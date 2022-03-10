Log in
Bangkok Bank Public : Proxy Form B

03/10/2022 | 05:23am EST
Please check only one box

Proxy Form B

(Detailed Form)

Written at _________________________________

Day ________ Month ____________ Year ______

(1) I / We

nationality,

residing at

Shareholder's Registration No.

  1. being a shareholder of Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited and holding a total number of

shares, with voting rights of

votes, which comprise

ordinary shares, with voting rights of

votes and

-

preferred shares, with voting rights of

votes,

  1. do hereby appoint only one of the following persons:
    • 1. ______________________________________________ age _______ residing at No. _________
      Road ________________________ Sub-district _______________ District _________________
      Province ____________________ Country ____________________ Postal Code __________; or
    • 2. Mr. Deja Tulananda, Director and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, age 87,

residing at 206/1 Moo 7 Tambon Samrong Nuea, Amphoe Mueang Samut Prakan, Samut Prakan 10270, Thailand; or

3. Mr. Siri Jirapongphan, Independent Director, Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration, and Member of the Audit Committee, age 67,

residing at 444/4 Soi Phaholyothin 32, Chun ka sam Sub-district, Chatuchak District, Bangkok 10900, Thailand; or

  • 4. Mr. Chartsiri Sophonpanich, President and Member of the Board of Executive Directors, age 62, residing at 299 Sukhumvit Soi 31, Sukhumvit Road, Khlongton Nua Sub-district, Wattana District, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

as my/our proxy holder to attend and vote on my/our behalf at the 29th Annual Ordinary Meeting of Shareholders

to be held at 15.00 hours, on April 12, 2022, at Head Office, 333 Silom Road, Bang Rak District, Bangkok, Thailand or at any adjournment thereof.

  1. I/We authorize my/our proxy holder to cast votes on my/our behalf at the meeting in the following manner:
    Agenda No. 1: To acknowledge the report on the results of operations for the year 2021

Agenda No. 2: To approve the financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2021

  • (a) The proxy holder may cast votes on my/our behalf as he/she deems appropriate.
  • (b) The proxy holder shall cast votes in accordance with the following instructions:

Approve

Disapprove

Abstain

Attachment 3 Proxy Form B, Page 1 of 4

Agenda No. 3: To approve the appropriation of profit and the payment of dividend for the year 2021

  • (a) The proxy holder may cast votes on my/our behalf as he/she deems appropriate.
  • (b) The proxy holder shall cast votes in accordance with the following instructions:

Approve

Disapprove

Abstain

Agenda No. 4: To elect directors in place of those retiring by rotation

  • (a) The proxy holder may cast votes on my/our behalf as he/she deems appropriate.
  • (b) The proxy holder shall cast votes in accordance with the following instructions:
    • To elect all nominated persons as a group

Approve

Disapprove

Abstain

  • To elect each nominated person individually
    1. Mr. Piti Sithi-Amnuai

Approve

Disapprove

Abstain

2.

Mr. Arun Chirachavala

Approve

Disapprove

Abstain

3.

Mr. Phornthep Phornprapha

Approve

Disapprove

Abstain

4.

Mr. Amorn Chandarasomboon

Approve

Disapprove

Abstain

5.

Mr. Singh Tangtatswas

Approve

Disapprove

Abstain

6.

Mr. Boonsong Bunyasaranand

Approve

Disapprove

Abstain

Agenda No. 5: To elect new directors

  • (a) The proxy holder may cast votes on my/our behalf as he/she deems appropriate.
  • (b) The proxy holder shall cast votes in accordance with the following instructions:
    • To elect all nominated persons as a group

Approve

Disapprove

Abstain

  • To elect each nominated person individually
    1. Mr. Chong Toh

Approve

Disapprove

Abstain

2.

Mr. Kobsak Pootrakool

Approve

Disapprove

Abstain

3.

Clinical Prof. Dr. Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck

Approve

Disapprove

Abstain

Agenda No. 6: To acknowledge the directors' remuneration for the year 2021

Agenda No. 7: To appoint the auditors and determine the remuneration

  • (a) The proxy holder may cast votes on my/our behalf as he/she deems appropriate.
  • (b) The proxy holder shall cast votes in accordance with the following instructions:

Approve

Disapprove

Abstain

Attachment 3 Proxy Form B, Page 2 of 4

Agenda No. 8: Other Business

  • (a) The proxy holder may cast votes on my/our behalf as he/she deems appropriate.
  • (b) The proxy holder shall cast votes in accordance with the following instructions:

Approve

Disapprove

Abstain

  1. Any votes casted by the proxy holder in any agenda which are not in accordance with the instructions in this Proxy shall be void and not be considered as my/our votes.
  2. Where I/we have not indicated my/our instructions or have not clearly specified my/our instructions, or where the meeting has considered, or passed a resolution on any matter other than those specified above, including but not limited to any amendment or supplement of information provided, the proxy holder may cast votes as he/she deems appropriate.

Any and all acts performed by the proxy holder at the meeting, except those which are not in accordance with my/our instructions in this Proxy, shall be deemed as my/our own acts in all respects.

Signed

Shareholder

( ______________________________ )

Signed

Proxy Holder

( ______________________________ )

Signed

Proxy Holder

( ______________________________ )

Signed

Proxy Holder

( ______________________________ )

Remarks:

  1. The shareholder shall appoint only one proxy holder to attend and vote at the meeting and shall not allocate the number of shares to several proxy holders to vote separately.
  2. With regard to the election of director(s), approval may be given in respect of all nominated persons as a group or for each nominated person individually.
  3. Where there occurs any agenda for the meeting's consideration other than those specified above, such additional agenda and additional instructions may be specified in the Annex to the Proxy Form attached hereto.

Attachment 3 Proxy Form B, Page 3 of 4

Annex to the Proxy Form

Appointment of proxy holder by the shareholder of Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited for the 29th Annual Ordinary Meeting of Shareholders to be held at 15.00 hours, on April 12, 2022, at Head Office, 333 Silom Road, Bang Rak District, Bangkok, Thailand or at any adjournment thereof.

Agenda No. Subject

  • (a) The proxy holder may cast votes on my/our behalf as he/she deems appropriate.
  • (b) The proxy holder shall cast votes in accordance with the following instructions:

Approve

Disapprove

Abstain

Agenda No. Subject

  • (a) The proxy holder may cast votes on my/our behalf as he/she deems appropriate.
  • (b) The proxy holder shall cast votes in accordance with the following instructions:

Approve

Disapprove

Abstain

Agenda No. Subject

  • (a) The proxy holder may cast votes on my/our behalf as he/she deems appropriate.
  • (b) The proxy holder shall cast votes in accordance with the following instructions:

Approve

Disapprove

Abstain

Attachment 3 Proxy Form B, Page 4 of 4

Bangkok Bank pcl published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
