Bangkok Bank Public : customers won the Good Governance Award for the 7th consecutive year, emphasizing its status as a trusted partner to grow together sustainably with customers

Bangkok Bank takes great pride in announcing that three of its SME customers won the Good Governance Award for 2020 and 2022 for the 7th consecutive year, a new record for the Bank and further evidence that Bank continues to be a trusted partner in supporting customers' businesses to grow sustainably together. Executives from three wining SME namely Khaolaor Laboratories, Siam Hands and 4Care, share tips about business management with good governance, producing good products, and taking good care of customers, employees and society in the same way that they treat their families.



Bangkok Bank Senior Executive Vice President Siridej Aungudomsin said the Bank has nominated SME customers, which focus on applying good governance in their business operations, for the Good Governance Award. Recently, the Bank's three SMEs customers have won this award, namely Khaolaor Laboratories, which won the Good Governance Award for 2022, Siam Hands, which won the Good Governance Award for 2020, and 4Care, which won the Good Governance Award for best employee management practices for 2020.



The Annual Good Governance Award Ceremony was established by four major institutions, namely the Puey Ungpakorn Foundation, the Bank of Thailand, the Institute for Small and Medium Enterprise Development, and the Thai Bankers' Association. Each year members of the Thai Bankers' Association nominate their customers, who conduct their businesses with an eye to the management of employees, customers, and society and environment, for the Good Governance Award. Bangkok Bank regularly nominates its customers and is happy to see the resulting wins.



"The Bank focuses on sustainable business conduct under the ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) concept. It was great to see that the Bank's customers who pay attention to these aspects have seen positive business growth. The Bank, as a trusted partner, will continue to encourage more customers to operate their businesses with good governance principles to drive businesses and society towards sustainable growth," said Mr. Siridej.



Dr. Watcharapong Pongboriboon, Managing Director of Khaolaor Laboratories Co., Ltd., a manufacturer and distributor of medicine and health products made from Thai herbs called "Khaolaor", said the company operates its business with the principles of accuracy and justice, without exploiting others under a commitment to respect Thai wisdom and using science and innovation to bring good things to society. The company operates under the concept of Optimizing Profit, rather than Maximizing Profit, so it focuses on creating mutual benefits for all stakeholders, including customers, employees, suppliers, creditors, the surrounding communities and society. The company puts a priority on patients' health and affordable medicine. Despite shortfalls, the supply of Andrographis paniculate, a popular medicinal herb, the company continued producing the medicine at its full capacity and sold it in the same price even though the company had higher raw material costs. The company maintained its production standard and quality of raw material as it gave top priority to patients' health. That's why the company has gained the trust and support of customers in the long-term while still generating profit and creating sustainable growth.



"The company places great emphasis on operating its business with honesty to customers, employees, society, and especially its products, which are certified by GMP, ISO or use a distilling process that may result in higher costs but helps increase confidence in the quality of Khaolaor products. At the same time, the company takes good care of its 120 employees in the same way it takes care of family members, ensuring that they have a good quality of life. The company listens to employees' issues and helps them solve their debt problems without charging any interest. The company also operates its business without harming the environment, emitting no air pollution or wastewater, so it delivers good business value in all aspects. The Bank understands Khaolaor's business conduct and has been supportive in its ethical business practices," said Dr. Watcharapong.



Dr. Amara Puangchompoo, Managing Director of Siam Hands Co., Ltd., the manufacturer and distributor of the Tangmo clothing brand, said that for more than 30 years, the company has had a vision to operate the business while paying attention to consumers and employees, while at the same time taking care of the environment and society. They strive to make employees feel like it is their second home with the belief that happy mind will bring good results, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. They ensure that their business does not cause nuisance to the residential communities surrounding the factory and has hired experts to take care of dust management, wastewater management and noise control. In addition, they have organized various special projects to provide assistance and give back to the community, such as Ban Huai Tom Handicraft Center Project, Li District, Lamphun Province, and the Reconciliation Project for villagers of Bokor, Su-ngai Padi District Narathiwat Province.



"The Tangmo brand attaches great importance to the quality of every product which is done with meticulous attention to detail to deliver to customers around the world. The company has tried to instill in its employees the idea that they are producing clothes for their parents to wear and has always encouraged its salespeople to communicate with customers in the store to bring their opinions to further develop the design in order to meet the needs of customers. Our business not only takes care of our employees and their families, but also creates job opportunities for small traders and helps them pay off their debts and have a better life. The Tangmo brand has received continuous assistance and support from Bangkok Bank since the company's inception," said Dr. Amara.



Ms. Bhiramon Chuprapawan, Managing Director of 4Care Co., Ltd., the manufacture and distributor of Tasty Fit coconut cream alternative and non-dairy cooking cream; Balance cereal drink, organic rice milk, organic rice crackers, and dark chocolate with organic cacao drink; and Medira probiotic plus dietary supplement, said that the company focuses on operating its business in accordance with good governance principles since day one of its operation until today when the company is entering its 19th year of operation. The company is committed to forwarding its concept and belief in working with integrity to customers, business partners and employees through its determination to develop innovative, healthy and delicious products by focusing on consumer demand. The company buys raw materials directly from farmers and offers higher prices than the market. In addition, the company takes care of over 70 employees as if they were family members to make them happy and help them have good quality of life. Especially during the COVID-19 outbreak, the company has paid attention to hygiene to prevent infection among employees and provides assistance in terms of well-being and vaccination for all employees.



"The company takes care of all employees like family both during and outside of work hours. The company provides good welfare to employees at all levels equally and fairly including taking care of their financial matters, helping them to solve debt problems, cultivating the discipline of saving as well as teaching them to know how to invest in order to plan for the future. If the employees are in debt, they will not be able to produce good work. However, if they are happy, they will pass on good things to customers and consumers. Bangkok Bank is our good partner who has always supported us to adhere to good governance and be ready to give assistance, such as extending a credit line in case we need additional capital to expand the business and providing information on exchange rates in case of trade with foreign countries. In addition, the Bank also provides marketing support and helps promote our businesses and products while making customers and consumers aware of our intention to deliver good things to society."

