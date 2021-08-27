Log in
    BBL   TH0001010006

BANGKOK BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BBL)
Bangkok Bank Public : approved that an interim dividend be paid at the rate of 1.00 baht per ordinary share

Bangkok Bank approved that an interim dividend from the profit of the operations for the first half of the year 2021 be paid on September 23, 2021 at the rate of 1.00 baht per ordinary share.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited No.8/2021 held on August 26, 2021, at which the Board had adopted the following resolutions. Approved that an interim dividend for the operations for the first half of the year 2021 be paid on September 23, 2021 at the rate of 1.00 baht per ordinary share. The record date for determining shareholders' right to receive the dividend shall be September 9, 2021.

Bangkok Bank pcl published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 04:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 125 B 3 807 M 3 807 M
Net income 2021 26 083 M 797 M 797 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,41x
Yield 2021 3,89%
Capitalization 220 B 6 699 M 6 707 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,76x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 22 642
Free-Float 92,9%
