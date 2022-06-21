Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Bangkok Chain Hospital Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCH   TH0808010Y07

BANGKOK CHAIN HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BCH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-19
18.20 THB   +0.55%
02:24aBANGKOK CHAIN HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
PU
06/16BANGKOK CHAIN HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 15 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
06/09BANGKOK CHAIN HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 36 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bangkok Chain Hospital Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

06/21/2022 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

Security Symbol:

ACE06C2206A, BCH06C2206K, BDMS06C2206A, CPN06C2206A, CRC06C2206K,

GLOB06C2206A, IVL06C2206A, KCE06C2206A, SCGP06C2206A, STGT06C2206A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

KIATNAKIN PHATRA SECURITIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 21-Jun-2022

Maturity date

17-Jun-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

ACE06C2206A

0

BCH06C2206K

0

BDMS06C2206A

0

CPN06C2206A

0

CRC06C2206K

0

GLOB06C2206A

0

IVL06C2206A

0

KCE06C2206A

0

SCGP06C2206A

0

STGT06C2206A

0

Signature _________________

(Supachoke Supabundit)

President

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Bangkok Chain Hospital pcl published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 06:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 17 818 M 504 M 504 M
Net income 2022 3 996 M 113 M 113 M
Net Debt 2022 5 514 M 156 M 156 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 4,45%
Capitalization 45 386 M 1 284 M 1 284 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
EV / Sales 2023 3,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart BANGKOK CHAIN HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bangkok Chain Hospital Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANGKOK CHAIN HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 18,20 THB
Average target price 23,02 THB
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chalerm Harnphanich Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pornsuda Harnphanich Chief Financial Officer & Director
Pornluck Harnphanich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Virach Aphimeteetamrong Independent Director
Siripong Sombutsiri Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANGKOK CHAIN HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-9.45%1 284
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-3.12%32 288
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-17.46%16 889
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD-13.76%12 563
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-0.97%11 163
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED6.09%10 906