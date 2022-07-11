Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBL   TH0001010006

BANGKOK BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BBL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-10
130.50 THB   +0.77%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bangkok Bank Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 11 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

07/11/2022 | 10:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Resolution of the Exercise of 11 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

BBL06C2207K, BGRI06C2207K, CHG06C2207K, COM706C2207A, CPAL06C2207A,

Security Symbol: IVL06P2207K, KBAN06C2207A, KBAN06P2207A, PTTE06C2207A, PTTE06C2207B, THAN06C2207A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

KIATNAKIN PHATRA SECURITIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 12-Jul-2022

Maturity date

08-Jul-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

BBL06C2207K

0

BGRI06C2207K

0

CHG06C2207K

0

COM706C2207A

0

CPAL06C2207A

0

IVL06P2207K

0

KBAN06C2207A

0

KBAN06P2207A

0

PTTE06C2207A

0

PTTE06C2207B

0

THAN06C2207A

0

Signature _________________

(Supachoke Supabundit)

President

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Bangkok Bank pcl published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 02:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BANGKOK BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 134 B 3 706 M 3 706 M
Net income 2022 30 964 M 855 M 855 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,01x
Yield 2022 4,13%
Capitalization 249 B 6 879 M 6 879 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 22 642
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart BANGKOK BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANGKOK BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 130,50 THB
Average target price 159,20 THB
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Deja Tulananda Executive Chairman-Management Board & Director
Chartsiri Sophonpanich Director
Oranuch Nampoolsuksan Executive VP, Manager-Finance & Accounting
Piti Sithi-Amnuai Chairman
Kajornvut Tayanukorn Executive Vice President-Technology Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANGKOK BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED7.41%6 891
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.78%335 881
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.55%256 128
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-2.73%239 468
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.89%167 164
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-16.26%152 296