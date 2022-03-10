Bangkok Bank Public : Proxy Form A

PROXY FORM A

(Simple Form)

Written at _______________________________

Day ________ Month _____________ Year ________

(1) I / We of ___________nationality, residing at ________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ (2) being a shareholder of Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited and holding a total number of shares, with voting rights of votes, which comprise __________________ ordinary shares, with voting rights of ________________________votes and ___________________ preferred shares, with voting rights of votes,

(3) do hereby appoint only one of the following persons:

1. age residing at No. Road Sub-District District

Province _______________________ Country ____________________ Postal Code ______; or

2. age residing at No. Road Sub-District District

Province _______________________ Country ____________________ Postal Code ______; or

3. age residing at No. Road Sub-District District

Province _______________________ Country ____________________ Postal Code _________

as my/our proxy holder to attend and vote on my/our behalf at the 29th Annual Ordinary Meeting of Shareholders to be held at 15.00 hours, on April 12, 2022, at Head Office, 333 Silom Road, Bang Rak District, Bangkok, Thailand or at any adjournment thereof.

Any and all acts performed by the proxy holder at the meeting shall be deemed as my/our own acts in all respects.

Signed  Shareholder ( ______________________________ ) Signed Proxy Holder ( ______________________________ ) Signed Proxy Holder ( ______________________________ ) Signed Proxy Holder

( ______________________________ )

Remarks:

The shareholder shall appoint only one proxy holder to attend and vote at the meeting and shall not allocate the number of shares to several proxy holders to vote separately.

Attachment 3 Proxy Form A, Page 1 of 1