Bangkok Bank Public : leverages Bank@POST service offering both deposit and withdrawal at the post office to fulfill high cash usage at year-end and 25% growth in transaction value via Banking Agent

Bangkok Bank is enhancing its Bank@POST service where customers can both deposit and withdraw cash at more than 1,200 post offices nationwide. The services suit the needs of Thais' cash usage at the end of the year as well as growing transactions via Banking Agent which value increased by 25% in Q3/21.



Bangkok Bank Executive Vice President Prassanee Ouiyamaphan stated that the Bank is leveraging its cooperation with Thai Post on the Bank@POST service. Customers can now withdraw cash via Bangkok Bank Mobile Banking at the post office, on top of the existing cash deposit service into Bangkok Bank accounts. This provides more convenience to Bangkok Bank customers to do both transactions in one location, through a post office network of more than 1,200 across the country. The service will be available from December 27, 2021 onwards, meeting the demand for cash which tends to be higher than usual at the end of the year and during the New Year holidays.



Customers with a Bangkok Bank savings or current account can withdraw money from Bangkok Bank Mobile Banking by following these steps: selecting withdrawal, banking agent and "Thailand Post", before entering the amount and confirming the transaction, after which the system will generate a QR Code (the transaction is valid for 60 minutes). Customers can show the QR Code along with their Citizen ID at any branch from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Customers can withdraw 100-5,000 baht per transaction, up to a maximum amount of 20,000 baht per day per user account. The transaction fee is 20 baht each (fees may change according to the Bank's announcements).



"The cooperation with Thailand Post as our Banking Agent marks another strategic partnership that strengthens Bangkok Bank's financial service network. At present, the Bank and its partners have more than 15,000 service points to provide greater convenience to customers wishing to deposit and withdraw money particularly in areas without a Bangkok Bank branch or ATM or areas with travel restrictions due to Covid-19. Transactions through Banking Agents in the third quarter of this year grew around 20% with transaction value increasing by 25% from the previous quarter. This reflects Bangkok Bank's commitment to understand customers' behavior and needs to develop financial services and channels that live up to customers' expectations," said Mrs. Prassanee.



Miss Pilantanee Suwanbubbha, Senior Executive Vice President (Mail Business), Thailand Post said, "Our cooperation with Bangkok Bank to provide withdrawal service via Bangkok Bank Mobile Banking is an extension of the existing deposit service, so that users can use the service in a comprehensive way. We want to meet the increasing needs of customers' spending, convenience and speed, especially merchants. 2021 has seen the Covid-19 pandemic affecting the behavior of users when needing to deposit and withdraw money at the bank branch. Some people have turned to use the service at their nearby post offices, especially those who live in provincial areas without bank branches. We have a network of post offices reaching more than 1,200 communities across the country. With the familiarity and easy accessibility of using the service with Thailand Post, requiring only Citizen ID and the Bangkok Bank Mobile Banking app, many people choose to do financial transactions with us. As a result, Bank@POST has an average transaction volume of more than 40,000 transactions per month and we expect there will be more than 500,000 financial transactions via Thailand Post by the end of 2021.



For more information about withdrawal via Bangkok Bank Mobile Banking at Thailand Post, please visit Bangkok Bank website, Bangkok Bank LINE Official or call Bualuang Phone 1333 or 0 2645 5555.