Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBL   TH0001010006

BANGKOK BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BBL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bangkok Bank Public : congratulates SME customers who won the Good Governance Award for 2020 and 2022

03/18/2022 | 05:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bangkok Bank Senior Executive Vice President Siridej Aungudomsin congratulated Khaolaor Laboratories Co., Ltd. Managing Director Dr. Watcharapong Pongboriboon, Siam Hands Co., Ltd. Managing Director Dr. Amara Puangchompoo and 4Care Co., Ltd. Managing Director Miss Bhiramon Chuprapawan upon winning the Good Governance Award for 2022, the Good Governance Award for 2020 and the Good Governance Award for best employee management practices for 2020, respectively. The Good Governance Award Ceremony was established by four major institutions, namely the Puey Ungpakorn Foundation, the Bank of Thailand, the Institute for Small and Medium Enterprise Development, and the Thai Bankers' Association to honor SME that lead good governance businesses to success with stability and sustainability. Bangkok Bank has a record of nominating customers for the award resulting in wins for 7 consecutive years, marking a new winning record. This emphasizes the Bank's position as a trusted partner who supports its customers' businesses to grow sustainably together.

Disclaimer

Bangkok Bank pcl published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 09:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANGKOK BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
05:41aBANGKOK BANK PUBLIC : congratulates SME customers who won the Good Governance Award for 20..
PU
05:41aBANGKOK BANK PUBLIC : customers won the Good Governance Award for the 7th consecutive year..
PU
03/15BANGKOK BANK PUBLIC : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 23 DWs is..
PU
03/10BANGKOK BANK PUBLIC : Publication of Notice of the Annual Ordinary Meeting of Shareholders
PU
03/10BANGKOK BANK PUBLIC : Proxy Form A
PU
03/10BANGKOK BANK PUBLIC : Proxy Form B
PU
03/10BANGKOK BANK PUBLIC : Proxy Form C
PU
02/25BANGKOK BANK PUBLIC : approved that the dividend payment be paid at the rate of 3.50 baht ..
PU
02/24Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited Approves Dividend for the Year 2021, Payable on Apr..
CI
02/24BANGKOK BANK PUBLIC : Dividend Payment and Schedule for 29th Annual Ordinary Meeting of Sh..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 137 B 4 112 M 4 112 M
Net income 2022 31 454 M 947 M 947 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,32x
Yield 2022 4,21%
Capitalization 262 B 7 874 M 7 874 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,92x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 22 642
Free-Float -
Chart BANGKOK BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANGKOK BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 137,00 THB
Average target price 157,34 THB
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Deja Tulananda Executive Chairman-Management Board & Director
Chartsiri Sophonpanich Director
Oranuch Nampoolsuksan Executive VP, Manager-Finance & Accounting
Piti Sithi-Amnuai Chairman
Kajornvut Tayanukorn Executive Vice President-Technology Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANGKOK BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED12.76%7 874
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-11.49%413 836
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-3.28%347 031
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.09%242 878
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.29%195 706
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.44%182 348