Bangkok Bank Public : Proxy Form B

Please check only one box

Proxy Form B (Detailed Form) Written at _________________________________ Day ________ Month ____________ Year ______ (1) I / We nationality, residing at Shareholder's Registration No.

being a shareholder of Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited and holding a total number of

shares, with voting rights of votes, which comprise  ordinary shares, with voting rights of votes and  - preferred shares, with voting rights of votes,

do hereby appoint only one of the following persons: 1. ______________________________________________ age _______ residing at No. _________

Road ________________________ Sub-district _______________ District _________________

Province ____________________ Country ____________________ Postal Code __________; or

Road ________________________ Sub-district _______________ District _________________ Province ____________________ Country ____________________ Postal Code __________; or 2. Mr. Deja Tulananda, Director and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, age 87,

residing at 206/1 Moo 7 Tambon Samrong Nuea, Amphoe Mueang Samut Prakan, Samut Prakan 10270, Thailand; or

 3. Mr. Siri Jirapongphan, Independent Director, Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration, and Member of the Audit Committee, age 67,

residing at 444/4 Soi Phaholyothin 32, Chun ka sam Sub-district, Chatuchak District, Bangkok 10900, Thailand; or

4. Mr. Chartsiri Sophonpanich, President and Member of the Board of Executive Directors, age 62, residing at 299 Sukhumvit Soi 31, Sukhumvit Road, Khlongton Nua Sub-district, Wattana District, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

as my/our proxy holder to attend and vote on my/our behalf at the 29th Annual Ordinary Meeting of Shareholders

to be held at 15.00 hours, on April 12, 2022, at Head Office, 333 Silom Road, Bang Rak District, Bangkok, Thailand or at any adjournment thereof.

I/We authorize my/our proxy holder to cast votes on my/our behalf at the meeting in the following manner:

Agenda No. 1: To acknowledge the report on the results of operations for the year 2021

Agenda No. 2: To approve the financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2021

(a) The proxy holder may cast votes on my/our behalf as he/she deems appropriate.

(b) The proxy holder shall cast votes in accordance with the following instructions:

 Approve  Disapprove  Abstain

Attachment 3 Proxy Form B, Page 1 of 4