Ref: SSD./REG. 0789/2024 April 11, 2024

The following resolutions were passed by the 31st Annual Ordinary Meeting of Shareholders of Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (the "Bank") which was convened on April 11, 2024 between 15.10 hrs. and 17.00 hrs. at the Head Office, 333 Silom Road, Silom Sub-district, Bang Rak District, Bangkok, Thailand:

Acknowledged the report on the results of operations for the year 2023. Approved the financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2023 with the following votes:

- Approved 1,158,326,669 votes or 100% of all the votes casted by the shareholders who attended the meeting - Disapproved 0 votes or 0% of all the votes casted by the shareholders who attended the meeting - Abstained 7,488,470 votes - Invalid ballots 0 votes

3. Approved the appropriation of profit and the payment of dividend for the year 2023 as follows:

the appropriation of profit as a legal reserve be made in the total amount of Baht 1,000,000,000. the appropriation of profit as other reserves be made in the amount of Baht 5,000,000,000. the appropriation of dividend payments for the operating results of the year 2023, which dividend was derived from retained earnings, at the rate of Baht 7.00 per ordinary share, totaling Baht 13,361,900,258 or about 35.60 percent of the annual net profit, a part of which had been paid as interim dividend at the rate of Baht 2 . 00 per ordinary share on September 22, 2023, and the remaining amount be paid on May 10, 2024 at the rate of Baht 5 . 00 per ordinary share and

the record date for determining the shareholders who have the right to receive the dividend payment be April 24, 2024 .

Such resolution was adopted with the following votes:

- Approved 1,162,784,555 votes or 99.8571% of all the votes casted by the shareholders who attended the meeting - Disapproved 1,663,899 votes or 0.1429% of all the votes casted by the shareholders who attended the meeting - Abstained 1,568,190 votes - Invalid ballots 0 votes

4. Re-elected the directors retiring by rotation, namely, Mr. Chatchawin Charoen-Rajapark, Mr. Chokechai Niljianskul, Mr. Bundhit Eua-arporn, Ms. Parnsiree Amatayakul, Mr. Suvarn Thansathit, Mr. Chong Toh and Mr. Kobsak Pootrakool as the Bank's directors for a further term with the following votes:

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited Registration No. 0107536000374

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited