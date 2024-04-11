Ref:
SSD./REG. 0789/2024
April 11, 2024
Re:
Resolutions of the 31st Annual Ordinary Meeting of Shareholders
To:
President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
The following resolutions were passed by the 31st Annual Ordinary Meeting of Shareholders of Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (the "Bank") which was convened on April 11, 2024 between 15.10 hrs. and 17.00 hrs. at the Head Office, 333 Silom Road, Silom Sub-district, Bang Rak District, Bangkok, Thailand:
- Acknowledged the report on the results of operations for the year 2023.
- Approved the financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2023 with the following votes:
- Approved
1,158,326,669
votes or
100%
of all the votes
casted by the shareholders who attended the meeting
- Disapproved
0
votes or
0%
of all the votes
casted by the shareholders who attended the meeting
- Abstained
7,488,470
votes
- Invalid ballots
0
votes
3. Approved the appropriation of profit and the payment of dividend for the year 2023 as follows:
- the appropriation of profit as a legal reserve be made in the total amount of Baht 1,000,000,000.
- the appropriation of profit as other reserves be made in the amount of Baht 5,000,000,000.
-
the appropriation of dividend payments for the operating results of the year 2023, which dividend was derived from retained earnings, at the rate of Baht 7.00 per ordinary share, totaling Baht 13,361,900,258 or about 35.60 percent of the annual net profit, a part of which had been paid as interim dividend at the rate of Baht 2.00 per ordinary share on September 22, 2023, and the remaining amount be paid on May 10, 2024 at the rate of Baht 5.00 per ordinary share and
the record date for determining the shareholders who have the right to receive the dividend payment be April 24, 2024.
Such resolution was adopted with the following votes:
- Approved
1,162,784,555
votes or
99.8571%
of all the votes
casted by the shareholders who attended the meeting
- Disapproved
1,663,899
votes or
0.1429%
of all the votes
casted by the shareholders who attended the meeting
- Abstained
1,568,190
votes
- Invalid ballots
0
votes
4. Re-elected the directors retiring by rotation, namely, Mr. Chatchawin Charoen-Rajapark, Mr. Chokechai Niljianskul, Mr. Bundhit Eua-arporn, Ms. Parnsiree Amatayakul, Mr. Suvarn Thansathit, Mr. Chong Toh and Mr. Kobsak Pootrakool as the Bank's directors for a further term with the following votes:
- Mr. Chatchawin Charoen-Rajapark
- Approved
1,085,834,011
votes or
93.2969% of all the votes
casted by the shareholders who attended the meeting
- Disapproved
78,014,187
votes or
6.7031% of all the votes
casted by the shareholders who attended the meeting
- Abstained
2,169,440
votes
- Invalid ballots
0
votes
- Mr. Chokechai Niljianskul
- Approved
1,138,892,967
votes or
97.8529% of all the votes
casted by the shareholders who attended the meeting
- Disapproved
24,989,531
votes or
2.1471% of all the votes
casted by the shareholders who attended the meeting
- Abstained
2,135,140
votes
- Invalid ballots
0
votes
- Mr. Bundhit Eua-arporn
- Approved
1,128,062,203
votes or
96.9217% of all the votes
casted by the shareholders who attended the meeting
- Disapproved
35,828,495
votes or
3.0783% of all the votes
casted by the shareholders who attended the meeting
- Abstained
2,125,940
votes
- Invalid ballots
0
votes
- Ms. Parnsiree Amatayakul
- Approved
1,110,133,716
votes or
95.4267% of all the votes
casted by the shareholders who attended the meeting
- Disapproved
53,203,440
votes or
4.5733% of all the votes
casted by the shareholders who attended the meeting
- Abstained
2,679,482
votes
- Invalid ballots
0
votes
- Mr. Suvarn Thansathit
- Approved
1,087,189,129
votes or
93.4097% of all the votes
casted by the shareholders who attended the meeting
- Disapproved
76,703,469
votes or
6.5903% of all the votes
casted by the shareholders who attended the meeting
- Abstained
2,124,040
votes
- Invalid ballots
0
votes
• Mr. Chong Toh
- Approved
1,087,878,589
votes or
93.4693% of all the votes
casted by the shareholders who attended the meeting
- Disapproved
76,009,469
votes or
6.5307% of all the votes
casted by the shareholders who attended the meeting
- Abstained
2,128,580
votes
- Invalid ballots
0
votes
- Mr. Kobsak Pootrakool
- Approved
1,085,555,330
votes or
93.2694% of all the votes
casted by the shareholders who attended the meeting
- Disapproved
78,336,668
votes or
6.7306% of all the votes
casted by the shareholders who attended the meeting
- Abstained
2,124,640
votes
- Invalid ballots
0
votes
5. Elected Mr. Virapatna Thakolsri to be independent director with the following votes:
- Approved
1,122,692,567
votes or
96.4596%
of all the votes
casted by the shareholders who attended the meeting
- Disapproved
41,206,131
votes or
3.5404%
of all the votes
casted by the shareholders who attended the meeting
- Abstained
2,117,940
votes
- Invalid ballots
0
votes
- Acknowledged the directors' remuneration for the year 2023.
-
Approved the appointment of Ms. Nisakorn Songmanee, certified public accountant registration no. 5035, and/or Mr. Chavala Tienpasertkij, certified public accountant registration no. 4301, and/or Mr. Kasiti Ketsuriyonk, certified public accountant registration no. 8833, all of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Jaiyos Audit Co ., Ltd.,
as auditors of the Bank for the year 2024 with the remuneration in the amount of Baht 21,421,000 and special audit assignment fee in the amount of Baht 1,070,000; and authorized the Bank's management to consider and approve additional fees as appropriate in the event that the Bank were to request auditors to perform additional services with the following votes:
- Approved
1,154,993,406
votes or
99.2333%
of all the votes
casted by the shareholders who attended the meeting
- Disapproved
8,923,454
votes or
0.7667%
of all the votes
casted by the shareholders who attended the meeting
- Abstained
2,099,150
votes
- Invalid ballots
0
votes
Please be advised accordingly.
Yours faithfully,
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited
(Chartsiri Sophonpanich)
President
