Bangkok Bank Public : congratulates SME customers who won the Good Governance Award for 2020 and 2022

Bangkok Bank Senior Executive Vice President Siridej Aungudomsin congratulated Khaolaor Laboratories Co., Ltd. Managing Director Dr. Watcharapong Pongboriboon, Siam Hands Co., Ltd. Managing Director Dr. Amara Puangchompoo and 4Care Co., Ltd. Managing Director Miss Bhiramon Chuprapawan upon winning the Good Governance Award for 2022, the Good Governance Award for 2020 and the Good Governance Award for best employee management practices for 2020, respectively. The Good Governance Award Ceremony was established by four major institutions, namely the Puey Ungpakorn Foundation, the Bank of Thailand, the Institute for Small and Medium Enterprise Development, and the Thai Bankers' Association to honor SME that lead good governance businesses to success with stability and sustainability. Bangkok Bank has a record of nominating customers for the award resulting in wins for 7 consecutive years, marking a new winning record. This emphasizes the Bank's position as a trusted partner who supports its customers' businesses to grow sustainably together.