    BBL   TH0001010006

BANGKOK BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BBL)
03-08
134.5 THB   +1.89%
Bangkok Bank Public : Proxy Form A

03/10/2022 | 05:23am EST
PROXY FORM A

(Simple Form)

Written at _______________________________

Day ________ Month _____________ Year ________

(1)

I / We

of ___________nationality,

residing at ________________________________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________

(2)

being a shareholder of Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited and holding a total number of

shares, with voting rights of

votes, which comprise

__________________ ordinary shares, with voting rights of ________________________votes and

___________________ preferred shares, with voting rights of

votes,

(3) do hereby appoint only one of the following persons:

1.

age

residing at No.

Road

Sub-District

District

Province _______________________ Country ____________________ Postal Code ______; or

2.

age

residing at No.

Road

Sub-District

District

Province _______________________ Country ____________________ Postal Code ______; or

3.

age

residing at No.

Road

Sub-District

District

Province _______________________ Country ____________________ Postal Code _________

as my/our proxy holder to attend and vote on my/our behalf at the 29th Annual Ordinary Meeting of Shareholders to be held at 15.00 hours, on April 12, 2022, at Head Office, 333 Silom Road, Bang Rak District, Bangkok, Thailand or at any adjournment thereof.

Any and all acts performed by the proxy holder at the meeting shall be deemed as my/our own acts in all respects.

Signed

Shareholder

( ______________________________ )

Signed

Proxy Holder

( ______________________________ )

Signed

Proxy Holder

( ______________________________ )

Signed

Proxy Holder

( ______________________________ )

Remarks:

The shareholder shall appoint only one proxy holder to attend and vote at the meeting and shall not allocate the number of shares to several proxy holders to vote separately.

Attachment 3 Proxy Form A, Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Bangkok Bank pcl published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 10:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 137 B 4 134 M 4 134 M
Net income 2022 31 454 M 952 M 952 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,17x
Yield 2022 4,28%
Capitalization 257 B 7 773 M 7 773 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 22 642
Free-Float -
Chart BANGKOK BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANGKOK BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 134,50 THB
Average target price 157,34 THB
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Deja Tulananda Executive Chairman-Management Board & Director
Chartsiri Sophonpanich Director
Oranuch Nampoolsuksan Executive VP, Manager-Finance & Accounting
Piti Sithi-Amnuai Chairman
Kajornvut Tayanukorn Executive Vice President-Technology Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANGKOK BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED10.70%7 773
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.98%394 023
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.75%330 982
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.50%244 659
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.46%187 524
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-8.87%179 407