Bangkok Bank Public : Proxy Form C

Proxy Form C (For Foreign Shareholders Appointing Custodian in Thailand) Written at _______________________________ Day ________ Month _____________ Year _____ I/We

with office at _______________________________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________________________________

acting as custodian for _______________________________________________________________

who is a shareholder of Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited and holding a total number of _____ ________________________shares, with voting rights of _________________ votes, which comprise ________________________ordinary shares, with voting rights of ____________________votes and ________________________preferred shares, with voting rights of votes, do hereby appoint only one of the following persons: __________________________________________ age __________ residing at No. __________

Road _____________________ Sub-district __________________District __________________

Province ___________________ Country _____________________ Postal Code __________ ; or __________________________________________ age __________ residing at No. __________

Road _____________________ Sub-district __________________District __________________

Province ___________________ Country _____________________ Postal Code __________ ; or __________________________________________ age __________ residing at No. __________

Road _____________________ Sub-district __________________District __________________

Province ___________________ Country _____________________ Postal Code __________ as my/our proxy holder to attend and vote on my/our behalf at the 29th Annual Ordinary Meeting of Shareholders to be held at 15.00 hours, on April 12, 2022, at Head Office, 333 Silom Road, Bang Rak District, Bangkok, Thailand or at any adjournment thereof. I/We authorize my/our proxy holder to attend the meeting and cast votes in the following manner: Cast vote for all shares held and entitled to vote.

Cast vote for the following portion of shares:  ordinary share shares with the voting right of votes  preferred share shares with the voting right of votes Total number of votes: votes I/We authorize my/our proxy holder to cast votes on my/our behalf at the meeting in the following manner: Agenda No. 1: To acknowledge the report on the results of operations for the year 2021 Agenda No. 2: To approve the financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2021 (a) The proxy holder may cast votes on my/our behalf as he/she deems appropriate.

(b) The proxy holder shall cast votes in accordance with the following instructions:  Approve votes  Disapprove votes  Abstain votes Attachment Proxy Form C, Page 1 of 4 3333Proxy Form C Page 1 of 4

Agenda No. 3: To approve the appropriation of profit and the payment of the dividend for the year 2021 (a) The proxy holder may cast votes on my/our behalf as he/she deems appropriate.

(b) The proxy holder shall cast votes in accordance with the following instructions:  Approve votes  Disapprove votes  Abstain votes Agenda No. 4: To elect directors in place of those retiring by rotation (a) The proxy holder may cast votes on my/our behalf as he/she deems appropriate.

(b) The proxy holder shall cast votes in accordance with the following instructions: To elect all nominated persons as a group  Approve votes  Disapprove votes  Abstain votes To elect each nominated person individually

1. Mr. Piti Sithi-Amnuai  Approve votes  Disapprove votes  Abstain votes 2. Mr. Arun Chirachavala  Approve votes  Disapprove votes  Abstain votes 3. Mr. Phornthep Phornprapha  Approve votes  Disapprove votes  Abstain votes 4. Mr. Amorn Chandarasomboon  Approve votes  Disapprove votes  Abstain votes 5. Mr. Singh Tangtatswas  Approve votes  Disapprove votes  Abstain votes 6. Mr. Boonsong Bunyasaranand  Approve votes  Disapprove votes  Abstain votes Agenda No. 5: To elect new directors (a) The proxy holder may cast votes on my/our behalf as he/she deems appropriate.

(b) The proxy holder shall cast votes in accordance with the following instructions:

To elect all nominated persons as a group

 Approve votes  Disapprove votes  Abstain votes To elect each nominated person individually

1. Mr. Chong Toh  Approve votes  Disapprove votes  Abstain votes 2. Mr. Kobsak Pootrakool  Approve votes  Disapprove votes  Abstain votes 3. Clinical Prof. Dr. Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck  Approve votes  Disapprove votes  Abstain votes Agenda No. 6: To acknowledge the directors' remuneration for the year 2021 Agenda No. 7: To appoint the auditors and determine the remuneration (a) The proxy holder may cast votes on my/our behalf as he/she deems appropriate.

(b) The proxy holder shall cast votes in accordance with the following instructions:  Approve votes  Disapprove votes  Abstain votes Attachment 3 Proxy Form C, Page 2 of 4

Agenda No. 8: Other Business (a) The proxy holder may cast votes on my/our behalf as he/she deems appropriate.

(b) The proxy holder shall cast votes in accordance with the following instructions:  Approve votes  Disapprove votes  Abstain votes Any votes casted by the proxy holder in any agenda which are not in accordance with the instructions in this Proxy shall be void and not be considered as my/our votes. Where I/we have not indicated my/our instructions or have not clearly specified my/our instructions, or where the meeting has considered, or passed a resolution on any matter other than those specified above, including but not limited to any amendment or supplement of information provided, the proxy holder may cast votes as he/she deems appropriate. Any and all acts performed by the proxy holder at the meeting, except those which are not in accordance with my/our instructions in this Proxy, shall be deemed as my/our own acts in all respects. Signed  Shareholder ( ______________________________ ) Signed Proxy Holder ( ______________________________ ) Signed Proxy Holder ( ______________________________ ) Signed Proxy Holder ( ______________________________ ) Remarks: This Proxy Form shall be applicable only for the shareholders listed in the shares registration book as foreign investors who have appointed custodians in Thailand. The following documents shall be attached to this Proxy Form: Power of Attorney from the shareholder authorizing the custodian to sign the Proxy Form on behalf of the shareholder. Letter certifying that the person signing the Proxy Form is licensed to engage in custodian business. The shareholder shall appoint only one proxy holder to attend and vote at the meeting and shall not allocate the number of shares to several proxy holders to vote separately. With regard to the election of director(s), approval may be given in respect of all nominated persons as a group or for each nominated person individually. Where there occurs any agenda for the meeting's consideration other than those specified above, such additional agenda and additional instructions may be specified in the Annex to the Proxy Form attached hereto. Attachment 3 Proxy Form C, Page 3 of 4