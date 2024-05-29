BANGKOK, May 29 (Reuters) - Thailand's Government Savings Bank has formed a joint venture with Bangkok Commercial Asset Management to tackle household debt, the state-owned lender said on Wednesday.

The joint venture is expected to manage 45 billion baht ($1.23 billion) of debt across about 500,000 accounts, the bank said in a statement, adding the firm would operate for up to 15 years.

The move comes as the government attempts to tackle soaring household debt, estimated to be around 91% of the value of gross domestic product, among the highest in Asia.

Use of illegal loan sharks is rife among lower-income families who are unable to get bank loans, with many people trapped by debt with high interest rates.

Earlier this year the government announced measures to manage debt both in and outside the financial system.

The central bank has issued guidelines allowing state banks to form joint ventures with the private sector to establish asset management companies to manage debt and non-performing loans.

The high debt has weighed on Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, which is also facing decade-high borrowing costs and weak exports amid a slow recovery in top trading partner China. ($1 = 36.64 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Martin Petty and John Mair)