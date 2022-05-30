Bangkok Dec Con Public : Clarification of Trading Alert List

|
Clarification of Trading Alert List
Security Symbol:
BKD
Announcement Details
Subject
Clarification of Trading Alert List
Refers to the queries from The Stock Exchange of Thailand, regarding the substantial change in the price and volume of the shares of the BANGKOK DEC-CON PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (BKD) . To ensure a fair, orderly and transparent market,The company would like to clarify that
1. Is there any development or material information that is still in process of consideration and may disclose to the Stock Exchange of Thailand in the near future, for example, capital increase, joint venture, acquisition or disposition of assets or significant dispute which may effect an unusual trading pattern.
None
Are you aware of any other possible explanation for the trading? None
Any information that company would like to clarify
None
The company certifies that the information contained in this report is true and complete in all respects
Signature ___________________________
(Kanoknart Ratanasuwanachart)
Board of Director
Authorized to sign on behalf of the company
