Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Thailand  >  Bangkok Bank    BBL   TH0001010006

BANGKOK BANK

(BBL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand - 02/15
125.5 THB   -0.40%
02/15BANGKOK BANK : Indonesian banker named CEO of country's new sovereign wealth fund
RE
02/07Thailand?s Kasikornbank to open first branch in Vietnam
RE
01/21BANGKOK BANK : Fourth-Quarter Net Profit Plunged 70%
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bangkok Bank : Indonesian banker named CEO of country's new sovereign wealth fund

02/15/2021 | 11:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday announced the appointment of a senior banker, Ridha D.M. Wirakusumah, as the chief executive of the country's new sovereign wealth fund, which has a target of managing $20 billion in funds.

Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, also named other professionals for posts on the board of directors of the fund, the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA).

The INA aims to attract foreign funds as co-investors, unlike some funds set up by other countries to manage oil revenues or foreign exchange reserves.

There has been scrutiny over the governance of INA particularly in the wake of a corruption scandal and massive losses involving neighbouring Malaysia's 1MDB fund.

"The INA is a professional institution, protected by the law and will use professional judgment in its work," Jokowi said in broadcast remarks, noting that a supervisory council and headhunters had helped pick the executives.

U.S.-educated Wirakusumah, until recently the chief executive of Bank Permata, has over 30 years of experience in Indonesian and international firms, including with private equity group KKR & Co, American International Group and Citibank.

"We will strictly and clearly carry out our duties with the highest integrity," Wirakusumah said, adding that INA will be seeded with $5 billion from the government and he expected about $10 billion to $15 billion more from investors.

Jokowi also named Arief Budiman, former chief financial officer of state energy firm Pertamina, as deputy chief executive and Stefanus Ade Hadiwidjaja, managing director of private equity firm Creador, as chief investment officer.

Marita Alisjahbana, risk manager at Citi Indonesia and Eddy Porwanto of private equity firm Northstar Pacific were also appointed directors.

"The team has a strong background. This should be responded to positively by the market," said Nico Laurens, head of research at brokerage Panin Sekuritas.

Indonesian officials previously said bodies like the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, Japan Bank for International Cooperation, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and some pension funds had expressed interest in investing in the INA, with total commitments reaching up to $10 billion.

(Additional reporting and writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies)

By Tabita Diela and Maikel Jefriando


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANGKOK BANK -0.40% 125.5 End-of-day quote.5.91%
PT BANK PERMATA TBK 1.34% 2270 End-of-day quote.-24.83%
All news about BANGKOK BANK
02/15BANGKOK BANK : Indonesian banker named CEO of country's new sovereign wealth fun..
RE
02/07Thailand?s Kasikornbank to open first branch in Vietnam
RE
01/21BANGKOK BANK : Fourth-Quarter Net Profit Plunged 70%
DJ
01/18BANGKOK BANK : annual earnings release
2020Japan's SMFG eyes buying bank in Indonesia after 'painful' defeat last year
RE
2020BANGKOK BANK : SCG Shares Economic Outlook and Tips to Prepare Business for 2021..
AQ
2020BANGKOK BANK : 3Q Net Profit Falls 57% After Permata Acquisition
DJ
2020Thai power firm B.Grimm plans to invest $1.3 billion in expansion
RE
2020PT BANK PERMATA TBK : Bank Permata, Bangkok Bank to complete Indonesia integrati..
RE
2020BANGKOK BANK : Shares Fall After Second-Quarter Profit Tumbled
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 117 B 3 910 M 3 910 M
Net income 2020 21 844 M 732 M 732 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
Yield 2020 3,37%
Capitalization 240 B 8 012 M 8 028 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,05x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 22 642
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BANGKOK BANK
Duration : Period :
Bangkok Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANGKOK BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 141,45 THB
Last Close Price 125,50 THB
Spread / Highest target 29,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chartsiri Sophonpanich President & Executive Director
Benjaporn Prisuwanna EVP, Manager-Accounting & Finance Division
Piti Sithi-Amnuai Chairman
Deja Tulananda Executive Chairman
Piyapan Tayanithi EVP & Manager-Research Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANGKOK BANK5.91%8 049
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.11.16%430 728
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION10.10%288 678
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.60%275 189
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.24.12%212 619
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.77%203 829
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