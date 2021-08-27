Bangkok Bank Public : approved that an interim dividend be paid at the rate of 1.00 baht per ordinary share

Bangkok Bank approved that an interim dividend from the profit of the operations for the first half of the year 2021 be paid on September 23, 2021 at the rate of 1.00 baht per ordinary share.



The meeting of the Board of Directors of Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited No.8/2021 held on August 26, 2021, at which the Board had adopted the following resolutions. Approved that an interim dividend for the operations for the first half of the year 2021 be paid on September 23, 2021 at the rate of 1.00 baht per ordinary share. The record date for determining shareholders' right to receive the dividend shall be September 9, 2021.

Attachments Original document

