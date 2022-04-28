Bangkok Commercial Asset Management Public : Right adjustment of BAM24C2205A
04/28/2022 | 08:15am EDT
Date/Time
28 Apr 2022 17:31:14
Headline
Right adjustment of BAM24C2205A
Symbol
BAM24C2205A
Source
FSS
Full Detailed News
Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW
Subject : Adjustment
Symbol : BAM24C2205A
The Full name : DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON BANGKOK
COMMERCIAL ASSET MANAGEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ISSUED BY FINANSIA SYRUS
SECURITIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED LAST TRADING IN MAY 2022 # A
Before Exercise Price (THB/share) : 27.50
After Exercise Price (THB/share) : 26.744
Before Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW : : 1.80 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW : : 1.75049 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio : 0.57127
(Calculate)
The reason for adjustment : To ensure that the benefits of the
Derivative Warrant holders are not less than the existing status according to
formula which is specified in the Term and Condition of Derivative Warrant
issuers and Derivative Warrant holders. The reasons for adjustment of this event
are as follows:
- dividend payment
Effective Date : 29-Apr-2022
Authorized Persons to Disclose : Choengchon Tongjaroensuk
Information
Position : Executive Vice President
