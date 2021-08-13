Log in
    BA   TH4403010002

BANGKOK AIRWAYS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BA)
Bangkok Airways Public : • Q2/2021

08/13/2021
Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the period ended 30 June 2021

Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited and Its Subsidiaries

ASIA'S BOUTIQUE AIRLINE

Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited and its Subsidiaries

Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended 30 June 2021

Executive Summary

The Thai economy in the second quarter of 2021 was affected by the third wave of the COVID-19 outbreak. Private consumption declined from the previous quarter. In addition, the tourism sector has not recovered as international travel restrictions remained. On the economic stability front, headline inflation rate turned positive, mainly from energy sector due to an increase in domestic retail oil prices. This is in line with the global oil prices and the low benchmarking of energy prices last year. The current account registered a higher deficit than the previous quarter as the net services, income and transfers exhibited a larger deficit. (Source: Bank of Thailand)

The overall global aviation industry has recovered in first half of 2021, a growth in passenger traffic was supported by 192.5 percent increase in revenue passenger kilometers RPK) where Africa had the highest growth at 1,206.8 percent, following by Latin America and Europe, accounting for 449.7 percent and 387.7 percent respectively. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific had the lowest growth at 46.2 percent. Furthermore, worldwide capacity growth or available seat kilometers ( ASK) rose 145.6 percent on the average. Africa ranked as the top with 632.0 percent, followed by 381. 3 percent growth in Latin America, and 291. 9 percent growth in Europe. Whereas, The Asia Pacific had the lowest growth at 43.8 percent Moreover, the overall passenger load factor ( PLF) was 69.6 percent, increased 11.1 percentage from the same period of the previous year. (Source: International Air Transport Association).

For the Thailand tourism industry in the second quarter of 2021, the government relaxed some travel restrictions for those who wish to travel to Thailand under the purposes of business, medical treatment (long- term stay) and leisure with Special Tourist VISA (STV) or Thailand Privilege Card. Consequently, the number of international tourist arrivals to Thailand showed a slight growth compared to the same period last year when the country was fully lockdown. In the second quarter of 2021, the number of international tourist arrivals to Thailand amounted to 20,275, or 0.2 percent of the second quarter of 2019, when was normal situation before Covid-19 outbreak (Source: Ministry of tourism and sport)

For the second quarter of year 2021, the company has been continuously challenged from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic since it has become worsening and emerged as the third wave. The government has considered to impose lockdown policy to limit the third wave outbreak, while Thai people also postponed their travel plan during Songkran festival in April 2021.

As a consequence, the Company lessen flight frequency of domestic routes i.e. Bangkok to Samui, Bangkok to Chiang Mai, Bangkok to Sukhothai and Bangkok to Lampang, Bangkok to Phuket, Bangkok-Trat and Had-Yai-Phuket to match with lower travel demand and the travel restriction. Nevertheless, comparing

ASIA'S BOUTIQUE AIRLINE

with the second quarter of year 2020, when each country had been severely forced by their own government orders, the number of flights increased by 102.4 percent while number of passengers carried increased by 229.8 percent from the same period of last year. The overall load factor was at 57.9 percent.

For the six-month period of year 2021, the Company reported total revenue amount 2,800.2 million baht, decreased by 61.8 percent. The downward of total revenue was resulted from airline business decreased by 88.8 percent, airport business decreasing by 85.3 percent and airport-related businesses decreasing by 39.5 percent. The Company reported net loss at 1,454.4 million baht of which loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company was 1,431.6 million baht. Loss per share for the period was 0.69 baht.

Notable Events 2Q 2021

Airline Business

The Company adjusted route operation and flight frequency to match with situation of lower travel demand as shown in table below:

Route

2Q2021 Flight Frequency (Weekly)

April

May

June

Bangkok-Samui

39

9

14

Bangkok-Phuket*

12

2

4

Bangkok-Chiang Mai*

11

2

3

Bangkok-Lampang*

8

-

3

Bangkok-Sukhothai

4

-

3

Bangkok-Trat

4

-

-

Had Yai-Phuket

3

-

-

*Remark: Temporarily suspended during 4-14 May 2021

The Company has strengthened the airline's precautions and prevention measures to be in accordance with the standards and guidance of The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) regarding practices in passenger service for domestic flight routes during COVID-19's situation. The Company has temporarily suspended in-flight meals service and closed all of its passenger lounge services with recognition of passengers and staffs' health and safety as the utmost priority.

