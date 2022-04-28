Log in
    BAM   TH9479010000

BANGKOK COMMERCIAL ASSET MANAGEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BAM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-26
19.90 THB   -1.00%
Bangkok Commercial Asset Management Public : Right adjustment of BAM42C2207G

04/28/2022 | 08:15am EDT
Date/Time
28 Apr 2022 17:31:16
Headline
Right adjustment of BAM42C2207G
Symbol
BAM42C2207G
Source
MST
Full Detailed News 
                Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW

Subject                                  : Adjustment
Symbol                                   : BAM42C2207G
The Full name                            : DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON BANGKOK 
COMMERCIAL ASSET MANAGEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ISSUED BY MAYBANK SECURITIES
(THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED LAST TRADING IN JULY 2022 # G
Before Exercise Price (THB/share)        : 29.96
After Exercise Price (THB/share)         : 29.136
Before Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW :   : 1.59 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW :    : 1.54629 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio          : 0.64671
(Calculate)
The reason for adjustment                : To ensure that the benefits of the 
Derivative Warrant holders are not less than the existing status according to
formula which is specified in the Term and Condition of Derivative Warrant
issuers and Derivative Warrant holders. The reasons for adjustment of this event
 are as follows:
 - dividend payment
Effective Date                           : 29-Apr-2022
Authorized Persons to Disclose           : Arapat Sangkharat
Information
Position                                 : Chief Executive Officer

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Bangkok Commercial Asset Management pcl published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 12:11:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 689 M 340 M 340 M
Net income 2022 3 143 M 91,4 M 91,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,5x
Yield 2022 3,80%
Capitalization 64 318 M 1 870 M 1 870 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 240
Free-Float 51,6%
Chart BANGKOK COMMERCIAL ASSET MANAGEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bangkok Commercial Asset Management Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANGKOK COMMERCIAL ASSET MANAGEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 19,90 THB
Average target price 24,77 THB
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Somporn Munsrikaw President
Santis Watanakul CFO & Senior EVP-Operation Support
Thongurai Limpiti Chairman
Songpol Chevapanyaroj Independent Director
Yos Kimsawatde Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANGKOK COMMERCIAL ASSET MANAGEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-7.87%1 870
BLACKSTONE INC.-16.94%76 001
KKR & CO. INC.-30.63%30 550
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-17.55%18 206
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-29.75%13 949
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED-8.16%13 557