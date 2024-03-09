Thai society continues to evolve in line with the megatrends of regionalization, digitalization and urbanization, as well as ESG-related issues and climate change which are becoming increasingly important to our business and that of our customers. We have implemented a number of initiatives to tackle these megatrends, such as: providing finance to customers to make their homes and businesses more energy efficient; funding major renewable energy and mass transit projects; supporting new industries such as electric vehicles; providing transformation finance; underwriting the issuance of green and sustainability bonds; improving financial literacy; expanding financial inclusion through the use of banking agents; extending finance to micro-enterprises; replacing paper-based systems with digital ones; strengthening security measures to protect customers from fraud; and working with local communities to address their challenges. We also organized knowledge-sharing programs to help customers build their capability about how to operate their business in a more environmentally friendly way and meet new ESG requirements, as value-added services to supplement our provision of financial services.

In recognition of our achievements in sustainable and responsible banking, we have won many awards including Best Bank for Sustainable Finance in Thailand and Outstanding Leadership in ESG-Related Loans for Asia Pacific from Global Finance magazine's Sustainable Finance Awards 2023, and Best Sustainable Bank in Thailand in 2023 from FinanceAsia. We also won four awards from the National Cyber Security Agency for Cybersecurity Performance Excellence and a Community Engagement Award from the Senior Citizen Home Safety Association.