Airport Related Business and Investments

The impact of COVID-19 disease has affected Samui airport business. Therefore, in May 2021, the Board of Director approved the company to offer to terminate the long-term lease agreement, which had remaining leasehold rights of 15.5 years approximately, and related agreements between the company and

ASIA'S BOUTIQUE AIRLINE

Samui Airport Property Fund. As a result of termination, the Company would be able to operate Samui airport without being subjected to any obligations to the property fund in terms of agreements' terms and conditions. Besides, this would allow the company to be more flexible to business operation and the use of asset for more benefits.

In June 2021, U-Tapao International Aviation Co., Ltd. (UTA) submitted the completed Master Plan to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) for consideration and approval. The international design architect (IDA) was selected to design the new passenger terminal for this project. The selected IDA has extensive experience in large scale airport terminal design works.

The Airport of Thailand PCL. (AOT) approved the relief measurement due to COVID-19 pandemic to all business operators including Bangkok Air Catering (BAC), Worldwide Flight Services Bangkok Air Ground Handling Company Limited (BFS Ground) and WFS-PG Cargo Company Limited (BFS Cargo). The relief measures offered 50% discount of rental fee and waived for minimum guarantee obligation.

ASIA'S BOUTIQUE AIRLINE

Management's Discussion and Analysis

Bangkok Airways is a full serviced airline providing premium service to passengers. Company owns and operates 3 airports which are Samui Airport, Trat Airport and Sukhothai Airport. In addition to airline and airport businesses, it operates airport related businesses which include passenger and ramp services, catering services and international cargo.

Consolidated financial statement of the Company consists of Separate Financial Statement and Financial Statements of the 14 subsidiaries that include: 1) Bangkok Air Catering Company Limited (BAC) 2) Worldwide Flight Services Bangkok Air Ground Handling Company Limited (BFS Ground) 3) Bangkok Airways Ground Service Company Limited (PGGS) 4) Bangkok Airways Holding Company Limited (PGH) 5) SA Services Company Limited 6) BFS Cargo DMK Company Limited 7) BAC Gourmet House Company Limited 8) Bangkok Air Catering Phuket Company Limited 9) Gourmet Primo Company Limited 10) Bangkok Air Catering Samui Company Limited and 11) Bangkok Air Catering Chiang Mai Company Limited 12) More Than Free Company Limited 13) Bangkok Air Aviation Training Center Co., Ltd. 14) Bangkok Air Catering Don Mueang Co., Ltd

Airline Operating Data

Unit

April-June

January-June

2021

2020

2021

2020

Scheduled passenger revenues (1)

Million Baht

201.8

78.2

487.5

4,521.1

Domestic

201.8

78.2

487.5

3,149.1

International

-

-

-

1,372.0

Available Seat Kilometers (ASK)

Million Seat -

94.4

34.7

250.2

1,536.1

Domestic

94.4

34.7

250.2

889.5

Kilometers

International

-

-

-

646.6

Revenue Passenger Kilometers

54.6

16.4

146.2

948.3

(RPK)

Million Passenger

Domestic

-Kilometers

54.6

16.4

146.2

612.6

International

-

-

-

335.7

Passenger Load Factor

57.9

47.3

58.4

61.7

Domestic

Percentage

57.9

47.3

58.4

68.9

International

-

-

-

51.9

Number of scheduled passengers

Thousand

94.0

28.5

245.9

1,352.6

carried

Domestic

Passengers

94.0

28.5

245.9

997.7

International

-

-

-

354.9

ASIA'S BOUTIQUE AIRLINE

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bangkok Airways pcl published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 08:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
