and Sunday) to support the country's Samui Plus Model project.

Passengers affected by temporary flight suspensions may have fees waived for rebooking or alternatively may request a refund in the form of a travel voucher to be used for future ticketing. Passengers can make any necessary changes up to 24 hours prior to their flight. More information can be seen at www.bangkokair.com/travel-voucher (terms and conditions apply).

Passengers who wish to amend their travels with no new specified travel date (open ticket) can submit their request via https://forms.office.com/r/WjcEEfQX2L within 24 hours prior to the proposed departure date. The airline will use information provided via such form in order to further accommodate passengers. 

Passengers can contact the airline via the following channels;

  • Call Center: Tel. 1771 and 02-270-6699 (during 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.)
  • PG Live Chat: https://bit.ly/PGLiveChatEN
  • Email: reservation@bangkokair.com

Passengers who booked their tickets through travel agencies are advised to directly contact their agents for further arrangements.

Moreover, the airline encourages passengers to check announcements, orders, and travel procedures, for each destination prior to travel from the related authorities such as:

Bangkok Airways apologizes for the inconvenience caused and the airline remains committed to the safety and hygiene of our passengers and employees as the highest priority. The airlines strictly implement surveillance measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19

31 July 2021

Disclaimer

Bangkok Airways pcl published this content on 31 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2021 04:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
