Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Bangkok Dec-Con Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKD   TH4748010006

BANGKOK DEC-CON PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BKD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  05-26
3.260 THB   +15.60%
08:39aBANGKOK DEC CON PUBLIC : Clarification of Trading Alert List
PU
05/12Bangkok Dec-Con Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/11Bangkok Dec-Con Public Company Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bangkok Dec Con Public : Clarification of Trading Alert List

05/30/2022 | 08:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Clarification of Trading Alert List

Security Symbol:

BKD

Announcement Details

Clarification of Trading Alert List

Subject

Clarification of Trading Alert List

Refers to the queries from The Stock Exchange of Thailand, regarding the substantial change in the price and volume of the shares of the BANGKOK DEC-CON PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (BKD) . To ensure a fair, orderly and transparent market,The company would like to clarify that

1. Is there any development or material information that is still in process of consideration and may disclose to the Stock Exchange of Thailand in the near future, for example, capital increase, joint venture, acquisition or disposition of assets or significant dispute which may effect an unusual trading pattern.

None

  1. Are you aware of any other possible explanation for the trading? None
  2. Any information that company would like to clarify

None

The company certifies that the information contained in this report is true and complete in all respects

Signature ___________________________

(Kanoknart Ratanasuwanachart)

Board of Director

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Bangkok Dec-Con pcl published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 12:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANGKOK DEC-CON PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
08:39aBANGKOK DEC CON PUBLIC : Clarification of Trading Alert List
PU
05/12Bangkok Dec-Con Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter E..
CI
05/11Bangkok Dec-Con Public Company Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
04/08BANGKOK DEC CON PUBLIC : The Resolution of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholder No.1/..
PU
04/08Bangkok Dec-Con Public Company Limited Proposes Dividend for the Financial Year 2021
CI
03/18BANGKOK DEC CON PUBLIC : List of securities which fulfilled the market surveillance criter..
PU
03/09BANGKOK DEC CON PUBLIC : Right Adjustment of BKD-W2
PU
02/25BANGKOK DEC CON PUBLIC : Notification of the resolution of the Board of Directors Meeting,..
PU
02/25BANGKOK DEC CON PUBLIC : Notification of the resolution of the Board of Directors Meeting,..
PU
02/25Bangkok Dec-Con Public Company Limited Proposes Dividend, Payable on April 28, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 438 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
Net income 2021 92,4 M 2,71 M 2,71 M
Net cash 2021 396 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
Yield 2021 2,31%
Capitalization 3 508 M 103 M 103 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,41x
EV / Sales 2021 4,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,2%
Chart BANGKOK DEC-CON PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bangkok Dec-Con Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nutnarot Rattanasuwannachat Managing Director & Executive Director
Bussarin Suwanrat Vice President-Finance & Administration
Kanoknarot Rattanasuwannachat Secretary, Executive Director & VP-Operations
Naphatson Thipakyot Executive Director
Thonnan Sato Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANGKOK DEC-CON PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED50.93%103
CINTAS CORPORATION-10.44%40 614
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-20.61%19 583
BUREAU VERITAS SA-7.81%13 043
EDENRED SE13.83%12 296
LG CORP.-7.66%10 463