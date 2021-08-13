Bangkok Airways Public : • Q2/2021

Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited and its Subsidiaries

Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended 30 June 2021

Executive Summary

The Thai economy in the second quarter of 2021 was affected by the third wave of the COVID-19 outbreak. Private consumption declined from the previous quarter. In addition, the tourism sector has not recovered as international travel restrictions remained. On the economic stability front, headline inflation rate turned positive, mainly from energy sector due to an increase in domestic retail oil prices. This is in line with the global oil prices and the low benchmarking of energy prices last year. The current account registered a higher deficit than the previous quarter as the net services, income and transfers exhibited a larger deficit. (Source: Bank of Thailand)

The overall global aviation industry has recovered in first half of 2021, a growth in passenger traffic was supported by 192.5 percent increase in revenue passenger kilometers RPK) where Africa had the highest growth at 1,206.8 percent, following by Latin America and Europe, accounting for 449.7 percent and 387.7 percent respectively. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific had the lowest growth at 46.2 percent. Furthermore, worldwide capacity growth or available seat kilometers ( ASK) rose 145.6 percent on the average. Africa ranked as the top with 632.0 percent, followed by 381. 3 percent growth in Latin America, and 291. 9 percent growth in Europe. Whereas, The Asia Pacific had the lowest growth at 43.8 percent Moreover, the overall passenger load factor ( PLF) was 69.6 percent, increased 11.1 percentage from the same period of the previous year. (Source: International Air Transport Association).

For the Thailand tourism industry in the second quarter of 2021, the government relaxed some travel restrictions for those who wish to travel to Thailand under the purposes of business, medical treatment (long- term stay) and leisure with Special Tourist VISA (STV) or Thailand Privilege Card. Consequently, the number of international tourist arrivals to Thailand showed a slight growth compared to the same period last year when the country was fully lockdown. In the second quarter of 2021, the number of international tourist arrivals to Thailand amounted to 20,275, or 0.2 percent of the second quarter of 2019, when was normal situation before Covid-19 outbreak (Source: Ministry of tourism and sport)

For the second quarter of year 2021, the company has been continuously challenged from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic since it has become worsening and emerged as the third wave. The government has considered to impose lockdown policy to limit the third wave outbreak, while Thai people also postponed their travel plan during Songkran festival in April 2021.

As a consequence, the Company lessen flight frequency of domestic routes i.e. Bangkok to Samui, Bangkok to Chiang Mai, Bangkok to Sukhothai and Bangkok to Lampang, Bangkok to Phuket, Bangkok-Trat and Had-Yai-Phuket to match with lower travel demand and the travel restriction.

